Sandwiched Between Seattle And Spokane Is A River City With Scenic Views, Orchards, And Outdoor Fun
Given the size of the state of Washington, it's a bit surprising that the area most people know and travel to is the greater Seattle Metro Area and Olympic National Park. However, there's much more to the Evergreen State than the Puget Sound region, especially as you head further inland. For example, if you were traveling from Seattle to Spokane in the east of the Evergreen State, you'd run into the city of East Wenatchee sandwiched in the middle (about two and a half hours from both cities).
Situated on the eastern edge of the Columbia River, East Wenatchee is a small slice of Pacific Northwest charm. Not only can you enjoy the river itself, but the city is full of gorgeous scenery, including local orchards and views of the mountains in the background. It's also home to part of the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail, which mostly follows the river. If you're a fan of PNW nature, it's high time to add this city to your travel list.
Beyond outdoor fun, East Wenatchee has its share of delicious eateries, and it's a great home base for exploring other parts of Central Washington, with lush mountains to the west and open plains and foothills to the east. So, let's pack our bags and discover what makes East Wenatchee so special.
Getting to know East Wenatchee, Washington
When it comes to outdoor fun, the closest and best option is the Columbia River on the western side of town. There are a few ways to incorporate the river into your visit, both for scenic views and water activities. First, the Apple Capital Recreational Loop is a fantastic way to view the river, with multiple access points throughout town. The full loop crosses over into Wenatchee and stretches for 10 miles, if you're feeling up to the challenge. One of the best spots to start or finish your journey is at the Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park on the southern edge of town. This park borders the river and, in addition to being a trailhead, offers a boat ramp and swimming access.
Another excellent place to experience East Wenatchee's scenic views and river access is at Lincoln Rock State Park, situated north of the city. The park has three boat launches, campsites, and a rocky beach if you want to get close to the water without getting in a boat. You can also fish from the river, but make sure you have a Washington fishing license. You can camp onsite if you want to spend more time by the river during your vacation. Or, if you want more hiking, you can take the Rocky Reach Trail south to where it meets up with the Apple Capital Loop.
It's impossible to discuss what's going on in East Wenatchee without mentioning its sister city across the river. Wenatchee is also a vibrant city laden with orchards and wineries, and it's known as the "Apple Capital of the World." So, if you're planning a trip to one, you should really visit both cities to get the full Wenatchee experience.
Adding East Wenatchee to your next Washington trip
Although East Wenatchee is between Seattle and Spokane, it's technically closer to the latter, Washington's "river city" with waterfalls, scenic trails, and one of America's most iconic urban parks. It's only about two hours and 30 minutes from the Spokane International Airport, compared to two hours and 40 minutes from Seattle. However, the drive from Seattle takes you through the Cascade Mountains, through cities like Snoqualmie, better known to some as the real "Twin Peaks". As far as hotels, the main options in East Wenatchee are the Cedars Inn, a Sure Stay by Best Western, and a Fairfield by Marriott. Alternatively, you can book a vacation rental, of which there are plenty of options.
While there are multiple orchards in East Wenatchee, one of the few you can actually visit and tour is Annie's Fun Farm. This place lets you pick your own fruits throughout the year, depending on what's in season. For example, you can pick strawberries in May and June, or blueberries in July. For the holidays, you can pick pumpkins (and other squashes) or Christmas trees. The farm also offers various family-friendly activities, including mazes and inflatables.
Picking fruit is hard work and may make you hungry. If you want to enjoy a cocktail or libation with your meal, Bob's Classic Restaurant and Distillery has a wide array of spirits to accompany its menu of burgers, steaks, and pizza. Or, if you prefer something more retro and casual, Larry's Drive In is an old-school joint with world-famous chicken, at least according to the sign. Finally, if you're in the mood for dinner with a side of poker, Clearwater Saloon and Casino almost makes you feel like you stepped back into the Old West.