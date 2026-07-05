Just Outside Wichita Is A State Park With Camping And Water Recreation On The Windiest Lake In Mainland America

Virtually all of Kansas' large bodies of water are artificial reservoirs with the purpose of flood control, irrigation, and municipal water supplies. Most of them double as outdoor playgrounds, just as natural lakes would. In fact, the Sunflower State is home to the windiest lake in mainland America, creating excellent conditions to set sail. You can experience the freedom that comes with nautical recreation at Cheney State Park. Spanning about 1,913 acres of space on the namesake reservoir, you can catch a steady 13.9 mph headwind.

Established in 1964 along with the reservoir, Cheney State Park is a boater's dream-come-true, with a number of launches dotting its 9,537 acres of water. From windsurfing and parasailing to jet skiing and kayaking, there are water sports opportunities galore. Not only can you engage in adrenaline-rush-inducing activities, but you can also take it easy with your fishing rod. With several fish species teeming in the water, there's a lot to catch. The lake is the highlight for many people, but the trails are equally impressive — whether you prefer a waterfront hike, forested path, or boardwalk strolls. One person called it a "wonderful spot" and elaborated: "I've been going here since I was a small child and still love it!"

If one day isn't enough for a lakeside getaway, Cheney State Park has several campgrounds for those who'd like a multi-day escape. With primitive, electric, and water sites — as well as cabin rentals — the state park caters to all kinds of vacationers. Since Cheney is located just outside Wichita, a city with one of America's lowest costs of living, you can make the trip by driving about 30 minutes west. The drive from Topeka is longer at around 2.5 hours.