This Country Where Tourists Heavily Outnumber Locals Is A Breathtaking Mountain Gem In Europe
These days, wherever you may roam, other tourists are almost sure to be found. While not every place is as heavily trodden as the rest, some destinations may surprise you with just how many tourists they welcome each year. Andorra, a small European country in the Southern Pyrenees Mountains between France and Spain, has a shocking amount of tourists-to-locals ratio, according to various data sources. Most recently, Visual Capitalist compared UN Tourism data via Our World in Data with population figures from the World Bank and found that Andorra's annual international tourists outnumber its local residents almost 51 to 1.
Andorra came out on top of Visual Capitalist's list, exceeding second-place Monaco's ratio by over five times. But this ratio looks modest compared to that found by Go2Africa, which determined Andorra sees 117 tourists for every local after analyzing 2025 data from tourism boards and international organizations. Unlike Visual Capitalist, Go2Africa included same-day foreign visitors with international tourists when determining the total number. On this list, Andorra was second only to Vatican City, which receives over 7,700 tourists per local and is world famous for being Europe's smallest country with just over 500 residents.
This vast disparity between tourist and resident numbers is exactly why Andorra's local population is so heavily outnumbered. It's one of Europe's smallest countries, covering about 180 square miles and containing just over 83,700 people. Combine that small size and population with 9.6 million annual visitors, and the density of tourists becomes very overwhelming. For travelers who enjoy discovering relatively untouched destinations, this could be a dealbreaker. Yet Andorra's tourism numbers continue to grow. One reason for this is its breathtaking mountain scenery and fun winter activities.
Mountain beauty, sports, and shopping in Andorra
Andorra's location in the Pyrenees Mountains lends it some of the world's most spectacular mountain scenery. You'll find 65 summits here, all of which rise higher than 6,500 feet. Its section of the Pyrenees offers over 215 miles of ski slopes at various resorts and off-piste areas. Grandvalira is easily the largest with 75 ski lifts, heli-skiing, and over 130 miles of runs. You can actually purchase a pass to Grandvalira Resorts Andorra for access to three different iconic ski resorts in the country. This gives you over 185 miles of snow-covered slopes for skiing, snowboarding, and sledding.
This country is also an outdoor playground during summer. Andorra's natural richness is so vast and inspiring that UNESCO has recognized five places as World Heritage Sites and one as a Biosphere Reserve. People flock here around June for summer solstice celebrations, while others visit all summer long to explore the biodiverse Ordino Valley. Hikers can experience a lot of Andorra's diverse natural beauty by trekking the 57-mile Coronallacs Trail, a hidden gem hike. The mountainous route is physically challenging but also provides deep immersion in Andorra's unspoilt nature, including lakes, valleys, and views of mountains like Comapedrosa, the country's highest peak.
Andorra doesn't have its own airport, so visitors usually fly to France or Spain and enter the country via car. Many stay in Andorra la Vella, the country's capital city, which is renowned for having great shopping. Duty-free shopping is particularly prevalent in this city and is why Rick Steves says Andorra has the charm of a "giant shopping mall." Still, there's something unique about browsing designer stores along the modern Shopping Mile and hunting for artisanal goods down historic streets in Andorra la Vella's labyrinthine center. The latter is also great for stumbling upon charming terrace restaurants.