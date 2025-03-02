California's Largest Dunes Feature Endless Breathtaking Golden Sands For Thrilling Recreation

The Imperial Sand Dunes occupy a remote stretch of desert in Southern California's Imperial County, near the borders with Arizona and the Mexican state of Baja California. Though this southeastern corner of the state is often overlooked, the area actually has some truly remarkable views of a vast desert landscape running against the deliciously named Chocolate Mountains. The Imperial Dunes are classified as an "erg," a large desert area covered by sand dunes with little to no vegetation. This particular dune field is California's largest, running around 40 miles long and 5 miles wide in places. With such an impressive length, the Imperial Dunes form a striking "sea" of sand, one that rivals even the epic views of North America's tallest dunes in Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park.

These dunes are especially prominent thanks to their location within the elongated and enclosed Cahuilla Basin, which lies between the Coachella Valley and the Colorado River to the south. This unique geography not only provides epic vistas of the Southern California landscape; it also created the conditions that allowed the dunes to form in the first place. Over 2,000 years ago, the region was home to the massive Lake Cahuilla.

When the lake disappeared around 500 years ago, leftover minerals like quartz and feldspar turned into sand and blew across the low, flat landscape to form the towering dunes you can see today. But the dune field's arid appearance doesn't mean it's devoid of life. The Imperial Dunes are home to distinct species of replies, insects, and even some hardy plants that have evolved to thrive among the sand.