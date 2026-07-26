Under 2 Hours From Seattle Is Washington's Sparkling Lake With Fishing, Camping, And A Scenic Trail
Washington is renowned for its stunning landscapes, accented by the Cascade Mountains, towering evergreen trees, and a maze of cold-water rivers, lakes, and streams. This combination makes the Evergreen State a virtual paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, including anglers, campers, and hikers. Less than two hours from Seattle, the state's largest city, sits Kachess Lake, a sparkling lake that brings all of these elements together in one place.
Kachess Lake originated as a natural glacial lake. It became a reservoir in 1912 when Kachess Dam was constructed, enlarging the lake's original surface area. As the water level rose, it overtook large swaths of old-growth forest. The result is one of Kachess Lake's defining characteristics: massive tree stumps littering the shoreline and emerging above the water's surface. Although the trees were cut before the lake flooded, the stumps remained and are still visible today. Another notable attribute of the lake is its depth. At more than 400 feet deep, Kachess is among Washington's deepest lakes. This tremendous depth, along with the relatively cool temperatures and high elevation, helps give the water its clear, sparkling appearance.
Today, Kachess Lake is largely surrounded by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. A smattering of private properties is located along the lake shore, but for the most part, it remains undeveloped. That gives hikers, campers, and anglers the feel of a secluded, off-the-grid experience, even though the lake sits just off Interstate 90.
Enjoying the waters of Kachess Lake
Kachess Lake has long been known as a premier fishery. The lake actually was considered a good fishing spot long before it was dammed, which is how it got its name. Kachess comes from a Native American word meaning "more fish." To this day, anglers continue to catch a wide variety of species, including kokanee salmon, mountain whitefish, and burbot, along with rainbow, cutthroat, and bull trout.
Fishing is permitted year-round, with good shore fishing access and a boat launch available. Whether fishing from shore, a boat, a canoe, or kayak, anglers typically find the best fishing for trout during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall. Kokanee salmon are typically found in shallower water during spring before moving into deeper water as the lake warms in summer. It should also be noted that at this time, Kachess Lake is closed to bull trout fishing, so any that are caught should be released immediately in accordance with Washington fishing regulations.
Beyond fishing, paddling is a popular way to experience Kachess Lake's scenery. Mountain slopes and dense evergreen forests surround the water, while several of the taller Cascade peaks can also be spotted from the lake. Although the water stays cold for much of the year, swimmers can cool off in some of the lake's shallower areas during summer.
Camping and hiking at Kachess Lake
Kachess Campground, within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, is located on a knob of land that marks the dividing point between Kachess Lake and Little Kachess Lake, giving campers convenient access to both. The campground includes 150 individual sites for either tent or RV camping, one group site, drinking water, two boat launches, and a picnic area. Campsites do not have electrical hookups. Reservations can be made at Recreation.gov, although about a third of the sites are first-come, first-served. The campground is open to overnight camping from June through September.
Hiking is also popular around Kachess Lake. The Kachess Lake Shore Trail (No. 1301) is a 1-mile path along the shoreline. Considered a relatively easy hike, it still offers visitors glimpses of the incredible landscape of mountain peaks, forests, and sparkling lake water. Hikers are also likely to see some of the massive stumps, which are even more visible during times of low water. This trail is also popular with snowshoers in the winter. For a more challenging outing, Little Kachess Lake Trail (No. 1312) starts at the Kachess Campground. The trail stretches a little over 9 miles, gains about 1,778 feet of elevation, and rewards hikers with unparalleled views of the lake and surrounding mountains.
Getting to Kachess Lake is relatively easy. Seattle, the closest major city and airport, is about 67 miles away via Interstate 90. Along the way, visitors will pass through Snoqualmie, the town featured in "Twin Peaks." Easton, home to Lake Easton State Park, a breathtaking state park for lake fun, is only about 12 miles from Kachess Campground.