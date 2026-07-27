Drivers May Want To Avoid One Of Utah's Most Scenic Canyon Routes With An Iconic Zion Stretch

Considering all of its offerings — checkerboard mesas, narrow canyons, and hikes to Angels Landing — it can be hard to choose what to include on a Zion National Park itinerary. However, for many visitors, there's one iconic stretch that's a Zion must-do: the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, a scenic route that's part of SR-9. This winding red asphalt road covers 10.7 miles from Canyon Junction to Zion's East Entrance. Besides its jaw-dropping canyon views, the road's 1.1-mile Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel features unique windows (called galleries) that allow you to see the landscape as you drive through.

But in recent years, some drivers have started adding this scenic canyon route to the top of their "don't-do" list, as they're finding the slow and heavy traffic at odds with their national park experience. Large vehicles have had to stop traffic at the tunnel to pass through, while many drivers slow down to a crawl to snap photos of the epic landscape. Besides that, sharp curves and steep drops also make it dangerous. A number of crashes have happened on this road, particularly in and around the tunnel.

In June 2026, Zion National Park implemented new regulations that prohibit certain large vehicles — like RVs, cars with trailers, and tour buses — from taking this historic road in order to protect it and alleviate the traffic. No matter your reason for avoiding the route, here's what you need to know about the new rules for and alternative routes to the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway.