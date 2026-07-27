Between Buffalo And Niagara Falls Is A Riverfront Gem With Fun Shops, Affordable Living, And A Vibrant Downtown
Typically, a trip to New York means visiting New York City. However, if you're interested in exploring upstate, two of the more popular options include the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. While these spots are certainly enjoyable on their own, the entire region is full of hidden gems and charming small towns. One such option is almost smack-dab in between (about 20 minutes from each) — the city of Tonawanda.
There are a few reasons why Tonawanda is worth a second look. First, it's flanked by three waterways: the Niagara River, Tonawanda Creek, and Ellicot Creek. All three converge around the city's historic downtown district, making the area even more scenic, especially around Gateway Harbor Park. If you want to experience the Niagara River more closely, you can do so at Niawanda Park, which stretches along the shoreline.
Outside of being a riverfront gem, Tonawanda is also full of fun shops where you can buy candy, collectibles, or retro items, as well as delicious restaurants to make your visit even more enjoyable. Plus, if you really fall in love with the city, it's more affordable than the national average and most of the rest of New York. So, whether you're already visiting Buffalo or Niagara Falls and want to expand your itinerary, or just want to venture off the beaten path, here's what you can discover in Tonawanda.
What to expect from Tonawanda, New York
Before we dive too deep into Tonawanda's highlights, it's important to mention its sister city across the creek, another riverfront gem full of storybook charm known as North Tonawanda. Together, they comprise "the Tonawandas," and they are known as the "Western Gateway to the Erie Canal." Also, in case you were wondering, the name is Iroquois for "swift running water." So, when planning your itinerary, you may want to incorporate elements from both cities to get the full Tonawanda experience.
One of the best places to start your journey, though, is downtown, which is centered around Main Street, just before it crosses the creek. Gateway Harbor Park overlooks the confluence of Tonawanda and Ellicot Creeks and is home to various live events between June and October. Examples include summer's Food Truck Thursdays and a Wednesday Concert Series, and Haunted Harbor in October with trick-or-treating and various family-friendly activities.
As you wander through downtown, you'll encounter various fun shops where you can find all kinds of unique gifts, souvenirs, and collectibles. Hello Sweets! Candy and Pop Shop, off of Main Street, allows you to indulge your sweet tooth with a vast assortment of treats. As you walk down Main, you can discover sports memorabilia at Sports from the Past or vintage gems and antiques at the Mulberry Tree. Or, if you're more into oddities and curiosities, you can check out Black Sheep Market, just past Broad Street. Outside of downtown, one other shop worth mentioning is That 80's Toy Shop on Delaware Street, featuring a selection of vintage and nostalgic toys and collectibles.
How to make the most of a Tonawanda vacation
One reason to visit Tonawanda is that it's so convenient to reach, as you can fly into Niagara Falls International to the north or Buffalo Niagara International Airport (which has some of the best customer satisfaction in America). Both options are less than 20 minutes away. There are a number of hotels in the area, or you might take advantage of numerous vacation rental options.
If a part of you feels like staying, keep in mind that the cost of living here is about 8% lower than the national average and about 24% lower than the rest of New York, according to Best Places. That puts it on par with other affordable cities New Yorkers are moving to. Test out your new locale by popping into a few local joints for a bite. Joey's Place is a casual Italian restaurant with huge portions and live music. Or, if you want to be close to the water, Old Man River has a blue whale on its roof, making it hard to miss. It features regular live music and a menu consisting of seafood, burgers, and barbecue, and is rated 4.4 stars on Google Maps.
Finally, be sure to visit Niawanda Park for river views. This free green space offers pristine views of the Niagara River, walking trails, a playground, and various spots to sit and relax. It also connects to Isle View Park, which has many of the same amenities, as well as boat launches.