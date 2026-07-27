Just Outside Springfield Is Missouri's Growing City With Scenic Parks, Local Eats, And An Outdoor Aquatic Park

While chances are you won't find Missouri on many of those "most visited places in the U.S." lists, the state still welcomes tens of millions of travelers a year and offers rich Midwestern charm, great eats, and scenic landscapes. And one small city, in particular, is slowly but surely coming into the limelight: Republic. Home to just over 22,000 residents at the time of writing, some might write it off as just another city to pass through on their way to someplace better, but those willing to give it a proper chance might find that that's not actually the case. This is a fast-growing community that Niche reviewers describe as quiet, safe, and family-friendly, but with an ever-expanding selection of restaurants. Foodies can try out the locally owned eateries, while those looking to mingle with residents can attend one of the many community events. Outdoor lovers, on the other hand, might want to experience the scenic green spaces in town. And don't forget the city's aquatic attraction, The Rush.

Don't let the laid-back atmosphere and nature-focused charm fool you into thinking this is some remote, hard-to-reach place. The city is located just outside Springfield, under 15 miles southwest. U.S. Route 60 and Missouri Route 174 both pass through town, and Republic is also within driving distance of Kansas City (about three hours away). If you're flying in, Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) is located less than 20 minutes away. Between the city being pretty car-dependent and all of the great day trip options scattered around it, having your own car can be very convenient.