This Country Where Tourists Heavily Outnumber Locals Is A Breathtaking Mountain Gem In Europe

These days, wherever you may roam, other tourists are almost sure to be found. While not every place is as heavily trodden as the rest, some destinations may surprise you with just how many tourists they welcome each year. Andorra, a small European country in the Southern Pyrenees Mountains between France and Spain, has a shocking amount of tourists-to-locals ratio, according to various data sources. Most recently, Visual Capitalist compared UN Tourism data via Our World in Data with population figures from the World Bank and found that Andorra's annual international tourists outnumber its local residents almost 51 to 1.

Andorra came out on top of Visual Capitalist's list, exceeding second-place Monaco's ratio by over five times. But this ratio looks modest compared to that found by Go2Africa, which determined Andorra sees 117 tourists for every local after analyzing 2025 data from tourism boards and international organizations. Unlike Visual Capitalist, Go2Africa included same-day foreign visitors with international tourists when determining the total number. On this list, Andorra was second only to Vatican City, which receives over 7,700 tourists per local and is world famous for being Europe's smallest country with just over 500 residents.

This vast disparity between tourist and resident numbers is exactly why Andorra's local population is so heavily outnumbered. It's one of Europe's smallest countries, covering about 180 square miles and containing just over 83,700 people. Combine that small size and population with 9.6 million annual visitors, and the density of tourists becomes very overwhelming. For travelers who enjoy discovering relatively untouched destinations, this could be a dealbreaker. Yet Andorra's tourism numbers continue to grow. One reason for this is its breathtaking mountain scenery and fun winter activities.