Between Topeka And Wichita Is Kansas' Under-The-Radar Haven For Fishing, A Trail, And Wildlife
Kansas is, itself, undeniably underrated. The Sunflower State is home to wide open prairies, fields of sunflowers, and yes, plenty of cows and corn, but it's also home to the community of Reading, where you'll find the Lyon State Fishing Lake and Wildlife Area. This popular recreation area is less than an hour's drive from Topeka and less than two hours from Wichita, making it an easy day trip from both. Once there, you'll find a 140-acre lake and more than 400 acres of woodlands and prairies, giving you an ample amount of wilderness to explore. Even better, despite its charms, Lyon State Fishing and Wildlife Area remains somewhat under the radar, meaning visitors get all this nature without the crowds.
Located along the edge of the Flint Hills, one of the last remaining tallgrass prairies in the world, this massive nature and wildlife area was created by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). These programs were part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal and helped provide work for Americans during the Great Depression by developing parks, recreation areas, and public infrastructure across the country.
Today, it is popular for its sweeping landscapes, massive lake, and outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and camping. The campsites are primitive with limited amenities, but offer a great way to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Kansas. While you're there, you'll get to experience one of the state's best-kept secrets.
Hiking and wildlife surrounding Lyon Fishing Lake
Kansas is known for its scenic state parks. In fact, they are among the things that make the state one of America's best places to retire. You'll find great hiking trails across the state, and the Lyon State Fishing Lake and Wildlife Area is no exception. The Clinton Eubank Memorial Trail is a half-mile loop that takes you from the southeastern shore of the lake through thickets of red cedar, rough-leaved dogwood, smooth sumac, and elm trees and into a native tallgrass prairie.
The trail gives you a glimpse of the different types of landscapes you'll find across Kansas, along with plenty of opportunities to see wildlife like white-tailed deer, fox squirrels, and eastern woodrats. Native rodents may not be your top priority for wildlife spotting, but these creatures build interesting domed nests that are made from sticks that you'll see either around the bases of trees or several feet off the ground. You also might spot coyotes, skunks, opossums, beavers, and even bobcats. The area's healthy wildlife population also makes it a popular destination for hunting, though only certain areas permit it.
There is also an abundance of birds that either call the lake and the surrounding countryside home or use them as migratory stopovers. In other words, bird lovers will find this spot a haven for birding, which is a great way to take advantage of the Clinton Eubank Memorial Trail. The park is home to meadowlarks, bobwhite quail, and Eastern towhees, while greater prairie chickens, long-eared owls, ducks, and geese make seasonal appearances.
Fishing at Lyon State Fishing Lake
If you are looking for a lake where you can enjoy water sports like jet-skiing, you'll want to head to Cheney State Park outside of Wichita, where you'll find the windiest lake on America's mainland. At Lyon State Fishing Lake, pleasure boating isn't even allowed. Instead, it is meant strictly for fishing. It boasts 66 inches of water clarity, meaning visibility extends more than 5 feet below the surface. All the better to see fish, so it's no wonder this lake is popular with anglers.
The lake is well stocked with fish species like largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, and white crappie, and it has a boat ramp providing easy access for anglers. If you don't want to head out on a boat, you can still enjoy some fishing from many different spots along the lake's shore, including seven rock piers that make it possible to fish from deeper waters than you could otherwise reach from shore. If you are a serious angler, you'll want to leave the trotlines and setlines at home, as they are generally prohibited unless specifically authorized by posted notice. Be sure to check with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) before you head to the lake for any license requirements or fishing limits.