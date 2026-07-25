This Mountain Bike Park In Southern California Is A Sunny Playground For Riders Of All Levels
Mountain biking is a popular sport, and as of July 2026, there is a brand new place to enjoy it in Southern California. A new mountain bike park has opened to the public that is, depending on traffic, less than an hour from Los Angeles (about 40 miles from the downtown area). The best part of all is that it's free. Haskell Canyon Bike Park is a $7.4 million project from the city of Santa Clarita, and it's suitable for all levels.
You'll find a mix of trail styles, as well as a skills learning zone, and you can download maps of the park at the City of Santa Clarita's website here. In August 2025, professional mountain bike racer Spencer Rathkamp told CBS News, "This park is going to be pretty sweet. For the city to be willing to put that much money behind something, it means that they believe in what mountain biking can do for the community."
Santa Clarita gets an average of 280 sunny days each year. While you may know Santa Clarita as a great place to visit for Hollywood magic without the LA crowds, it's also a scenic area with beautiful mountain views. You may want to hit the park in the morning or evening during the hotter months, as June through September have average highs in the high 80s to mid-90s Fahrenheit. The winter highs are in the mid-60s. Make sure you have sunscreen on any exposed skin whenever you ride.
All about the Haskell Canyon Bike Park in Santa Clarita, California
While the Haskell Canyon Bike Park was originally set to open in December 2025, it's now available for everyone to enjoy. The city worked with Avid Trails for the design and construction support, according to CBS News, and there are plenty of ways for riders to test their skills. The park offers over 15 miles of trails and tracks. They include features like beginner and intermediate pump tracks, a dirt jump course, and a dual slalom course. Chandler Barnes from Barnes Group Realty posted an Instagram reel before the official opening, saying, "Benches + shaded hangout spots, bathrooms on site, huge parking lot ... this place is huge." Trailforks also has detailed information on Haskell Canyon's trails and features.
If you're looking for even more cycling adventures, here are California's best mountain-biking trails according to reviews. You can also check out the Sea Otter Classic spring bike festival each April in Monterey, California. Finally, if you're traveling to Santa Clarita, there is also the 7-acre Bike Park of Santa Clarita, which is free.