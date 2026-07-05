Just Outside Wichita Is A State Park With Camping And Water Recreation On The Windiest Lake In Mainland America
Virtually all of Kansas' large bodies of water are artificial reservoirs with the purpose of flood control, irrigation, and municipal water supplies. Most of them double as outdoor playgrounds, just as natural lakes would. In fact, the Sunflower State is home to the windiest lake in mainland America, creating excellent conditions to set sail. You can experience the freedom that comes with nautical recreation at Cheney State Park. Spanning about 1,913 acres of space on the namesake reservoir, you can catch a steady 13.9 mph headwind.
Established in 1964 along with the reservoir, Cheney State Park is a boater's dream-come-true, with a number of launches dotting its 9,537 acres of water. From windsurfing and parasailing to jet skiing and kayaking, there are water sports opportunities galore. Not only can you engage in adrenaline-rush-inducing activities, but you can also take it easy with your fishing rod. With several fish species teeming in the water, there's a lot to catch. The lake is the highlight for many people, but the trails are equally impressive — whether you prefer a waterfront hike, forested path, or boardwalk strolls. One person called it a "wonderful spot" and elaborated: "I've been going here since I was a small child and still love it!"
If one day isn't enough for a lakeside getaway, Cheney State Park has several campgrounds for those who'd like a multi-day escape. With primitive, electric, and water sites — as well as cabin rentals — the state park caters to all kinds of vacationers. Since Cheney is located just outside Wichita, a city with one of America's lowest costs of living, you can make the trip by driving about 30 minutes west. The drive from Topeka is longer at around 2.5 hours.
Enjoy camping at Cheney State Park
Spread across a number of campgrounds on the eastern and western shores are 223 electric and 400-plus primitive sites. Reservable campsites are available, but the system switches to a first-come, first-served basis during the winter. Water and electricity access is limited in the colder months, with Smarsh Creek being the only one offering both.
On the east side of the reservoir, you can secure a spot at the Wichita Point, M&M Point, and Heimerman Point Campgrounds. This area comes with a variety of amenities, such as shower houses, vault toilets, picnic areas, and trailer dump stations. There are many boat ramps on the shoreline, along with jetties, a marina, and four designated swimming areas along East and West shores. Those who wish to camp on the West side can book a site at Sailboat Cove, Hobie Beach, Smarsh Creek, Harding Hill, and Giefer Hill Campgrounds. You'll find similar facilities here: restrooms, showers, picnic shelters, and more — along with three swimming areas. Improve your outdoor experience by purchasing these five essential camping items from Amazon, increasing comfort, convenience, and streamlining your ability to document adventures.
If you're not too keen on spending the night on a campground, book one of the 12 cabins situated on either shore. These units are ideal for groups between four and 10 people — and of those, six are Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible. The cabins come with basics such as beds, kitchenware, a shower, and a bathroom — while the outside is equipped with a picnic table, barbecue grill, and fire ring. Bring aluminum foil with you, since it's a key camping cooking method that every traveler should know.
Take advantage of the winds to glide on the water
Cheney Reservoir boasts some of the highest and most consistent wind speeds — not just in the Midwest, but in the entire country. Combine that with 22 boat launching lanes, and you have yourself a wonderful sailing destination. As one visitor described, it's a "great lake for fishing, wake sports, sailing, bird watching, and all-around entertainment." If you're still not convinced, the state park is the venue for major national regattas. Set sail the authentic way and head to the west shore's Ninnescah Sailing Center, the official mecca for all things sailing at Cheney State Park.
Similarly, windsurfing is a beloved activity at the reservoir. National Geographic listed Cheney State Park as its top pick for kitesurfing in Kansas in its "Here are the best ways to get outdoors in all 50 states" piece. As exciting as water sports can be, the reservoir is also great for angling excursions. Make your way to West Toadstool Loop Jetty to cast a line from the pier, or launch your vessel from any of the ramps lining the shore. Springtime fishing can yield an abundance of crappie, walleye, and white bass, while the summer months are perfect to catch channel catfish. For your fishing and boating supply needs, stop by the marina on the east side.
When you're not cruising on the water, simply pick one of the four lake beaches to kick back and relax. All swimming spots are in close proximity to restrooms and picnic shelters. While the state park is dog-friendly, they aren't permitted on the beach. For more family fun in the sun, drive 45 minutes to Wichita's largest suburb, Derby, home to a free splash pad.