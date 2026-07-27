This Midwest City Near Detroit Is A Vibrant Shopping Hub With River Trails And Family-Friendly Fun

As Michigan's largest city, Detroit is a cultural center that is home to the state's professional sports teams, a growing dining scene, and so much more. Naturally, it also features plenty of charming suburbs stretching into the city limits and surrounding counties. One of those nearby towns is Auburn Hills, which might be recognizable to some because it was home to the Detroit Pistons' stadium for 29 eventful seasons until 2017. But Auburn Hills embodies a lot more than memories of NBA championships; it's a laid-back destination in its own right, boasting some of the best shopping in Michigan, plenty of family-friendly fun, and lots of riverside green spaces.

Auburn Hills is located 30 miles north of Detroit and, with a population of around 26,000, is growing rapidly. Beyond hosting the Pistons for nearly three decades, the town's other claim to fame is the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. Michigan's biggest indoor mall features hundreds of stores and restaurants, plus plenty of fun attractions for all ages, making it an easy and convenient place to spend the day.

While known as a shopping hub, Auburn Hills also has historic destinations, great community events, and is built around the Clinton River, which flows through the town's parks, offering river trails, paddling opportunities, or the quiet soundtrack to an afternoon picnic. It all makes Auburn Hills worth adding to a Detroit-area itinerary for the chance to get in some retail therapy, take the children for a LEGO-themed adventure, or escape the hustle with a nice bike ride along the river.