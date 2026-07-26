Ohio's Charming Columbus Suburb Is A Friendly Destination With Local Eats, A Historic Downtown, And Park Trails
Although Ohio's cities are sometimes overlooked in favor of other, more popular Midwest destinations like Chicago, that doesn't mean they should be skipped on your next road trip. Columbus, Ohio, has a lively downtown, unique dining, and artsy aura, and it is certainly worth visiting. While you're there, you'll also want to save time to explore the capital city's outlying suburbs — places like Grove City that have unique personalities, food scenes, and histories of their own.
Located less than 10 miles outside of Columbus via Interstate 71, Grove City was founded in the 1850s. It started gaining popularity in the latter half of the 19th century, thanks to the construction of the railroad, which made it easier for commuters to access Columbus. It's still a convenient home base today, and, like most of the metro area, it has grown rapidly. Grove City's population reached over 40,000 people in 2020, a dramatic difference from the 1960s, when it was only around 8,000.
Despite this massive boom, the suburb has continued to live up to the "Midwest Nice" stereotype. On sites like Nextdoor, you'll find neighbors eager to lend a helping hand, and the town's carefully landscaped playgrounds make for a family-friendly feel. Over 30 miles of serene paved trails, meanwhile, offer an escape from city life nearby. The town has also taken great care to preserve its past, especially in areas like its Historic Town Center, and visitors will have the chance to imagine what it all must have looked like a century ago.
Grove City's downtown has historic preservation in mind
According to Chamber of Commerce President Shawn Conrad, "If you haven't been to Grove City in a while, you haven't been to Grove City," per Ohio Magazine. In other words, the town is constantly evolving, and it's home to dozens of diverse restaurants, shops, and more. Despite all this change, great care has been taken to preserve the Historic Town Center. The Grove City History Hike will take you past the most notable landmarks. Along the way, you'll stop at Mulzer's Garage on Broadway, which is now home to Pick'em Up Joe Coffee Co., and the Kingdom Theater, which is now called Little Theatre Off Broadway. There's also the Grant Sawyer Home, which was constructed in the 1830s. Keep in mind that reservations are required to tour the historic home.
As you venture along the history hike, you're likely to spot inviting local restaurants, some of which are housed in historic buildings themselves. Broadway Plates & Pints, for instance, has gone through several iterations since its construction in 1912, and it now serves a menu of American comforts. "The experience of eating at Plates and Pints is like being invited to a friend's house for dinner," reads one of the hundreds of five-star reviews on Google, speaking to the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere. A short walk down the street, Blu-Willy's is another local favorite for beer and burgers. "Great local vibe!! Very good food, great portions," writes one satisfied customer on Google. Multiple reviewers highlight the restaurant's bacon jam burger, in particular.
Grove City's trail system leads to various adventures
Although the nickname "bicycle capital of the Midwest" has been reserved for Xenia, Ohio, cyclists will be happy to know Grove City has a lot to offer as well. In total, over 30 miles of paved trails connect city parks with the Historic Town Center. Cyclists can take a pedaling break at Fryer Park, which spans well over 100 acres and includes a splash pad, a space-themed playground, and a scenic walking trail of its own. Fryer Park also encompasses Century Village, where on-site reenactors demonstrate trades like blacksmithing in historic buildings.
Bike north, and the city's extensive trail system will eventually take you to The Park at Beulah, home to its own pedestrian pathways, an amphitheater, and a pond. Farther east, you'll find Gantz Park, where you can walk through the carefully curated herb garden. "Nice, quiet walking trail, shaded in many places. It had a nice garden with vegetables, herbs, and signs to identify and explain," writes one satisfied parkgoer on Google.
Perhaps best of all, Grove City is easy to access, thanks to Columbus' international airport, which is a little over 20 minutes away. There are plenty of guest houses for out-of-towners to choose from within the suburb itself, or you can reserve a room at The Renaissance in the heart of downtown Columbus, which has a rooftop pool and city views. Wherever you stay — in the city itself or in a nearby suburb — you'll have plenty to keep you entertained.