Washington's Lovely Wine Country City Under 2 Hours From Mount Rainier National Park Has A Charming Downtown
Washington State has no shortage of natural treasures, but the crown jewel just may be Mount Rainier National Park, the pristine preserve surrounding the 14,410 stratovolcano it's named for. However, if you drive along the Naches River, in just over an hour you'll arrive in the city of Yakima, one of central Washington's most important towns.
Situated in the fertile river valley that shares its name, this city of nearly 100,000 people is known for its rich fruit orchards, quality hops, and — especially these days — a growing wine industry. Averaging 300 days of sunshine a year, Yakima is no rain-drenched Pacific Northwest burg. In fact, its relatively arid climate makes it feel more like California than what most people think of as Washington State, and the mountains, hills, and rivers within striking distance are also perfect for outdoor recreation.
While Yakima is a farm town at heart, it also boasts an alluring downtown with plenty of history. Here you'll find some nice shops, an excellent museum, and top-notch eateries, including some of the best Mexican food you can get in the Pacific Northwest. This all makes Yakima one of Washington's most under-the-radar destinations, which may be a good reason to give it some time next time you're in the Evergreen State.
Sample an array of wines in Yakima
Like the area around Lake Chelan — Washington's world-class wine destination — the Yakima Valley boasts fertile volcanic soil and sunshine galore, making it perfect for growing a variety of grapes. The region is home to over 90 wineries spread out over five distinct American Viticulture Areas (AVAs), with Yakima itself enjoying a mix of urban and rural properties producing vino from local grapes. While in town, make sure to stop by the tasting room at Yakima Valley Vintners. Featuring award-winning wines produced by the students of the Vineyard & Winery Technology Program at Yakima Valley College, this spot is only open from noon to five on Fridays and Saturdays. "This place is a must visit while in Yakima," wrote one visitor on Google Maps, while in a 5-star review another remarked, "The next generation of Washington winemakers has good things in store for us!!"
With a tasting room that operates seven days a week, Kana Winery keeps it simple by offering just seven core wines — five reds and two whites — and waives the tasting fee for customers who buy two bottles or more. Referred to as a "hidden gem" by one happy customer on Google Maps, the downtown space in the historic Larson Building is known for its relaxed vibes and hosts live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
One of the best ways to see what kind of wine — and beer — Yakima has on offer is by jumping on a Little Hopper Tour. This well-reviewed company offers brewery trips (the Yakima Valley boasts 20 craft brewers and grows around 75% of all the hops in the U.S., according to Visit Yakima), as well as guided wine tasting tours on their own custom buses. "[A] phenomenal experience," raved one recent customer on Google Maps.
Explore Yakima's city center
While wine plays a role in bringing life and culture to downtown Yakima, there is more to do than sipping reds and whites. Start by strolling through the Old North Yakima Historic District, which features a collection of buildings built between 1889 and the 1920s. For even more local history, stop by the Yakima Valley Museum. This 65,000 square foot facility features over 48,000 objects, and is one of the biggest cultural collections in the state of Washington. "This has to be my favorite local history museum that I've ever been to," confessed a recent visitor on Google Maps, while another wrote, "Lots of interesting exhibits and there is a separate special area for kids to play and explore."
While Idaho's Boise may be the Pacific Northwest's new foodie destination, Yakima also has plenty of good dining options, including Crafted. This highly-reviewed eatery takes advantage of Yakima's rich agricultural bounty by exclusively serving locally-sourced farm-to-table dishes that one Yelp reviewer described as "Absolutely amazing! Every dish we ordered was packed with flavor!"
However, given the fact that the Yakima Valley is home to one of Washington's largest Latino communities, you can't come without eating some Mexican food. While there is a lot to choose from, the James Beard America's Classics Award-winning Los Hernández Tamales in nearby Union Gap is the go-to spot, so do yourself a favor and stop by. Yakima is just under two and a half hours from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). For more of Washington's splendor, head out on the Cascade Loop, a road surrounded by orchards, vineyards, and one of the world's prettiest lakes.