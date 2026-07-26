Between Baltimore And Philly Is Maryland's Popular Park With Sporty Appeal, Family Fun, And River Views

Public parks in cities are a dime a dozen, and most have a cookie-cutter feel. There are the requisite playgrounds and doodads that keep kids happy. Throw in a few picnic tables or shaded benches, a public restroom, and you've crossed off the basics. Yet some parks stand out for the breadth of their offerings and sheer beauty of their locations. Parks like Millard Tydings Memorial Park, a popular green space that offers sporty appeal, family fun, and scenic river views, sit 50 minutes away from Baltimore and roughly 80 minutes from Philadelphia.

The 22-acre park enjoys a cherished status among locals and visitors alike, earning high ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor. It doesn't necessarily have a signature attraction. Instead, Millard Tydings is a jack-of-all-trades park, with picnic areas, playgrounds, clean restrooms, green spaces, shade trees, and a boat ramp. Perhaps its best amenity is its shoreline location near the mouth of the Susquehanna River, creating a bucolic backdrop for any day at the park. "This park is both super fun and incredibly scenic," one local wrote in a Google review. "There are several different play structures that my kids both really enjoyed, as well as benches for parents. It's so great to have a park in such a pretty location."

The park's on-site eatery has built a loyal following as well. The Promenade Grill makes the most out of its waterfront location, offering panoramic views while guests nosh on soft-shell crab sandwiches and crab cakes and slurp a milkshake. Put together, Millard Tydings Memorial Park is one of the rare public green spaces that rewards repeat visits. It's the ideal detour during a stay at Havre de Grace, Maryland's inviting city hidden on the Chesapeake Bay.