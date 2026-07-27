Nestled Between Santa Cruz And San Francisco Is California's Eco-Adventure Family Resort With Trails And Dining

I lived in Santa Cruz on California's Central Coast for over 10 years. Whenever I took the scenic 2-hour drive on Highway 1 up to San Francisco, about 45 minutes in, I'd see the sign for Costanoa Lodge & Camp along the highway. I never stopped, but I'd long been curious. So when I got an invitation for a hosted stay, I was excited to check it out. I found a lot more to Costanoa than I expected. This eco-adventure resort has accommodation options of all kinds, activities for all ages, and places to eat — all within a peaceful setting. The Pacific Ocean lies just beyond Highway 1 on one side of the property, while rolling hills of coastal prairies and woodlands rise on the other. Towering eucalyptus, Monterey pines, and cypress trees can be found around the property, making it easy to feel a connection to nature.

Along with being able to enjoy the beauty of the California coast, you can enjoy some good food. The General Store is stocked with local wine, snacks, gifts, and sundries. For a full meal, Cascade Restaurant & Bar is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The seasonal menu highlights local ingredients and dishes like crab cakes, burrata with stone fruit, and breakfast burritos, and I'm already planning a trip back for more of the halibut. During summer, the Pine Tent is open on Fridays and Saturdays serving pizza, beer, and wine.

If you're looking for a traditional hotel-type stay at Costanoa, the Lodge has 40 rooms, including some larger suites, all of which were redone in 2026. All rooms have either a private patio or balcony, and some have fireplaces and large bathtubs. There is an espresso maker and mini-fridge in all the rooms.