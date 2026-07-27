Sandwiched Between Seattle And Spokane Is A River City With Scenic Views, Orchards, And Outdoor Fun

Given the size of the state of Washington, it's a bit surprising that the area most people know and travel to is the greater Seattle Metro Area and Olympic National Park. However, there's much more to the Evergreen State than the Puget Sound region, especially as you head further inland. For example, if you were traveling from Seattle to Spokane in the east of the Evergreen State, you'd run into the city of East Wenatchee sandwiched in the middle (about two and a half hours from both cities).

Situated on the eastern edge of the Columbia River, East Wenatchee is a small slice of Pacific Northwest charm. Not only can you enjoy the river itself, but the city is full of gorgeous scenery, including local orchards and views of the mountains in the background. It's also home to part of the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail, which mostly follows the river. If you're a fan of PNW nature, it's high time to add this city to your travel list.

Beyond outdoor fun, East Wenatchee has its share of delicious eateries, and it's a great home base for exploring other parts of Central Washington, with lush mountains to the west and open plains and foothills to the east. So, let's pack our bags and discover what makes East Wenatchee so special.