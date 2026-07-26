South Dakota's Lesser-Known Lake Escape Is A Scenic State Park For Fishing, Camping, And Beach Fun

South Dakota is well within its rights to be proud of itself. It's got some pretty impressive — not to mention popular — national parks and monuments. South Dakota also has plenty of underrated spots that show why the state is such an ideal place for outdoor adventures. Roy Lake State Park is a prime example — it's got a bit of everything that you would expect from a state that is rich in natural beauty. You can camp by the lakeside, enjoy some fishing, spend time on the beach, and so much more.

Roy Lake State Park is in the northeast corner of South Dakota, not far from the North Dakota and Minnesota borders. It may be seven hours away from Mount Rushmore and Custer State Park, but it's an underrated destination on the other side of the state. The region's landscape was shaped by melting glaciers, and today you'll find a mix of pristine lakes and wide-open prairies.

It's places like Roy Lake that make South Dakota such an attractive destination for families and adventure seekers alike. In fact, South Dakota is one of the three best states to retire in, thanks in part to its affordable outdoor adventure, which Roy Lake State Park has plenty of. To get into the park, it costs state residents $10 and nonresidents $15 (at the time of writing). The park even has a convenience store where you can stock up on supplies, rent equipment, buy bait, and more, so you have no excuse not to make the most of the park.