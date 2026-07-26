An Hour Outside Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Mountain Campground With Cozy Cabins And Family-Friendly Fun

You won't have any trouble finding a spot to spend the night outdoors in the Pocono Mountains. Tucked away in the northeast corner of Pennsylvania, this rugged patch of wilds has backcountry tent sites, glamping retreats, RV parks, and just about every kind of nature escape in between. The Cranberry Run Campground is a good jumping-off point for roaming the recreational region, especially if you've got your kids in tow. On Tripadvisor, one camper said it was a "great place to camp with family," writing that their "kids and grandchildren loved the trails and felt safe" there. "I will definitely go back," they added.

Around since the 1970s, Cranberry Run is still filled with outdoor nostalgia today, boasting a "classic, old-school camping feel," per the website. The campground is situated near the southern edge of the Poconos range, where dense wooded hills stretch about as far as the eye can see. Despite the peaceful, secluded mountain setting, Cranberry Run is still really accessible. It sits right on the outskirts of the East Stroudsburg borough and is within an hour's drive from several major cities, including Allentown and Scranton, give or take, with no traffic.

The campground, which is open seasonally from the beginning of May to the end of October, boasts a 4.4-star Google rating (at the time of writing). Aside from the family-friendly atmosphere, previous visitors have praised the place for its friendly service and cleanliness. Whether you opt to pitch a tent at one of the primitive campsites, hunker down in your camper van, or rent one of the campground's rustic cabins, you'll have a cozy base for all your Poconos adventures.