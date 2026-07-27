Washington's Lovely Wine Country City Under 2 Hours From Mount Rainier National Park Has A Charming Downtown

Washington State has no shortage of natural treasures, but the crown jewel just may be Mount Rainier National Park, the pristine preserve surrounding the 14,410 stratovolcano it's named for. However, if you drive along the Naches River, in just over an hour you'll arrive in the city of Yakima, one of central Washington's most important towns.

Situated in the fertile river valley that shares its name, this city of nearly 100,000 people is known for its rich fruit orchards, quality hops, and — especially these days — a growing wine industry. Averaging 300 days of sunshine a year, Yakima is no rain-drenched Pacific Northwest burg. In fact, its relatively arid climate makes it feel more like California than what most people think of as Washington State, and the mountains, hills, and rivers within striking distance are also perfect for outdoor recreation.

While Yakima is a farm town at heart, it also boasts an alluring downtown with plenty of history. Here you'll find some nice shops, an excellent museum, and top-notch eateries, including some of the best Mexican food you can get in the Pacific Northwest. This all makes Yakima one of Washington's most under-the-radar destinations, which may be a good reason to give it some time next time you're in the Evergreen State.