Florida's Low-Key St. Petersburg Suburb Is A Gulf Coast Getaway With White Sand Beaches And Fresh Local Eats

Along the slim barrier islands fringing Florida's Gulf Coast, beautiful beaches, lively sandbars, and friendly communities welcome many of the 140 million tourists who visit the Sunshine State annually. One of these vibrant communities is Treasure Island, a 3-mile barrier island featuring a wide beachfront between St. Pete Beach and Madeira Beach, just 8 miles from downtown St. Petersburg. As you drive over the Treasure Island Causeway, you'll know you're close when you're greeted by the larger-than-life-sized Bucky the Pirate sign. You'll know you've arrived when, at the intersection leading onto the island, you look up at Thunderbird Beach Resort (closed after the 2024 hurricanes) looming over the beach, looking more like a vintage casino than a legendary Florida hotel.

Gulf Boulevard runs parallel to Treasure Island's white-sand beaches, loosely divided into Mid-Island Beach, Sunset Beach in the south, and Sunshine Beach to the north. Hotels, shops, independently-owned restaurants and bars, and even a paved shoreline path welcome visitors year-round, and there's no shortage of opportunities to get out on the water — or at least relax with a view of it. Access is straightforward from either major airport: Treasure Island is just 14 miles from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and 25 miles from Tampa International Airport. Renting a vehicle or using rideshare services remains the easiest way to get around, though the Suncoast Beach Trolley does run from St. Pete Beach through Treasure Island north to Clearwater Beach.

Local lore claims early 20th-century residents buried treasure chests along Treasure Island's beaches as a marketing tactic to attract future residents. Though there's no evidence any pirates — fictional or otherwise — ever frolicked on this particular barrier island, Treasure Island and the broader Tampa Bay region embrace their buccaneer associations, right down to the replica pirate ship that offers cruises along the Intracoastal Waterway.