Between Grand Junction And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Lakeside Campground With Scenic Hiking Trails

By many accounts, the campground at Lake Irwin is a doozy for folks who want a big hit of Mother Nature. For one, the Denver Gazette has hailed it as one of the most handsome camping national forest options in the whole state. Plus, the spot scores an enticing 4.5 out of five stars on Google Maps. That said, Lake Irwin remains an underrated destination, as it isn't quite as famous as other marquee spots in Colorado — it only has just over 100 reviews on Google and is conspicuously absent from many best of lists for camping in the Centennial State. One guest sums up the location by saying, "This is one of our favorite camping spots in ALL of Colorado. Awesome hiking, biking, fishing, swimming and boating ... Very beautiful scenery and much can be seen and done from the campground without driving."

Indeed, the various pitches here are not only laid out under the creaking boughs and trunks of spruce trees and alpine evergreens, but they're neatly placed in very close proximity to the lake waters themselves, often with prime proximity to the shimmering H2O. Looking at the official Recreation.gov map of the site, pitches one through 10 are closest to the lake.

Remember that this is a seasonal campground. It typically opens in early June and closes again around the start of October, as does the breathtaking high-mountain drive up the Kleber Pass you use to get here. There are a few ADA accessible pitches on offer, while all pitches come with the usual picnic table and fire ring seen at all of America's best lakeside campgrounds. Only some spots can be reserved in advance, while others are left first-come, first-served.