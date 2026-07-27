Between Chattanooga And Birmingham Is A Stunning Underground Nature Preserve Ready To Be Explored

Howard's Waterfall Cave is a more undeveloped cave system than others that might offer tours and lantern-lit walkways. Visitors to Howard's Waterfall Cave will want to bring some gear to navigate through narrow, potentially wet passages — pack essentials like knee pads, a helmet, gloves, and fast-drying clothes. Though it's more rugged, the caving club Dogwood City Grotto does classify the cave as a "beginner horizontal cave." Plus, the fact that it's a horizontal cave means you don't have to worry about any particularly intense drops. Once inside, you'll find a maze of different formations and branching tunnels. One previous visitor described "stalagmites that created the impression of cityscape skylines underground" and "columnar formations framing bottomless pits."

One of the cave's most interesting underground sights is its protected wall of Cherokee Syllabary. This is a rare example of an early Cherokee writing system, which was invented not too far from the cave in the early 1800s. There's a gate blocking regular visitors from getting up close to the writing for protection, though you can still peek at the inscriptions between the slats.

Entering the Howard's Waterfall Cave requires a permit from the Southeastern Cave Conservancy, which is free and obtainable online. There's a roadside gravel parking area, and the cave itself is "a mere feet" from the road, according to a YouTube user. You can't camp at the preserve — outdoor enthusiasts can find some great camping spots around Georgia's state parks, though. Besides Howard's Waterfall Cave, the northwest corner of Georgia has some other natural features for day-trippers to check out, including Cloudland Canyon State Park, Georgia's biggest state park, which is under a 15-minute drive from the cave.