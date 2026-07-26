Forget Cancun — This Underrated Island Oasis With Refreshing Waters And Calm Beaches Is Gaining Popularity In 2026

Cancún, Mexico, has long been popular for sun-seekers. In fact, Tripadvisor named Cancún as the top summer travel destination for 2026. But for those who are looking to escape the crowds without sacrificing quintessential Mexican beach vibes, there's another destination that's becoming increasingly popular in Mexico. Ixtapa, located on the country's Pacific coast, is around 15 minutes by car from the town of Zihuatanejo — and its crown jewel, Isla Ixtapa, is just a short boat ride from the mainland. With luxe charm, ocean access, and hidden gem vibes, Isla Ixtapa is well worth a visit for the discerning visitor looking for a tropical locale that's off-the-beaten-path.

Ixtapa was developed in the 1970s from its humble origins as a coconut plantation into a polished resort area. Today, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, as the overall area is referred to, bills itself as "one trip, two paradises". Zihuatanejo brings tradition and low-key village life, while the adjacent Ixtapa boasts resort life and luxe holiday amenities. But for day-trippers from the mainland looking for a truly tucked-away experience, it's worth going to the eponymous island oasis itself. As Jetset Times puts it, Ixtapa is "less well known amongst Americans," but while Ixtapa may still be a road less traveled for the moment, it's definitely a star on the rise — island included — with U.S. News and World Report ranking it at #4 on its 2026 list of best places to visit in Mexico. Situated along the state of Guerrero's Costa Grande, Ixtapa is easy to get to if you fly into nearby Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo Internacional Airport (ZIH), which is served by eight airlines and is just 20 minutes or so away by car from mainland Ixtapa.