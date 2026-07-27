Between Seattle And North Cascades National Park Is Washington's Pristine Lake To Fish And Boat With Wild Views

During a coal prospecting trip in 1887, German immigrant Richard Roesiger stumbled upon an un-surveyed lake 13 miles from Snohomish. This clear and calm body of water surrounded by thick forests near the foothills of the Cascades seemed like the perfect place to make his homestead. "We are going to make Heaven on Earth out of this beautiful valley," he wrote in his diary two years later (via the Granite Falls Historical Museum). Despite the harsh winters and difficulties of building a life out West, he stayed true to his word, and his namesake Lake Roesiger has become a pristine slice of heaven in between Seattle and North Cascades National Park.

While it may not be one of Washington's deepest lakes, it is one of the biggest near Snohomish. Comprised of three basins covering almost 350 acres, Lake Roesiger is the third largest natural lake in the county. Perhaps it's because of those basins that Roesiger wanted to call it "Chain Lake," per the Granite Falls Historical Museum, but it was named after him instead. These days, Lake Roesiger Park is on the former site of this settler's homestead, offering beach access and fishing from its shores. A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) boat launch is at the lake's southern edge, so you can fish, kayak, or waterski.

Although some houses line the lake, it's an area where you can enjoy scenic views of the water against a lush and verdant forest that makes you feel like you're in the middle of peaceful, pristine wilderness. It's especially true once you're on the water, as you can swim or boat in view of the sometimes snowy caps of Mount Pilchuck and Roesiger Mountain, which overlook the lake and give it a more ethereal, wild sense.