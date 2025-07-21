One Of The Most Famous Birdwatching Destinations Is A Biodiverse Island Haven In Mexico With Idyllic Beaches

Mexico's Caribbean coast is a divisive place. With over 12 million people flocking to its shores in 2024 (via Mexico Business News), the region's crown jewel, Cancún, is both the most popular getaway for U.S. citizens and the named the worst tourist destination in the world. Once an almost utopian slice of sandy-toed heaven, Quintana Roo's tourism explosion has changed the experience drastically. The region still has some secrets, though — including Holbox, a stunning island haven flanked by idyllic beaches and boasting some of the best birdwatching in the world.

Perched at the tip of the Yucatán Peninsula, where the Caribbean Sea meets the Gulf of Mexico, Isla Holbox has retained the laid-back Caribbean charm that first lured tourists to Mexico. Pronounced "hole-bosh" and stemming from the Mayan word for "black hole", Holbox is car-free, offers 22 miles (36 kilometers) of white sand beaches, and has a local community hellbent on ensuring their home isn't hit by the same surge of development as Tulum.

What truly sets Holbox apart is its wildlife. The birdwatching is outstanding, the island sits along the migration path of the largest fish in the sea — the whale shark — and it is one of the best places on the planet to witness the surreal bioluminescent glow of phytoplankton in the water. Holbox may be named for the dark-watered lagoon that separates it from the mainland rather than a celestial phenomenon, but it's one island that's hard to resist.