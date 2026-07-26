Under 2 Hours From Seattle Is Washington's Sparkling Lake With Fishing, Camping, And A Scenic Trail

Washington is renowned for its stunning landscapes, accented by the Cascade Mountains, towering evergreen trees, and a maze of cold-water rivers, lakes, and streams. This combination makes the Evergreen State a virtual paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, including anglers, campers, and hikers. Less than two hours from Seattle, the state's largest city, sits Kachess Lake, a sparkling lake that brings all of these elements together in one place.

Kachess Lake originated as a natural glacial lake. It became a reservoir in 1912 when Kachess Dam was constructed, enlarging the lake's original surface area. As the water level rose, it overtook large swaths of old-growth forest. The result is one of Kachess Lake's defining characteristics: massive tree stumps littering the shoreline and emerging above the water's surface. Although the trees were cut before the lake flooded, the stumps remained and are still visible today. Another notable attribute of the lake is its depth. At more than 400 feet deep, Kachess is among Washington's deepest lakes. This tremendous depth, along with the relatively cool temperatures and high elevation, helps give the water its clear, sparkling appearance.

Today, Kachess Lake is largely surrounded by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. A smattering of private properties is located along the lake shore, but for the most part, it remains undeveloped. That gives hikers, campers, and anglers the feel of a secluded, off-the-grid experience, even though the lake sits just off Interstate 90.