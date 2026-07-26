Forget Cancun — This Underrated Island Oasis With Refreshing Waters And Calm Beaches Is Gaining Popularity In 2026
Cancún, Mexico, has long been popular for sun-seekers. In fact, Tripadvisor named Cancún as the top summer travel destination for 2026. But for those who are looking to escape the crowds without sacrificing quintessential Mexican beach vibes, there's another destination that's becoming increasingly popular in Mexico. Ixtapa, located on the country's Pacific coast, is around 15 minutes by car from the town of Zihuatanejo — and its crown jewel, Isla Ixtapa, is just a short boat ride from the mainland. With luxe charm, ocean access, and hidden gem vibes, Isla Ixtapa is well worth a visit for the discerning visitor looking for a tropical locale that's off-the-beaten-path.
Ixtapa was developed in the 1970s from its humble origins as a coconut plantation into a polished resort area. Today, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, as the overall area is referred to, bills itself as "one trip, two paradises". Zihuatanejo brings tradition and low-key village life, while the adjacent Ixtapa boasts resort life and luxe holiday amenities. But for day-trippers from the mainland looking for a truly tucked-away experience, it's worth going to the eponymous island oasis itself. As Jetset Times puts it, Ixtapa is "less well known amongst Americans," but while Ixtapa may still be a road less traveled for the moment, it's definitely a star on the rise — island included — with U.S. News and World Report ranking it at #4 on its 2026 list of best places to visit in Mexico. Situated along the state of Guerrero's Costa Grande, Ixtapa is easy to get to if you fly into nearby Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo Internacional Airport (ZIH), which is served by eight airlines and is just 20 minutes or so away by car from mainland Ixtapa.
Planning a day trip to Isla Ixtapa
Visitors can reach Isla Ixtapa via water taxis from the Playa Linda pier, north of the town of Ixtapa, starting at 8 a.m. Once there, you'll find yourself in the midst of a remote paradise with no cars or hotels to be found and the azure Pacific Ocean stretching out before you. Much like Holbox, Mexico's biodiverse island haven, or the bustling port city of Manzanillo, Isla Ixtapa is home to multiple idyllic beaches. One popular option for days when the priority is hanging out on the beach, rather than in the water, is Playa Varadero. This stretch of sand is vibrant, social, and flanked by numerous eateries where you can grab a refreshing drink or coconut and tuck into a platter of fresh fish. You can connect Isla Ixtapa's beaches via several short walking trails that criss-cross the island.
With abundant wildlife on land, such as iguanas, crocodiles, deer, and rabbits, plus trails to wander, this secluded island truly is a wonderland for beach enthusiasts. Losing track of time and sinking into a state of total relaxation with nowhere to be is one of the most glorious parts of a beach vacation. To avoid getting stuck on the island, you'll want to make sure you catch a water taxi back from Isla Ixtapa to the mainland before they stop running for the day at 5 p.m.
Best beaches on Isla Ixtapa
Located along what is often referred to as the "Mexican Riviera," Ixtapa and its surrounds are a dream for visitors eager to dip their toes in the ocean or engage in numerous fun aquatic activities. For a serene vibe that's ideal for a relaxed swim or snorkeling excursion, head to Playa Coral. It might not quite be like Playa Balandra, Baja California Sur's stunning beach with some of the best snorkeling in the world, but Playa Coral is nothing to sneeze at. This tucked-away cove offers a peaceful alternative to the area's more heavily-touristed and boat-trafficked beaches. Avid snorkelers have the chance to slip into the crystal-clear waters, seeking out a rich array of critters and vibrant coral.
If you're a kayaker, paddle boarder, or simply an athletic spirit by nature, make your way to family-friendly Playa Cuachalalate, which is named for the area's endemic cuachalalate tree. Here, you'll find calm seas and low waves, plus access to a range of sporty activities. You can take advantage of the peaceful aquatic setting to try your hand at paddling, or opt for banana boating, and catch a glimpse of schools of colorful fish along the way. Pro tip: bring water shoes if you plan to get into the ocean here, as the terrain can be rocky.