Between Chattanooga And Birmingham Is A Stunning Underground Nature Preserve Ready To Be Explored
In the foothills of Georgia's Appalachian Mountains, a small nature preserve holds a unique combination: a waterfall above ground and a cave system beneath it. Located in Trenton, a serene city with breathtaking scenery between Chattanooga and Birmingham, the Howard's Waterfall Cave Preserve stands out in a region that does, to be fair, have an abundance of caves. Not only does it boast a waterfall that tumbles over its opening, but inside, cave explorers will find some remarkable mineral formations and a panel of Cherokee Syllabary inscriptions. The cave is especially easy to reach coming from Chattanooga — less than a 30-minute drive outside the city — making it a convenient day trip for curious spelunkers. From Birmingham it's closer to two hours but could be worth it for the underground surprises. Just be prepared for some tight crawls and muddy floors.
Howard's Waterfall Cave Preserve is managed by the Southeastern Cave Conservancy, which classifies the chamber as a horizontal cave. That means it doesn't require any rope for descending into steep shafts. The cave network spans about 3 miles and contains five entrances. The full preserve encompasses 10 acres; above ground, the site retains the feel of a wooded north Georgia landscape, with trees spread across rocky outcrops. The entrance where many cave explorers go through has a stream above it, which tumbles over the opening in the namesake waterfall, particularly after heavy rain. It's worth noting, though, that the waterfall isn't a guarantee — some past visitors have turned up to a dry stream.
How to explore Howard's Waterfall Cave Preserve
Howard's Waterfall Cave is a more undeveloped cave system than others that might offer tours and lantern-lit walkways. Visitors to Howard's Waterfall Cave will want to bring some gear to navigate through narrow, potentially wet passages — pack essentials like knee pads, a helmet, gloves, and fast-drying clothes. Though it's more rugged, the caving club Dogwood City Grotto does classify the cave as a "beginner horizontal cave." Plus, the fact that it's a horizontal cave means you don't have to worry about any particularly intense drops. Once inside, you'll find a maze of different formations and branching tunnels. One previous visitor described "stalagmites that created the impression of cityscape skylines underground" and "columnar formations framing bottomless pits."
One of the cave's most interesting underground sights is its protected wall of Cherokee Syllabary. This is a rare example of an early Cherokee writing system, which was invented not too far from the cave in the early 1800s. There's a gate blocking regular visitors from getting up close to the writing for protection, though you can still peek at the inscriptions between the slats.
Entering the Howard's Waterfall Cave requires a permit from the Southeastern Cave Conservancy, which is free and obtainable online. There's a roadside gravel parking area, and the cave itself is "a mere feet" from the road, according to a YouTube user. You can't camp at the preserve — outdoor enthusiasts can find some great camping spots around Georgia's state parks, though. Besides Howard's Waterfall Cave, the northwest corner of Georgia has some other natural features for day-trippers to check out, including Cloudland Canyon State Park, Georgia's biggest state park, which is under a 15-minute drive from the cave.