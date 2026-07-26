South Dakota's Lesser-Known Lake Escape Is A Scenic State Park For Fishing, Camping, And Beach Fun
South Dakota is well within its rights to be proud of itself. It's got some pretty impressive — not to mention popular — national parks and monuments. South Dakota also has plenty of underrated spots that show why the state is such an ideal place for outdoor adventures. Roy Lake State Park is a prime example — it's got a bit of everything that you would expect from a state that is rich in natural beauty. You can camp by the lakeside, enjoy some fishing, spend time on the beach, and so much more.
Roy Lake State Park is in the northeast corner of South Dakota, not far from the North Dakota and Minnesota borders. It may be seven hours away from Mount Rushmore and Custer State Park, but it's an underrated destination on the other side of the state. The region's landscape was shaped by melting glaciers, and today you'll find a mix of pristine lakes and wide-open prairies.
It's places like Roy Lake that make South Dakota such an attractive destination for families and adventure seekers alike. In fact, South Dakota is one of the three best states to retire in, thanks in part to its affordable outdoor adventure, which Roy Lake State Park has plenty of. To get into the park, it costs state residents $10 and nonresidents $15 (at the time of writing). The park even has a convenience store where you can stock up on supplies, rent equipment, buy bait, and more, so you have no excuse not to make the most of the park.
Roy Lake has a variety of options for campers
South Dakota has some great places to camp, such as Horsethief Lake Campground, which is one of the best lakeside camping sites in the country. However, Roy Lake can hold its own when it comes to camping. You can pitch a tent for a true camping experience and take advantage of the clear night sky to do some stargazing. If your idea of camping is actually glamping, there are also modern cabins and suites you can rent. They give you the chance to enjoy all the beauty of the lake and the activities in and around it, without having to sleep in a tent or build a fire to cook your food. The cabins and suites are equipped with fully functional kitchens and bathrooms, but you'll have to bring your own linens and toiletries. Plus, if you need an accessible campsite, the park has those too.
Whether you are tent camping or glamping, the park has a lot of ways to keep you busy. There is a 9-hole disc golf course located along the nature trail, a playground for the little ones, biking along the park roads and trails, areas for volleyball and softball, and even geocaching. If you want to take part in some of these activities, like canoeing and paddleboarding, you can check out the equipment you'll need from the park's convenience store, so you don't have to worry about packing your own.
Beach time and fishing are a must at Roy Lake
Roy Lake has two beaches to choose from — a large swimming beach on the west side and a smaller one on the east side. You can sunbathe on the sandy beaches or enjoy a picnic while you look out at the pristine water. You can also take advantage of the calm water and go for a swim — just be aware that there is not always a lifeguard on duty, so swim with caution.
During the warmer months, you can use those beaches to get out on the lake for some water sports. The on-site convenience store rents kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, as well as a variety of boats for fishing — but be sure to plan ahead and get your fishing license before you head to the park. The lake is full of walleye, northern pike, yellow perch, black bass, and more. Some of the species, like walleye, are manually stocked in order to maintain a good supply of fish, and the lake's maximum depth of 21 feet allows for a good variety of species to thrive there. Summer is a popular time for fishing, but there are also ways to combat the cold winter months of South Dakota. While most of the amenities of the park are only accessible from April to October, Roy Lake is a great spot for ice fishing in the winter. You can also take part in sports like cross-country skiing, and the park provides access to the local snowmobiling trails.
If you want to explore some South Dakota history less than two hours away, you can check out De Smet, which was the setting of Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Little Town on the Prairie."