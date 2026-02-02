5 Of The Most Affordable Cities New Yorkers Are Moving To In 2026

The one thing guaranteed about living in New York City is that it's going to cost you a lot of money. The Big Apple gives a lot, including walkability, access to Broadway and live music, and world-class cultural diversity, but it also demands a lot as well. This is the most expensive city to live in the Continental United States, with the cost of living in Manhattan alone demanding more than double the national average.

At the time of writing, a family of four usually spends upwards of $6,000 a month, while a single person can spend over $1,600 just to live. And that's not even including rent, which can exceed $4,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center. It's also not getting any better for New Yorkers, who already experience some of the worst cost-of-living anxiety in the country. The city's cost of living is increasing faster than most. It's no wonder New Yorkers are looking beyond the city's limits for more affordability and peace of mind. But where exactly are they finding viable homes and desirable living environments in 2026?

We've searched through the internet, looking at official news reports using actual real estate data in the second half of 2025, to determine where New Yorkers want to move in 2026. We've also cross-referenced this state data with reports on cities attracting people with their affordability. To narrow it down further, we also want to focus on the most affordable options that are getting their attention. So we've also used online cost-of-living calculators to help determine where those most affordable new cities are for New York locals in desperate need of cheaper living. Here are five of the most affordable cities we've found, in no particular order.