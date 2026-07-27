Hidden In The Arkansas Ozarks Is A State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Floating Adventures

The holy trinity of Ozark adventures is camping, hiking, and water recreation, all of which you can enjoy across Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Kansas. While the region's headliners draw the biggest crowds, the ones that fly under the radar pack just as much of a punch. One Ozark state park is hidden in northwest Arkansas, offering the area's quintessential outdoor trifecta. Covering 786 acres of space, Withrow Springs State Park boasts rocky bluffs and woodland trails that serve as a habitat for the Ozark trillium. This one-of-a-kind flower can take up to a decade to bloom.

Named after settler Richard Withrow, Withrow Springs State Park is known as a scenic put-in point for floating on the calm Class I waters of War Eagle Creek. The stream is perfect for those who prefer gentle kayaking and canoeing rather than intense paddles. The ideal season runs from spring to the beginning of summer — and occasionally the late fall months — provided the area has experienced enough rain. If you're a little too late for the water, you can trade the kayak for hiking shoes. At the time of writing, the access point is closed due to construction by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, so be sure to check with local authorities when planning a trip.

The park also features three trails, from easy nature strolls to rugged treks through the Ozark bluffs. Those who want to spend an entire weekend here can secure a spot at the campground. With both primitive and full hookups available, you can turn your trip into an immersive getaway. Withrow Springs State Park is 3 hours away from Little Rock, while Fayetteville is 40 minutes away.