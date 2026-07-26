Between Baltimore And Philly Is Maryland's Popular Park With Sporty Appeal, Family Fun, And River Views
Public parks in cities are a dime a dozen, and most have a cookie-cutter feel. There are the requisite playgrounds and doodads that keep kids happy. Throw in a few picnic tables or shaded benches, a public restroom, and you've crossed off the basics. Yet some parks stand out for the breadth of their offerings and sheer beauty of their locations. Parks like Millard Tydings Memorial Park, a popular green space that offers sporty appeal, family fun, and scenic river views, sit 50 minutes away from Baltimore and roughly 80 minutes from Philadelphia.
The 22-acre park enjoys a cherished status among locals and visitors alike, earning high ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor. It doesn't necessarily have a signature attraction. Instead, Millard Tydings is a jack-of-all-trades park, with picnic areas, playgrounds, clean restrooms, green spaces, shade trees, and a boat ramp. Perhaps its best amenity is its shoreline location near the mouth of the Susquehanna River, creating a bucolic backdrop for any day at the park. "This park is both super fun and incredibly scenic," one local wrote in a Google review. "There are several different play structures that my kids both really enjoyed, as well as benches for parents. It's so great to have a park in such a pretty location."
The park's on-site eatery has built a loyal following as well. The Promenade Grill makes the most out of its waterfront location, offering panoramic views while guests nosh on soft-shell crab sandwiches and crab cakes and slurp a milkshake. Put together, Millard Tydings Memorial Park is one of the rare public green spaces that rewards repeat visits. It's the ideal detour during a stay at Havre de Grace, Maryland's inviting city hidden on the Chesapeake Bay.
The sporty appeal and family fun of Millard Tydings
Active travelers with a need to keep moving will find Millard Tydings Memorial Park a welcome outlet, with plenty of ways to burn calories. Pickleball has, of course, made its way to the park in the form of two outdoor courts. Players can rally with views of the Susquehanna River in the distance, though the courts' low fencing means wayward balls can be a hassle to retrieve. The park also includes one of only two city-designated license-free fishing areas, where anglers can catch catfish, perch, and bass. Millard Tydings also bookends the Havre de Grace Promenade, a three-quarter-mile stroll along a boardwalk that hugs the shore until it reaches the historic Concord Point Lighthouse. "The views are gorgeous, and the peaceful atmosphere makes it a great spot to relax and take in the waterfront," a Google review read. Along the way, visitors can also enjoy views of the City Yacht Basin and the Chesapeake Bay.
With plenty of amenities and attractions, the park lays the foundation for a day of family fun in Havre de Grace, considered one of Maryland's safest Baltimore suburbs. The playground has seen several additions over the years, including a play structure modeled after the Concord Point Lighthouse. A historic gazebo sits at the heart of the park, serving as a hub and ideal meeting spot from which all other activities can sprout. "This is a family favorite," one user wrote in another review. "It's a bit more of a drive for us, but with it being right next to the promenade? It's an easy destination with something for everyone."
The ins and outs of visiting Millard Tydings Memorial Park
Given its limited multi-day appeal, Millard Tydings Memorial Park isn't the kind of destination that warrants a trip on its own. But if you're already exploring the Baltimore area, the 40-mile drive could be a worthwhile day trip to discover more of the Old Line State. Along the way, consider stopping by Aberdeen, a charming Maryland city with a vibrant downtown about 10 minutes from the park. It also has the nearest accommodations, including several familiar chain hotels, with many rates under $100 a night.
You can turn your trip into a full-day excursion by visiting a few choice, underrated locations in the park's vicinity. The Havre de Grace Decoy Museum showcases a quirky collection of faux waterfowl that celebrates the Chesapeake Bay's legacy of decoy making, while the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum chronicles the area's long and proud history of seafaring. Both sit near the promenade, making them easy additions to a walk along the waterfront. Before you leave, be sure to check out the arresting, shiny fish sculpture at the end of the promenade, just beyond the Concord Point Lighthouse.