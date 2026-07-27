Between Redwood National Park And Sacramento Is California's Retirement Gem With Lake Access And Affordability
Kudos to the silver-haired retirees who crossed the finish line of their careers and face the enviable task of figuring out what's next. The question, though it seems quite heavy, is no different than what all travelers face: What to do with a set amount of time, energy, and funds? Clearlake Oaks, a retirement gem several hours south of Redwood National Park and just 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, offers a clear answer to the question — regardless of your age and career status. Resting on the northern shores of Clear Lake, its access to the water and overall affordability make it an easy destination to check out, whether you plan on staying a few days or decades.
Getting to Clearlake Oaks and spending time there won't break the bank. Life in the town of 2,700 people costs less — from housing to activities (more on those later). That affordability put Clearlake Oaks on the radar of soon-to-be retirees looking for a cheap-ish place to live. The area admittedly lacks many of the modern conveniences that attract young families, but it offers the essentials needed for a good retirement or vacation. "Good place to retire," one current resident wrote in a review on Niche. "Great boating and outdoor activities. Amazing wineries and several amazing restaurants for a small population county. Housing is very reasonable to purchase. Friendly community."
Yet the same things that enrich a good retirement can also be fodder for a weekend away. The main draw and heart of Clearlake Oaks is Clear Lake, California's largest natural freshwater lake, full of outdoor recreation. Its sheer size creates a natural diversity that offers a range of adventure opportunities without dipping far into your savings.
Enjoy lakeside life and reel in a keeper in Clearlake Oaks
Regardless of the length of your stay, every visit to Clearlake Oaks will have Clear Lake as its epicenter. The 68-square-mile body of water is the engine of outdoor life and will make up the bulk of your affordable travel to-do. Access to the lake is available with the town's boat launch, provided you have your own vessel. If you don't have a way to get on the water, you may find a vacation rental that provides kayaks or pedal boats.
On the western side of town lies Clark's Island, connected to Clearlake Oaks via a pedestrian bridge. It offers a bucolic, free picnic spot to while away the day and spot some birds. Within Clearlake Oaks' orbit also lie several lake-centric destinations worth checking out. Clear Lake State Park, about half an hour from town, has swimming, fishing, boating, and waterskiing.
Whichever part of the shore you visit, be sure to bring a rod and reel. Clear Lake is known for its large populations of bluegill, carp, crappie, and catfish. But it's the bass that steals the show. The lake has earned the moniker "Bass Capital of the West" as anglers reel in largemouth bass at a faster clip than any other species. If you haven't come equipped with gear of your own, stop by Limit Out Bait, Tackle & Lodging and stock up on everything you need.
Enjoy the up-and-coming wine region's best
Aside from enjoying the water, Clearlake Oaks is beginning to specialize in another kind of liquid: wine. Clear Lake's microclimate and volcanic soil create an ideal climate for zinfandels, sauvignon blancs, and cabernet sauvignons. That's led to destinations like the Brassfield Estate Winery, which offers affordable tastings and charcuterie boards daily, about 10 minutes out of town. The nearly-5,000-acre estate's wines cover the full spectrum, from reds like cabernet sauvignons to sweet white rieslings. For a deep dive in NorCal's wine scene, head over to Kelseyville, a mountain town with shops, dining, fun festivals and wine (obviously), about a 30-minute drive to the other side of the lake.
Getting to Clearlake Oaks doesn't require extravagant logistics. A flight to Sacramento International, the nearest major travel hub, leaves you a reasonable 90 minutes out of town. You won't lack a place to stay either. The town has a rich selection of vacation rentals, from cozy cottages to lakefront houses with four or more bedrooms. If you'd rather rough it, head over to The Oasis Campground, which sits at the tip of a peninsula jutting into the lake, providing shorefront access to guests.
If you're putting wine at the center of your visit, be sure to stop by between late spring and fall. If you need a double dose of aquatic adventure, hit Blue Lakes, a pair of unbelievably clear spring-fed lakes just half an hour from Clearlake Oaks.