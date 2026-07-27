Between Buffalo And Niagara Falls Is A Riverfront Gem With Fun Shops, Affordable Living, And A Vibrant Downtown

Typically, a trip to New York means visiting New York City. However, if you're interested in exploring upstate, two of the more popular options include the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. While these spots are certainly enjoyable on their own, the entire region is full of hidden gems and charming small towns. One such option is almost smack-dab in between (about 20 minutes from each) — the city of Tonawanda.

There are a few reasons why Tonawanda is worth a second look. First, it's flanked by three waterways: the Niagara River, Tonawanda Creek, and Ellicot Creek. All three converge around the city's historic downtown district, making the area even more scenic, especially around Gateway Harbor Park. If you want to experience the Niagara River more closely, you can do so at Niawanda Park, which stretches along the shoreline.

Outside of being a riverfront gem, Tonawanda is also full of fun shops where you can buy candy, collectibles, or retro items, as well as delicious restaurants to make your visit even more enjoyable. Plus, if you really fall in love with the city, it's more affordable than the national average and most of the rest of New York. So, whether you're already visiting Buffalo or Niagara Falls and want to expand your itinerary, or just want to venture off the beaten path, here's what you can discover in Tonawanda.