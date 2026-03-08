Maryland's 5 Safest Baltimore Suburbs To Visit In 2026, According To Data
Baltimore's downtown area has transformed from an industrial port into a vibrant East Coast destination. From the culture and landmarks along historic Charles Street to the Harbor Wetland, a beautiful free park on a magical manmade island, the Inner Harbor and surrounding neighborhoods offer a variety of attractions for visitors of all ages and interests. Still, some travelers remain wary. Baltimore developed a reputation for crime following a spike in the late 1980s and early 1990s. That label stuck even as criminal activity dropped dramatically in the early 2000s. Baltimore's crime rate has declined in recent years, but some safety-conscious visitors still see the downtown area as a high-risk destination.
Fortunately, there is plenty to explore beyond downtown. Many communities surrounding Baltimore have been consistently secure and safe for decades and offer a range of experiences for families, nature lovers, and history buffs alike. Here are five Baltimore-area suburbs with safety ratings above the U.S. average.
Sykesville
Sykesville is about 30 miles northwest of Baltimore and is the safest of its suburbs by the numbers. NeighborhoodScout data show the violent crime rate is 0.65 per 1,000 residents, about 84% below the national average. Property crimes are similarly rare, with only 5.19 per 1,000 residents, 71% below the national median of 18.
Home to roughly 4,500 residents, Sykesville is ranked the best place to live in Carroll County by Niche. Visitors will find a tranquil setting close to nature. Liberty Reservoir, about a 15-minute drive away, has over 80 miles of shoreline and is popular with anglers targeting striped bass and walleye. Piney Run Park, just 2 miles north of town, features a 300-acre lake, 5 miles of trails, and some of the county's best bird-watching.
Downtown Sykesville has a lot for visitors to enjoy, too, with a vibrant Main Street and several annual festivals that earned it Budget Travel's title of Coolest Small Town in America in 2016. Festival season kicks off in early May with the Art and Wine Festival and wraps up in mid-November with the Craft Beer Festival. Fans of the paranormal can explore local legends like the Snallygaster with the Halloween Ghost & Legends Tour. All year, visitors can take advantage of the free audio-guided tour of Sykesville's historical landmarks, while kids can visit the Little Sykes Railway Park on Sundays for free rides on the miniature 1949 train.
Ellicott City
The walkable river town of Ellicott City is considered one of Baltimore's most desirable suburbs, ranked second on Niche's list of the best places to live in the area. Safety is a big part of that appeal, with a violent crime rate 73.25% lower than the national average, according to data from NeighborhoodScout.
Ellicott City is about a half-hour drive west of downtown Baltimore, making it a convenient place to stay for exploring Charm City highlights like the lively harborfront quarter of Fells Point. The many restaurants, parks, and other attractions right in Ellicott City also mean you don't need to leave town to find entertainment. The roots of this historic city go back to 1772, and it became a key location along the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad after the railroad established one of its first major stations there in 1830. That station is now the B&O Railroad Station Museum, which is open Wednesday through Sunday year-round. Another great free attraction for history lovers is the Museum of Howard County History, which is open on weekend afternoons and includes exhibits on early Maryland history and 19th-century mill life.
There's also plenty of historic architecture to be seen along Ellicott City's picturesque streets, and the town's strong safety rating means visitors can wander at their leisure. The free trolley that runs through the town center on the weekends is a convenient way to explore historic Main Street. Here, you'll find charming restaurants like Manor Hill Tavern, which serves specialty sandwiches and brick oven pizza in the iconic 19th-century Taylor's Row. Art lovers can scope out the local creative scene at the member-owned Artists' Gallery, where you'll find paintings, photos, and handcrafts in a variety of mediums.
Havre de Grace
Situated at the mouth of the Susquehanna River about 40 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore, Havre de Grace is a picturesque suburb of about 15,000 people. It's also considered a safe area, with its violent crime rate about 64% below the national average, according to NeighborhoodScout data. Niche gives it an overall A- rating and ranks it among the best places to live in Harford County. That's good news for visitors, too, who can safely enjoy Havre de Grace's artsy atmosphere and sleepy waterfront vibes.
The variety of things to do in Havre de Grace makes it a hidden gem. The town is steeped in history down to its name, which was bestowed by the Marquis de Lafayette during the American Revolution. It's also one of the oldest towns in Maryland, having been incorporated in 1785. One of the best-known historic landmarks is Concord Point Lighthouse, the oldest publicly accessible lighthouse in Maryland, which is open to visitors seasonally from spring through fall. The 3-mile Lafayette Trail loops through the historic district, with a free brochure available online explaining the story behind the town's historic homes and landmarks.
Waterfront views are another draw in Havre de Grace. You can take them in from the three-quarter-mile Promenade, which runs along the Susquehanna River from Millard Tydings Memorial Park. It also passes attractions like the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, which celebrates the town's distinction as the "Decoy Capital of the World." The Arts & Entertainment District is home to venues such as the Opera House and STAR Centre, as well as art galleries, shops, and restaurants. Check the local events calendar before your visit to see if it coincides with one of the district's 22 annual festivals.
Fulton
As Niche's top-ranked Baltimore suburb, Fulton is a family-friendly destination. Its population of around 5,700 people gives it a small-town feel, and its high safety rating enhances its welcoming vibe for visitors. Data from BestPlaces shows it has a violent crime rate about 37% below the national average, and over 80% lower than the city of Baltimore, putting it firmly among the region's most secure suburbs.
Located about a 35-minute drive southeast of downtown, Fulton is surrounded by green space and serves as an ideal home base for outdoor adventures. The T. Howard Duckett Watershed runs along the Patuxent River on the community's southern border and has hiking trails suitable for adventurers of all ages, along with fishing access and spots to watch birds and other wildlife. The Browns Bridge Recreation Area just west of Fulton is another popular place for kayaking and canoeing when it's open seasonally (from mid-March through late November).
If you want to do some shopping or grab a bite to eat, the brick buildings of the Maple Lawn Business District offer a range of options. Galliano Italian Restaurant serves steaks, seafood, and handcrafted cocktails, along with pizzas and pasta. Lib's Grill is another popular choice, with a kids' menu, an oyster raw bar, and a variety of seafood specialties.
Mount Washington
Peaceful Mount Washington is located about 8 miles north of downtown Baltimore, within easy reach of attractions such as the Maryland Zoo and Baltimore Museum of Art. While it's close to the city, it has a suburban feel and is known as a family-friendly area, ranked as the third-best Baltimore neighborhood for families by Niche. Based on 2023 data from the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, Mount Washington has the lowest crime rate among city neighborhoods, at 18.8 per 1,000 residents. For comparison, FBI data show the national average is 21.19 per 1,000 residents.
Mount Washington was Baltimore's first suburb, located along the No. 25 streetcar line out of downtown. It's still well-connected to the city center, though these days the streetcar has been replaced by the Light Rail and MTA bus routes. Shopaholics can visit Mount Washington Mill, a former cotton mill built in 1810 that has been converted into a retail hub. There are more shops and restaurants at Mount Washington Village, including the renowned Mount Washington Tavern, which has been a neighborhood favorite since it first opened in 1979. This area is also home to Baltimore Clayworks, a community-focused ceramics studio with exhibits showcasing local artists. Nature lovers can stroll through Mount Washington Arboretum to learn about native plants in a secluded green enclave, or stroll the Jones Falls Trail Boardwalk, a serene path through the woods that connects Mount Washington to the Cylburn Arboretum to the south.
Methodology
To determine the safest suburbs of Baltimore, we started by consulting the interactive map of crime per capita in Baltimore on CrimeGrade.org, identifying the communities around the city that receive an A+ grade for safety based on both property crime and violent crime rates.
We then cross-referenced that information with recent data from the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance and Niche rankings to identify the five suburbs included above.