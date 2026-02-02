5 Of The Most Affordable Cities New Yorkers Are Moving To In 2026
The one thing guaranteed about living in New York City is that it's going to cost you a lot of money. The Big Apple gives a lot, including walkability, access to Broadway and live music, and world-class cultural diversity, but it also demands a lot as well. This is the most expensive city to live in the Continental United States, with the cost of living in Manhattan alone demanding more than double the national average.
At the time of writing, a family of four usually spends upwards of $6,000 a month, while a single person can spend over $1,600 just to live. And that's not even including rent, which can exceed $4,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center. It's also not getting any better for New Yorkers, who already experience some of the worst cost-of-living anxiety in the country. The city's cost of living is increasing faster than most. It's no wonder New Yorkers are looking beyond the city's limits for more affordability and peace of mind. But where exactly are they finding viable homes and desirable living environments in 2026?
We've searched through the internet, looking at official news reports using actual real estate data in the second half of 2025, to determine where New Yorkers want to move in 2026. We've also cross-referenced this state data with reports on cities attracting people with their affordability. To narrow it down further, we also want to focus on the most affordable options that are getting their attention. So we've also used online cost-of-living calculators to help determine where those most affordable new cities are for New York locals in desperate need of cheaper living. Here are five of the most affordable cities we've found, in no particular order.
Paterson, New Jersey
New Jersey is the second most popular state for New Yorkers looking to move, according to data from Realtor.com. The state's share of NYC's out-of-city views towards the end of 2025 increased by almost 13%. It makes sense that New Yorkers would have their closest and most aligned neighbor near the top of their lists, as New Jersey's proximity to the city means they can live more affordably while still being able to access what they love about New York.
One of the most affordable options in New Jersey for anyone wanting to be close to New York is the city of Paterson. Here, the cost of rent is almost 40% lower than in NYC, while eating out costs 25% less and groceries around 10% less. If you work in the city, you'll have to factor in added public transport expenses, but it still works out cheaper. You're also only about one hour from Manhattan on the bus or 40 minutes via car, depending on traffic.
Paterson offers its own draws for New Yorkers who love the Big Apple's multicultural side. South Paterson is known as "Little Istanbul" and is a scenic cultural melting pot with exceptional Middle Eastern eateries. The city also sits on the Passaic River, offering access to beautiful nature at the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park. It's home to waterfalls from the Ice Age, serene waterways, and scenic bridges. The city also has many community-run events, a daily farmers market, and a busy downtown with various restaurants and shops.
Mount Vernon, New York
Unsurprisingly, the majority of real estate searches coming from New York City are still within the state of New York. With a 14.1% share of views, up more than 1% compared to the previous year, New York is still clearly considered a viable state, even if its capital city's cost of living is forcing people out. While the scenery may not change so much, moving elsewhere in New York gives people a chance to embrace a slower lifestyle and more affordable housing while still being close to NYC.
Mount Vernon, a diverse city within 18 miles of Manhattan, is one of Westchester's more affordable options. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom property here is just over $1,800. This is almost half the cost of a one-bedroom place in New York City. You can also expect to spend around 18% less when eating out and buying groceries in Mount Vernon. You can get this significant decrease in living costs while still enjoying train access to NYC in about 30 minutes, potentially giving you the best of both worlds.
With Yonkers on one side and New Rochelle on the other, Mount Vernon is a well-connected city with numerous stores and restaurants, well-maintained green spaces, and growing industries offering more job opportunities. Gramatan Avenue is one of the city's main shopping, dining, and entertainment strips. It has cute spots like Toss't and Press't, a health-conscious salad and sandwich shop serving stuffed sandwiches, wraps, and salad bowls. You can also shop for trendy and affordable fashion at boutiques and chains like Snipes.
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport is getting more attention these days, but the city has been a popular commuter hub for New Yorkers for a while now. This Connecticut city is one of the most popular destinations for people leaving New York, especially high-income earners. In fact, it's been attracting more of NYC's high-income share (14.15%) than any other U.S. city.
As a state, Connecticut is already high up on New Yorkers' lists, with the 6th-highest share of real estate views coming out of the city. Despite being around 60 miles from Manhattan, Bridgeport seems to have what people fleeing the overpriced capital are seeking. Its scenic setting on the Long Island Sound lends it a coastal atmosphere, with waterfront parks and walkways. Summer calls for beach days along the Sound, while Downtown Bridgeport offers year-round entertainment with museums, theaters, community events, and live concerts. The historic Bijou Theatre is a big draw with its lineup of music, plays, magic shows, and other performances.
Bridgeport locals can commute to New York City in about 90 minutes via the New Haven train line. Despite its great connectivity and culture, Bridgeport is over 62% cheaper to rent than NYC, and the cost of living here overall is more than 45% lower. That's significantly more disposable income in your bank account each month, and might be why Bridgeport has recently made the news for having such a high quality of life. Who knows, you might find yourself living in Black Rock, one of Bridgeport's top neighborhoods with ocean breezes, scenic parks, and a small-town feel.
Easton, Pennsylvania
While Easton is a viable option for New Yorkers seeking more affordability, the biggest hurdle most people face moving anywhere in Pennsylvania is the need for a car. Easton has bus connections to New York City, but the commute is usually between 1.5 and two hours. It's about the same journey time in a car, but you don't have to line up for less flexible bus times. Despite this hurdle, Pennsylvania is the third most-viewed state by New Yorkers looking to move out of the city, and Easton is one of its more desirable cities. You might just not be making so many trips into Manhattan if you move here.
Niche gives Easton an overall livability grade of B+, but also gives it As for nightlife and diversity, indicating that it might still offer some elements you love about New York. "Easton is a great city and has an amazing balance of suburban life and urban life," one resident said, adding that the population here is "very diverse." Located on the confluence of two rivers, it's encircled by picturesque waterways and green spaces. Various cocktail bars, museums, restaurants, and shops surround its central square. This includes Easton Public Market, a highly rated indoor market with local vendors selling fresh produce and cosmopolitan eats.
Easton, Pennsylvania, is also a trendy city that charms with family-friendly fun, such as a crayon-inspired theme park, a 1920s theatre with musicals, and an arts trail through serene woodlands. You can enjoy all of this without stressing so much about rent payments, as the monthly average here is only $1,400 for a one-bedroom place ($2,000 cheaper than the same in New York). You may just need to factor in the cost of a car.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
With all the snowstorms hitting New York City recently, no one can blame its residents for searching for a new home in one of America's sunniest states. Florida is the fourth most-viewed state for real estate by New Yorkers who no doubt want a break from the wind, cold, and snow that impact their lives every year. Multiple Florida cities are getting attention, including Miami and West Palm Beach, but Fort Lauderdale is one of the Sunshine State's most affordable options.
You can expect to pay over 43% less rent living in Fort Lauderdale than in New York, while dining out and buying groceries should also cost close to 20% less. All of this contributes to an overall cost of living more than 33% lower than in the Big Apple. That's an additional third of your income to spend on your lifestyle and quality of life. Rentals in Fort Lauderdale also became cheaper towards the end of 2025, dropping by almost $200 a month between August and December.
Fort Lauderdale offers a very different lifestyle compared to New York, so you just need to be prepared for some changes. Life here mostly revolves around boating, beach days, shopping along boulevards, and canal-side dining. You can still experience multiple cultures through the food, art, music, and events here. It also has some bohemian and cosmopolitan areas, such as Flagler Village, a trendy neighborhood brimming with artsy vibes steps from downtown. "Living in Fort Lauderdale has been a unique and memorable experience. One of the things I enjoy most about this city is the beautiful weather and easy access to beaches," one resident wrote on Niche.
Methodology
To compile this list, we performed extensive online research of the states and cities New Yorkers are looking at the most when researching real estate. We referred to the proprietary data released by Realtor.com, a national real estate search platform, as well as a migration data report published by MovingPlace, a full-service removalist company. We also reviewed the data on the cheapest places to live near NYC shared by WellKnown Moving.
We wanted this article to be relevant for readers in 2026, so we only used data published in the second half of 2025. We also made sure it had been reported on by national and local news outlets, such as Fox and CT Insider. The most affordable cities were prioritized for this list. We used average rental cost data from Zillow and cost-of-living data from Numbeo to ensure each chosen destination was at least 15% cheaper to live in than New York City. Finally, we also referred to Niche, a school finder platform, for actual resident testimonials and grades to support quality of life in these cities.