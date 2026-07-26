Just Over An Hour From Greensboro Is North Carolina's Scenic Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Trails
Most of the time, easy and remote don't mix. It can be difficult to reach those far-off locales with a quick drive, but that's not the case in the Piedmont region of North Carolina. A little over an hour drive from Greensboro, you'll find the fishing, hiking, and camping haven of Hyco Lake.
Hyco Lake is located in Person County, a rural area that attracts nature lovers along the Tar Heel State's northern border with Virginia. This man-made lake was originally constructed by Carolina Power and Light Company for their electric plant in the 1960s as a cooling reservoir . That reservoir, which was built on the Hyco River and is fed by three creeks, now covers 3,750 acres and contains 25 billion gallons of water.
After the irregular-shaped lake was created, and people started buying waterfront property. There are now more than 1,000 homes around the lake. Along one of its southern arms, a recreation park was also established. The Hyco Lake Park & Campground is a 65-acre public park where you can boat, fish, picnic, and, of course, camp.
Things to do at Hyco Lake Park, North Carolina
With so many activities to choose from, it can be hard to decide what to do first when you arrive at Hyco Lake. Your first decision is between dry land and the water. If you have a boat and obtain a Person-Caswell Lake Authority permit, you can access the water at either the Hyco Lake Park & Campground or the public boat launch, which is near the northeast corner of the lake. Don't worry if you don't have your own boat. Both Hyco Lake Boat Rentals and NC Marine offer pontoon boat rentals for visitors.
Once you're out on the water, it's time to go fishing. Due to the electric plant, the lake has warmer-than-usual water, making Hyco Lake a year-round fishing destination. It's a well-known spot for catching both largemouth bass and black crappie. Just be sure to purchase a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission license before starting to cast.
When you need a break from the water, you can head to the park to hike or bike its 30-acre Natural Learning Area. It features a paved, 1-mile nature trail that winds along the shore of the lake and through the woods, among other pathways through the woods. You'll find numerous gazebos, including one that becomes a large outdoor classroom, along the way. Birdwatchers love this area, so keep an eye out for American coots, brown-headed nuthatches, and pine warblers during the summer. You might even see beavers and deer, too.
Camping at Hyco Lake Park
After playing all day, it's nice to lay your head to rest somewhere close by. The Hyco Lake Park & Campground is just the spot. Visitors will find 12 primitive campsites and 65 RV sites along the lake's shore, as well as eight waterfront cottages. The basic tent campsites have fire rings, charcoal grills, and picnic tables, while the RV sites include water and electric. The upgraded cottages feature A/C, heat, and even flat-screen TVs.
Though there's no fee to visit most spots along Hyco Lake, you must pay to use some of the facilities in the Hyco Lake Park & Campground. Its learning area and nature trails, 18-basket Kraken Disc Golf Course, and the beach volleyball and pickleball courts are free to use. Day passes are available for the fishing and picnic areas, where you can also rent a covered shelter for groups. Also, be sure to make your overnight camping reservation ahead of time. Unfortunately, swimming isn't allowed at this lake.
If you're planning a road trip in this region of North Carolina, don't miss 45 miles southeast to Durham, a bustling North Carolina city known as "America's drinking capital". Or, for a more low-key vibe, check out nearby Carrboro, North Carolina's artsy, progressive "Paris of the Piedmont". Both cities are easily accessible from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the closest major airport to Hyco Lake. The lake is also easy to reach from Greensboro, North Carolina's vibrant city with plenty of charming communities. Since the lake is about 60 miles from the third-largest city in North Carolina, it truly is an easy escape from the city.