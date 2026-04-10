TSA Security Secrets Travelers Will Want To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're heading abroad for the first time on an international adventure or checking out a surprisingly affordable destination in the U.S., your journey will begin at a TSA checkpoint if you're flying commercially. There's simply no way around going through airport security if you want to board a flight. However, getting through security doesn't have to be as stressful as many people make it out to be. If you're someone who finds security to be one of the most anxiety-inducing parts of flying, you're in the right place. While major TSA rules and regulations are easy to find online, there are also quite a few lesser-known strategies that frequent flyers rely on to get through checkpoints more smoothly.

Here, we'll look at a selection of TSA security secrets all travelers will want to know before taking another trip. These adjustments to how you pack, move through the line, and prepare at home can make a huge difference in your overall experience at the airport. Whether you're a seasoned traveler looking to improve your routine or you're flying for the first time, understanding how the TSA screening process really works can help you feel more comfortable and confident. Long lines, changing policies about shoes and electronics, and general pressure to move quickly so you don't hold up other passengers can be overwhelming, even if you've done this song and dance before. With the right approach, however, getting through any TSA checkpoint can be less stressful than you're probably anticipating.