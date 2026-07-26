The 'Catfish Capital Of North America' Is A Cute Riverfront Canadian City With Fishing, Shops, And Lake Views

Canada is a massive country with so much to offer travelers that it can be hard to know where to start. While its marquee attractions — like the Canadian Rockies or the Bay of Fundy on the east coast — draw plenty of visitors, other areas of the country present more under-the-radar charms. This is especially true for Canada's vast prairies, and just a 30- minute drive northeast from the prairie city of Winnipeg, you'll come across Selkirk, which is very much worth checking out.

Situated on the banks of the Red River and a short drive from Lake Winnipeg, this charming community of just over 10,000 residents was once a busy inland port serving the lake. Today it bills itself as the "Catfish Capital of North America" due to the size and aggressiveness of the channel cats that lurk in the Red River. In fact, this self-proclaimed title is celebrated by Chuck the Channel Cat, a 30-foot-tall sculpture that greets visitors on Main Street when they arrive in town. This statue has become so beloved that The Globe and Mail recently listed Chuck as one of Canada's best and biggest roadside attractions.

However, there is more to do in Selkirk than just admire an iconic piece of Canadiana. The town embraces its history through a terrific maritime museum as well as the nearby Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site, and there are also a number of shops ripe for browsing. Lake Winnipeg is also just up the road — where you can take in the dazzling expanse of water from one of several beaches — and, of course, there are plenty of opportunities to hook into a massive catfish while casting a line in the Red River.