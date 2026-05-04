Between Seattle And Ellensburg Is Washington's Breathtaking State Park For Lake Fun, Camping, And Biking
The majestic, snow-capped peaks of Washington's Cascade Range are usually what get most people's attention. However, below these impressive summits sits an equally impressive collection of dense forests, river valleys, and, most notably, beautiful mountain lakes. On the latter point, one of the smaller gems of Washington's extensive mountain lake network is the scenic Lake Easton. Though not as large as some of the lakes around it, Lake Easton forges a portrait-worthy profile of blue water contrasting with green Pacific Northwest forests and the natural high-rises of the Cascade foothills. A pristine mountain lake like this is rarely complete without an attached parkland, and Lake Easton's shores are home to the breathtaking Lake Easton State Park. Far as it is from the state's Pacific shoreline and high-altitude volcanic peaks, Lake Easton State Park still encapsulates much of what makes Washington so beautiful.
Lake Easton State Park is located about 69 miles southeast of Seattle and 38 miles northwest of Ellensburg. In a sense, Lake Easton's location is an ideal balance: far enough from major urban areas to retain its essential wild character, but close enough for a much-needed day trip from the big city. Before becoming a state park in 1961, the area around Lake Easton was partially developed for potential westward rail lines, interstate highways, and irrigation channels. Some remnants of these infrastructure projects do remain, but the lake and its lovely state park still offer the sublime mountain beauty that travelers expect from Washington. Lake Easton is obviously a terrific spot for water recreation in a brilliant Cascades setting, but the state park's land areas also have excellent options for biking and overnight camping right along the water.
Washington's lake escape outside of Seattle
Lake Easton State Park's 697 acres revolve around its centerpiece lake, where Seattleites and Washington tourists can find both gorgeous Cascade views and plenty of fun on the water. The state park sits on the southern end of Lake Easton, including around 24,000 feet of shoreline. The lake itself is part of a scenic glacial valley in the eastern foothills of Washington's Cascades. Just a few miles away is the much larger Kachess Lake, which ranks among the top five deepest lakes in all of Washington.
Though not nearly as large, the 208-acre Lake Easton provides a serene setting all its own, with a surrounding decor of tall conifer trees providing a classic Pacific Northwest forest aesthetic. Lake Easton State Park is next to and is fed by the Yakima River, better-known for Washington's thrilling Yakima River Canyon and its attached scenic byway. On its northern shore, Lake Easton also connects to the smaller Kachess River.
The lake's calm waters and connection to a fertile river junction make it a prime spot for lake fishing. During the May-to-October fishing season, Lake Easton has great opportunities for catching rainbow trout and steelhead trout, though other game fish (including brook trout, bull trout, and cutthroat trout) are possible as well. Lake Easton State Park also has a 20-foot dock that offers lake access for kayaks, canoes, and smaller motorboats (10 horsepower maximum). The lake's open waters are perfect for relaxing paddling adventures, with optional access to the adjoining rivers. Even if you don't have a boat, Lake Easton State Park's swimming beach is great for cooling off underneath the mighty Cascades.
Daytime and nighttime adventures underneath Washington's Cascades
Lake Easton State Park's land areas have excellent scenic trails for day visitors to enjoy, including some top biking routes that let cyclists explore the park's lovely conifer forests on a well-developed and well-maintained path. Cycling is one area where Lake Easton's railroad past is actually an advantage. Many of the defunct railway tracks, tunnels, and bridges are now converted "rail-to-trail" routes that are perfect for biking.
The Lake Easton State Park Loop is a short, 5-mile cycling route over mostly paved surface, with excellent views of the lake and surrounding mountains. The park also connects to much longer cycling routes beyond its borders. Lake Easton lies along the John Wayne Pioneer Trail, a mixed-use gravel and pavement trail that spans 38 miles between the park and Ellensburg. An even longer cycling route from Lake Easton follows the old Chicago-Milwaukee-St. Paul-Pacific Railroad for 212 miles. While Washington's more famous Olympic Discovery Trail generally ranks high among North America's best-reviewed rail trails, Lake Easton State Park's trails are arguably just as scenic.
Overnight camping is available between May and October at Lake Easton State Park's developed camping areas. The 135 campsites include both full-hookup and non-hookup sites, plus RV-accommodating spots. Overnight rates generally range from $31 and $56 (plus a $10 nightly charge for unattended vehicles). The campground is next to several family-friendly biking loops, with entry points to longer rail-to-trail routes close by. Campers also have access to showers, potable water, dump stations, playgrounds, and the lake's dock. Reviewers on TheDyrt.com often praise the campground for its lovely lakeside setting, clean facilities, and beautiful views, though some do note that noise from the nearby interstate can be an issue.