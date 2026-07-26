Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Midwest Escape With Roaming Bison, Scenic Prairie Views, And Fewer Crowds

The sprawling Yellowstone National Park may be home to the largest free-roaming bison herd in the United States, but it's not the only place in the country where you can see the burly beasts roaming wild and free. The Sandsage Bison Range Wildlife Area in southwest Kansas also has a pretty neat claim to fame, boasting the oldest publicly owned herd of bison in the entire state.

Tucked away in the Midwest, right in the heart of the Great Plains, the range's rolling grassland views are quite spectacular. The 3,760-acre nature preserve has been around for a while — previously part of the now-defunct Kansas National Forest, the property dates back more than a century, according to the range's official visitor brochure.

The Sandsage Bison Range Wildlife Area isn't currently open to self-guided tours. Instead, you have to reserve a guided excursion, which are usually available from March through October. But on the flip side, this helps keep the place from getting too crowded — unlike Yellowstone, which draws millions of tourists each year. As one visitor wrote in a Tripadvisor review of their trip to the Kansas range, it was so quiet that "The only sounds to be heard were the light breeze rustling the dry prairie grass and the bison munching."