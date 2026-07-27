Between Redwood National Park And Sacramento Is California's Retirement Gem With Lake Access And Affordability

Kudos to the silver-haired retirees who crossed the finish line of their careers and face the enviable task of figuring out what's next. The question, though it seems quite heavy, is no different than what all travelers face: What to do with a set amount of time, energy, and funds? Clearlake Oaks, a retirement gem several hours south of Redwood National Park and just 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, offers a clear answer to the question — regardless of your age and career status. Resting on the northern shores of Clear Lake, its access to the water and overall affordability make it an easy destination to check out, whether you plan on staying a few days or decades.

Getting to Clearlake Oaks and spending time there won't break the bank. Life in the town of 2,700 people costs less — from housing to activities (more on those later). That affordability put Clearlake Oaks on the radar of soon-to-be retirees looking for a cheap-ish place to live. The area admittedly lacks many of the modern conveniences that attract young families, but it offers the essentials needed for a good retirement or vacation. "Good place to retire," one current resident wrote in a review on Niche. "Great boating and outdoor activities. Amazing wineries and several amazing restaurants for a small population county. Housing is very reasonable to purchase. Friendly community."

Yet the same things that enrich a good retirement can also be fodder for a weekend away. The main draw and heart of Clearlake Oaks is Clear Lake, California's largest natural freshwater lake, full of outdoor recreation. Its sheer size creates a natural diversity that offers a range of adventure opportunities without dipping far into your savings.