Ohio's Charming Columbus Suburb Is A Friendly Destination With Local Eats, A Historic Downtown, And Park Trails

Although Ohio's cities are sometimes overlooked in favor of other, more popular Midwest destinations like Chicago, that doesn't mean they should be skipped on your next road trip. Columbus, Ohio, has a lively downtown, unique dining, and artsy aura, and it is certainly worth visiting. While you're there, you'll also want to save time to explore the capital city's outlying suburbs — places like Grove City that have unique personalities, food scenes, and histories of their own.

Located less than 10 miles outside of Columbus via Interstate 71, Grove City was founded in the 1850s. It started gaining popularity in the latter half of the 19th century, thanks to the construction of the railroad, which made it easier for commuters to access Columbus. It's still a convenient home base today, and, like most of the metro area, it has grown rapidly. Grove City's population reached over 40,000 people in 2020, a dramatic difference from the 1960s, when it was only around 8,000.

Despite this massive boom, the suburb has continued to live up to the "Midwest Nice" stereotype. On sites like Nextdoor, you'll find neighbors eager to lend a helping hand, and the town's carefully landscaped playgrounds make for a family-friendly feel. Over 30 miles of serene paved trails, meanwhile, offer an escape from city life nearby. The town has also taken great care to preserve its past, especially in areas like its Historic Town Center, and visitors will have the chance to imagine what it all must have looked like a century ago.