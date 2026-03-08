Maryland's 5 Safest Baltimore Suburbs To Visit In 2026, According To Data

The walkable river town of Ellicott City is considered one of Baltimore's most desirable suburbs, ranked second on Niche's list of the best places to live in the area. Safety is a big part of that appeal, with a violent crime rate 73.25% lower than the national average, according to data from NeighborhoodScout.

Ellicott City is about a half-hour drive west of downtown Baltimore, making it a convenient place to stay for exploring Charm City highlights like the lively harborfront quarter of Fells Point. The many restaurants, parks, and other attractions right in Ellicott City also mean you don't need to leave town to find entertainment. The roots of this historic city go back to 1772, and it became a key location along the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad after the railroad established one of its first major stations there in 1830. That station is now the B&O Railroad Station Museum, which is open Wednesday through Sunday year-round. Another great free attraction for history lovers is the Museum of Howard County History, which is open on weekend afternoons and includes exhibits on early Maryland history and 19th-century mill life.

There's also plenty of historic architecture to be seen along Ellicott City's picturesque streets, and the town's strong safety rating means visitors can wander at their leisure. The free trolley that runs through the town center on the weekends is a convenient way to explore historic Main Street. Here, you'll find charming restaurants like Manor Hill Tavern, which serves specialty sandwiches and brick oven pizza in the iconic 19th-century Taylor's Row. Art lovers can scope out the local creative scene at the member-owned Artists' Gallery, where you'll find paintings, photos, and handcrafts in a variety of mediums.