Deep In Southern California Is A Charming City With Local Eats, Parks, And Vibrant Events

Just when you think you've discovered everything possible to do in California, another hidden gem materializes. Beyond the beaches, mountains, amusement parks, and concert halls, there are unknown communities brimming with identity. One such surprise is Brawley, a town of 28,000 in the desert region of Imperial County. This sun-drenched hangout is normally a lodging magnet for off-roaders hitting the dunes in nearby Glamis or birdwatchers who flock to the under-the-radar wildlife refuge of the Salton Sea a short drive away. But Brawley itself can provide entertainment on its own, offering a rodeo, recreational fun at area parks, and good eats.

Brawley's roots reveal a city that almost wasn't. Los Angeles investor J.H. Braly believed in the undeveloped region, purchasing 4,000 acres of land in 1902. But the federal government cast doubt on the area's agricultural viability. Spooked, Braly didn't want his name associated with the area and sold the land, and eventually the Imperial Land Company bought it. Named for a company associate's friend, Brawley was incorporated in 1908, paving the way for its farming and ranching industries. Today, it ranks as the state's second busiest produce shipping point, per the Southern California Association of Governments.

Brawley is about 2 hours from San Diego and 3 hours from Anaheim. If you want to crash for a night or two, Best Western Plus Main Street Inn garners strong reviews on Tripadvisor for its clean rooms, full breakfast, and friendly staff. Amenities at the Brawley Inn include a complimentary to-go breakfast, a pool, hot tub, and fitness center.