Hidden In The Arkansas Ozarks Is A State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Floating Adventures
The holy trinity of Ozark adventures is camping, hiking, and water recreation, all of which you can enjoy across Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Kansas. While the region's headliners draw the biggest crowds, the ones that fly under the radar pack just as much of a punch. One Ozark state park is hidden in northwest Arkansas, offering the area's quintessential outdoor trifecta. Covering 786 acres of space, Withrow Springs State Park boasts rocky bluffs and woodland trails that serve as a habitat for the Ozark trillium. This one-of-a-kind flower can take up to a decade to bloom.
Named after settler Richard Withrow, Withrow Springs State Park is known as a scenic put-in point for floating on the calm Class I waters of War Eagle Creek. The stream is perfect for those who prefer gentle kayaking and canoeing rather than intense paddles. The ideal season runs from spring to the beginning of summer — and occasionally the late fall months — provided the area has experienced enough rain. If you're a little too late for the water, you can trade the kayak for hiking shoes. At the time of writing, the access point is closed due to construction by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, so be sure to check with local authorities when planning a trip.
The park also features three trails, from easy nature strolls to rugged treks through the Ozark bluffs. Those who want to spend an entire weekend here can secure a spot at the campground. With both primitive and full hookups available, you can turn your trip into an immersive getaway. Withrow Springs State Park is 3 hours away from Little Rock, while Fayetteville is 40 minutes away.
Camping at Withrow Springs State Park
The campground at Withrow Springs State Park may not be the biggest, but it provides the basics for a comfortable outdoor experience. Before you go, prep like a pro with our top camping tips that no one tells you about for a rustic but relaxed retreat. There are 39 campsites at the state park, 29 of which are equipped with water, electric, and sewer hookups. These are reservable campsites on a rolling 12-month booking window. Amenities in the small campground loop include a bathhouse and easy access to the forest trailhead.
The remaining 10 sites are primitive, branching out of the full hookup camping zone. These operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with campers having access to restroom facilities. You can enhance your trip with these DIY camping hacks, especially if it's your first time sleeping under the stars. Keep in mind that past visitors note that cell service is basically non-existent at the park. Walk a little farther from the campground, and you'll find more amenities, such as a dump station. Several picnic spots dot the park, which come with barbecue grills and access to water. Larger groups, on the other hand, can set up a picnic at the Keith Ham pavilion. Prior reservation by phone and a deposit are required to use the picnic pavilion.
If you've been religiously using Swimply, the "Airbnb for swimming pools" to beat the summer heat, you'll be happy to know that Withrow Springs has a seasonal pool. Those planning their getaway between Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekend can cool off in the swimming pool, located by the visitor center. Moreover, the state park has four tennis courts, so bring your rackets to play friendly matches — nearby, there are three baseball fields.
Follow the trails and enjoy floating on the water
Withrow Springs State Park may only have three trails covering a total of a few miles to discover, but they each take you to beautiful natural areas. The Dogwood Trail, for instance, is a short 0.75-mile loop, where you can view plenty of dogwoods during the springtime bloom. You'll be tracing the path through lush woods, with a few springs along the way. Despite the trail's length, the hilly climb can be somewhat difficult for some hikers.
For a slightly longer hike, take the 2.5-mile point-to-point Forest Trail. Starting from the east side of the park by the campground, this route might have you breaking a sweat on the way up. After you hit the ridge, it's smooth sailing from there. Expect wildlife encounters on your hike, such as squirrels and deer. The longest of the three trails is War Eagle, a 2-mile loop that takes you to an overlook. At the time of writing, you can only access the trail's upper section to the lookout point. The hike features geological formations, verdant forests, and views of the War Eagle Creek from the blufftop.
The spring and late fall months bring excellent conditions for a leisurely paddle along the creek. Since the Class I waters are seasonal, call ahead to check the water conditions. You can bring your own equipment to access the creek, or rent one from War Eagle Kayaks and Campground. While you're navigating the stream, take your fishing rod out to reel in smallmouth bass, bream, catfish, and other species. With kayaking, fishing, hiking, and camping crossed off your list, don't end your Ozarks escape just yet. Drive 30 minutes north to explore Eureka Springs, a unique, funky city bursting with creativity, boutiques, and mountain charm.