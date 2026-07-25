This Mountain Bike Park In Southern California Is A Sunny Playground For Riders Of All Levels

Mountain biking is a popular sport, and as of July 2026, there is a brand new place to enjoy it in Southern California. A new mountain bike park has opened to the public that is, depending on traffic, less than an hour from Los Angeles (about 40 miles from the downtown area). The best part of all is that it's free. Haskell Canyon Bike Park is a $7.4 million project from the city of Santa Clarita, and it's suitable for all levels.

You'll find a mix of trail styles, as well as a skills learning zone, and you can download maps of the park at the City of Santa Clarita's website here. In August 2025, professional mountain bike racer Spencer Rathkamp told CBS News, "This park is going to be pretty sweet. For the city to be willing to put that much money behind something, it means that they believe in what mountain biking can do for the community."

Santa Clarita gets an average of 280 sunny days each year. While you may know Santa Clarita as a great place to visit for Hollywood magic without the LA crowds, it's also a scenic area with beautiful mountain views. You may want to hit the park in the morning or evening during the hotter months, as June through September have average highs in the high 80s to mid-90s Fahrenheit. The winter highs are in the mid-60s. Make sure you have sunscreen on any exposed skin whenever you ride.