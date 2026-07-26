An Hour Outside Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Mountain Campground With Cozy Cabins And Family-Friendly Fun
You won't have any trouble finding a spot to spend the night outdoors in the Pocono Mountains. Tucked away in the northeast corner of Pennsylvania, this rugged patch of wilds has backcountry tent sites, glamping retreats, RV parks, and just about every kind of nature escape in between. The Cranberry Run Campground is a good jumping-off point for roaming the recreational region, especially if you've got your kids in tow. On Tripadvisor, one camper said it was a "great place to camp with family," writing that their "kids and grandchildren loved the trails and felt safe" there. "I will definitely go back," they added.
Around since the 1970s, Cranberry Run is still filled with outdoor nostalgia today, boasting a "classic, old-school camping feel," per the website. The campground is situated near the southern edge of the Poconos range, where dense wooded hills stretch about as far as the eye can see. Despite the peaceful, secluded mountain setting, Cranberry Run is still really accessible. It sits right on the outskirts of the East Stroudsburg borough and is within an hour's drive from several major cities, including Allentown and Scranton, give or take, with no traffic.
The campground, which is open seasonally from the beginning of May to the end of October, boasts a 4.4-star Google rating (at the time of writing). Aside from the family-friendly atmosphere, previous visitors have praised the place for its friendly service and cleanliness. Whether you opt to pitch a tent at one of the primitive campsites, hunker down in your camper van, or rent one of the campground's rustic cabins, you'll have a cozy base for all your Poconos adventures.
Sleep under the stars at the Cranberry Run Campground
The Cranberry Run Campground stretches across more than 60 acres of Poconos wilderness. Aside from all the pretty tree-topped hills, the mountain range has several scenic streams that snake through the area. These include the Brodhead Creek, a tributary of the Delaware River, which winds right alongside the campground. There are several ways to camp overnight here.
If you're looking for a more comfortable experience, two basic wood cabins are available to rent. Fitted with a queen bed and a set of bunk beds, they're capable of sleeping four, making them a cozier option if you're camping with little ones. They're also equipped with electricity and have mini refrigerators to keep all your drinks and perishables cool. "It was clean and comfortable," said one camper, adding that they've "never had a camp experience quite like it." Another wrote that they "stayed in a cabin and it was so peaceful at night," sharing that they "haven't slept that good in a long time." Just a heads-up, you will need to bring your own bedding and pillows.
If you're up for a more outdoorsy night under the stars, freshen up on all the essential tips for camping in the mountains and pop a tent in one of the primitive campsites — they each have a picnic table and fire ring. Some campsites also provide access to running water and electricity. If you're traveling in a rig, the RV-friendly spots have full hookups available, including 30-amp electricity, water, and sewer attachments. Shower and laundry facilities are nearby, too, and you can access complimentary Wi-Fi in certain areas. You can also stock up on any essentials you need during your trip at the camp store, which carries everything from toothpaste and bar soap to firewood.
Arcade games and more outdoor fun around Cranberry Run Campground
You'll find a couple of cool family-friendly amenities around the Cranberry Run Campground, too. There's a game room situated right next to the camp store that really adds to the place's nostalgic feel, with several arcade machines, pool tables, and board games, among other activities. In a Google review, one camper said the little rec hall came in handy during a string of bad weather on their trip. "We went down to the game room and still had fun," they said, noting that they had "an absolute blast" during their stay at the campground.
Cranberry Run has a swimming pool, which is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, as well as a playground for the tots. The campground also hosts a variety of entertaining events throughout the year, from disco dance parties and potlucks to bingo and trivia nights. If you and your family would prefer a romp through the mountainous outdoors, there's a slew of hiking trails in the area. The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, home to Raymondskill Falls, Pennsylvania's tallest waterfall, is less than 10 miles away. Make some time to explore the nearby borough of East Stroudsburg, a Poconos destination popular for its festivals and music, too.