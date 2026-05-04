Between Seattle And Ellensburg Is Washington's Breathtaking State Park For Lake Fun, Camping, And Biking

The majestic, snow-capped peaks of Washington's Cascade Range are usually what get most people's attention. However, below these impressive summits sits an equally impressive collection of dense forests, river valleys, and, most notably, beautiful mountain lakes. On the latter point, one of the smaller gems of Washington's extensive mountain lake network is the scenic Lake Easton. Though not as large as some of the lakes around it, Lake Easton forges a portrait-worthy profile of blue water contrasting with green Pacific Northwest forests and the natural high-rises of the Cascade foothills. A pristine mountain lake like this is rarely complete without an attached parkland, and Lake Easton's shores are home to the breathtaking Lake Easton State Park. Far as it is from the state's Pacific shoreline and high-altitude volcanic peaks, Lake Easton State Park still encapsulates much of what makes Washington so beautiful.

Lake Easton State Park is located about 69 miles southeast of Seattle and 38 miles northwest of Ellensburg. In a sense, Lake Easton's location is an ideal balance: far enough from major urban areas to retain its essential wild character, but close enough for a much-needed day trip from the big city. Before becoming a state park in 1961, the area around Lake Easton was partially developed for potential westward rail lines, interstate highways, and irrigation channels. Some remnants of these infrastructure projects do remain, but the lake and its lovely state park still offer the sublime mountain beauty that travelers expect from Washington. Lake Easton is obviously a terrific spot for water recreation in a brilliant Cascades setting, but the state park's land areas also have excellent options for biking and overnight camping right along the water.