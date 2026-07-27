This Popular Midwest Airport Wasn't Always In The 'Best Of' Lists
Some airports are born great while others take a while to achieve greatness. Such is the case with one popular Midwest gem that consistently ranks as one of the best on the continent. If you've had the pleasure of traveling through Indianapolis International Airport (IND), you won't be surprised to find it's been named "Best Airport in North America" by Airport Council International an astonishing 14 years in a row and 15 years in total (via Indianapolis International Airport). Today, this vibrant Hoosier hub wows with sparkling cleanliness, excellent customer service, delicious dining, and a fascinating art collection. However, it didn't always top the "best of" lists.
Indy's popular airport was first known as Indianapolis Municipal Airport, which launched its first flights in 1931 and has been operating passenger, cargo, and military planes ever since. Nonstop flights to New York arrived in the 1960s, and a dedicated international arrivals and departures building opened in 1976, the same year it was fittingly renamed Indianapolis International Airport. By the 1990s, Indy's passenger load tripled, increasing from 2 million annual passengers the previous decade to over 6 million. However, despite extending the size of its runways and airfield, the airport was rendered woefully outdated by the 2000s.
Today's Indianapolis International Airport is a first-rate hub awash in amenities
Over a billion dollars worth of renovations in the 2000s changed everything, kicking off an incredible streak that has seen Indianapolis International Airport repeatedly hailed by everyone from J.D. Power to Conde Nast Traveler as one of North America's best airports.
Travelers commenting on Reddit recall the airport well before it started earning notable accolades, after its major renovations in the mid-aughts. The interior was blanketed in striped carpets with "a super 90s pattern," while a pair of dated spiral ramps leading to the parking lots collected standing, "scummy" water. Add to this a host of functional problems. "It was way too small for the amount of traffic going through it," one Reddit user vividly remembered. "The terminals were cramped. Security was a mess. You could end up taxiing for 20 mins to get to the gate after you land."
Renovations saw the airport's "cramped" terminal vacated to build the Weir Cook Terminal, a gleaming, 40-gate pavilion boasting skylights, 35-foot ceilings, and five-story windows displaying downtown Indianapolis views. Numerous spaces to socialize and showcase artwork were added, as well as plenty of shops. Bookending these improvements are two security gates, ensuring security checks are no longer a "mess," especially when you're aware of these TSA secrets everyone should know. Massive upgrades outside include the addition of the country's second-tallest airport tower, as well as a sustainable solar farm that comprises over 87,470 solar panels.
Travelers are thrilled with Indy Airport's upgrades and excellent customer service
For travelers, the "best of" honors were felt in a real way immediately after the renovations, which included several modern upgrades and important amenities travelers utilize like dedicated nursing rooms, pet relief areas, and a quiet sensory room. "I left out of the old terminal and a few days later came back into the new terminal," reflected one Reddit user. "The new Indy terminal is one of the best I've seen in the country."
Along with sterling structural and functional achievements, today's Indy airport takes the crown for the best customer service in North America. Staff pride themselves on providing a world-class customer experience on the airport floor and behind the scenes. Additionally, the hundreds of thousands of travelers who have repeatedly voted Indy's hub best in class in airport surveys over the years have praised the airport for its convenient layout, dining and shopping spots, and cleanliness. One reviewer on Yelp shared, "I can see why it's rated #1 airport! ... The waiting areas had spacious seats and working outlets. The bathrooms were ... squeaky clean!!" Another wrote, "Indianapolis International Airport was a really pleasant experience! ... Everyone I encountered was friendly ... Overall, it felt welcoming, organized, and easy to navigate."
Despite the mostly positive recognition for this modernized hub, some passengers still pine for the Indy airport of yesteryear. Lamented one traveler on Reddit: "I liked the old terminal. It wasn't so overwhelming as the new one."