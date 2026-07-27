Between Seattle And North Cascades National Park Is Washington's Pristine Lake To Fish And Boat With Wild Views
During a coal prospecting trip in 1887, German immigrant Richard Roesiger stumbled upon an un-surveyed lake 13 miles from Snohomish. This clear and calm body of water surrounded by thick forests near the foothills of the Cascades seemed like the perfect place to make his homestead. "We are going to make Heaven on Earth out of this beautiful valley," he wrote in his diary two years later (via the Granite Falls Historical Museum). Despite the harsh winters and difficulties of building a life out West, he stayed true to his word, and his namesake Lake Roesiger has become a pristine slice of heaven in between Seattle and North Cascades National Park.
While it may not be one of Washington's deepest lakes, it is one of the biggest near Snohomish. Comprised of three basins covering almost 350 acres, Lake Roesiger is the third largest natural lake in the county. Perhaps it's because of those basins that Roesiger wanted to call it "Chain Lake," per the Granite Falls Historical Museum, but it was named after him instead. These days, Lake Roesiger Park is on the former site of this settler's homestead, offering beach access and fishing from its shores. A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) boat launch is at the lake's southern edge, so you can fish, kayak, or waterski.
Although some houses line the lake, it's an area where you can enjoy scenic views of the water against a lush and verdant forest that makes you feel like you're in the middle of peaceful, pristine wilderness. It's especially true once you're on the water, as you can swim or boat in view of the sometimes snowy caps of Mount Pilchuck and Roesiger Mountain, which overlook the lake and give it a more ethereal, wild sense.
Fishing at Lake Roesiger
Washington is filled with fishing havens like the massive Lake Roosevelt, and Lake Roesiger is no exception. At this lake, you'll find stocked rainbow trout, plus resident largemouth bass, yellow perch, salmon, and more. If you're ready to pack your fishing gear and try your luck at Lake Roesiger, check the rainbow trout stocking schedule online, which is generally in the spring. Two-pole fishing is allowed, and the lake's boating and fishing regulations are determined by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Anglers 16 years or older need a mobile or paper license and catch record cards (CRC) that are used to manage the recreational fishing of sturgeon, steelhead, salmon, halibut, and Puget Sound Dungeness crab. Those under 16 don't need these documents except when catching specific species like salmon. Note that licenses for non-residents can cost twice as much as those for Washington residents, and you can either get annual, day, or multi-day licenses. If you're visiting Lake Roesiger Park, there's no day-use parking fee, but you may need a Washington Discover Pass to use the WDFW boat launch
The minimum size and daily limit depend on the species. You can catch up to 9-inch crappie, with a limit of 10 per day, while other game fish must follow the state's limits — for example, largemouth bass under 12 inches can be retained (except for one over 17 inches), with a daily limit of five, and you can reel in up to 10 kokanee of any size per day. For a full list of freshwater species rules, check out eRegulations, which also details license information, annual and seasonal regulations, and anything else necessary to legally fish in Lake Roesiger and elsewhere in Washington.
What to know about visiting Lake Roesiger
Besides fishing and kayaking, Lake Roesiger is open to water skiing as well. There are designated areas for water skiing, which is allowed from May 25 to September 25. The park is winterized from mid-October through mid-April, so there is no running water and restrooms are closed. Lake Roesiger is a great destination for families since there are swimming and wading areas in addition to the fishing and boating ones. Be aware that there's no lifeguard on duty.
In 2019, the Timber Framers Guild constructed a lovely picnic shelter for those wanting to relax with their best artisanal cheese and crackers, and you can reserve this shelter during the summer months. Considering its accessibility, clear water, and water activity options, it's not surprising that Lake Roesiger can get crowded on the weekends and holidays, especially if the weather is good. It's best to get there early before the crowds or on a weekday, when it's likely to be calmer.
Seattle locals and visitors landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) can conveniently drive to Lake Roesiger in about an hour. The gorgeous, underrated, and incredibly snowy North Cascades National Park is just under two hours from Lake Roesiger, which makes this an ideal stop if you're driving between Seattle and North Cascades or looking for a day trip from either.