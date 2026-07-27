This Popular Midwest Airport Wasn't Always In The 'Best Of' Lists

Some airports are born great while others take a while to achieve greatness. Such is the case with one popular Midwest gem that consistently ranks as one of the best on the continent. If you've had the pleasure of traveling through Indianapolis International Airport (IND), you won't be surprised to find it's been named "Best Airport in North America" by Airport Council International an astonishing 14 years in a row and 15 years in total (via Indianapolis International Airport). Today, this vibrant Hoosier hub wows with sparkling cleanliness, excellent customer service, delicious dining, and a fascinating art collection. However, it didn't always top the "best of" lists.

Indy's popular airport was first known as Indianapolis Municipal Airport, which launched its first flights in 1931 and has been operating passenger, cargo, and military planes ever since. Nonstop flights to New York arrived in the 1960s, and a dedicated international arrivals and departures building opened in 1976, the same year it was fittingly renamed Indianapolis International Airport. By the 1990s, Indy's passenger load tripled, increasing from 2 million annual passengers the previous decade to over 6 million. However, despite extending the size of its runways and airfield, the airport was rendered woefully outdated by the 2000s.