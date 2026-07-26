Just Over An Hour From Greensboro Is North Carolina's Scenic Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Trails

Most of the time, easy and remote don't mix. It can be difficult to reach those far-off locales with a quick drive, but that's not the case in the Piedmont region of North Carolina. A little over an hour drive from Greensboro, you'll find the fishing, hiking, and camping haven of Hyco Lake.

Hyco Lake is located in Person County, a rural area that attracts nature lovers along the Tar Heel State's northern border with Virginia. This man-made lake was originally constructed by Carolina Power and Light Company for their electric plant in the 1960s as a cooling reservoir . That reservoir, which was built on the Hyco River and is fed by three creeks, now covers 3,750 acres and contains 25 billion gallons of water.

After the irregular-shaped lake was created, and people started buying waterfront property. There are now more than 1,000 homes around the lake. Along one of its southern arms, a recreation park was also established. The Hyco Lake Park & Campground is a 65-acre public park where you can boat, fish, picnic, and, of course, camp.