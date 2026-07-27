Between Topeka And Wichita Is Kansas' Under-The-Radar Haven For Fishing, A Trail, And Wildlife

Kansas is, itself, undeniably underrated. The Sunflower State is home to wide open prairies, fields of sunflowers, and yes, plenty of cows and corn, but it's also home to the community of Reading, where you'll find the Lyon State Fishing Lake and Wildlife Area. This popular recreation area is less than an hour's drive from Topeka and less than two hours from Wichita, making it an easy day trip from both. Once there, you'll find a 140-acre lake and more than 400 acres of woodlands and prairies, giving you an ample amount of wilderness to explore. Even better, despite its charms, Lyon State Fishing and Wildlife Area remains somewhat under the radar, meaning visitors get all this nature without the crowds.

Located along the edge of the Flint Hills, one of the last remaining tallgrass prairies in the world, this massive nature and wildlife area was created by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). These programs were part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal and helped provide work for Americans during the Great Depression by developing parks, recreation areas, and public infrastructure across the country.

Today, it is popular for its sweeping landscapes, massive lake, and outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and camping. The campsites are primitive with limited amenities, but offer a great way to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Kansas. While you're there, you'll get to experience one of the state's best-kept secrets.