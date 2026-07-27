Nestled Between Santa Cruz And San Francisco Is California's Eco-Adventure Family Resort With Trails And Dining
I lived in Santa Cruz on California's Central Coast for over 10 years. Whenever I took the scenic 2-hour drive on Highway 1 up to San Francisco, about 45 minutes in, I'd see the sign for Costanoa Lodge & Camp along the highway. I never stopped, but I'd long been curious. So when I got an invitation for a hosted stay, I was excited to check it out. I found a lot more to Costanoa than I expected. This eco-adventure resort has accommodation options of all kinds, activities for all ages, and places to eat — all within a peaceful setting. The Pacific Ocean lies just beyond Highway 1 on one side of the property, while rolling hills of coastal prairies and woodlands rise on the other. Towering eucalyptus, Monterey pines, and cypress trees can be found around the property, making it easy to feel a connection to nature.
Along with being able to enjoy the beauty of the California coast, you can enjoy some good food. The General Store is stocked with local wine, snacks, gifts, and sundries. For a full meal, Cascade Restaurant & Bar is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The seasonal menu highlights local ingredients and dishes like crab cakes, burrata with stone fruit, and breakfast burritos, and I'm already planning a trip back for more of the halibut. During summer, the Pine Tent is open on Fridays and Saturdays serving pizza, beer, and wine.
If you're looking for a traditional hotel-type stay at Costanoa, the Lodge has 40 rooms, including some larger suites, all of which were redone in 2026. All rooms have either a private patio or balcony, and some have fireplaces and large bathtubs. There is an espresso maker and mini-fridge in all the rooms.
Cabins, glamping, and camping at Costanoa
Beyond the Lodge, Costanoa gives you the option to have a home away from home with one of the cabins and RV units in the campgrounds. They can sleep up to seven people with a mix of bed combos, including some with bunk beds and trundle beds, making them ideal for families or larger groups. Some come with kitchenettes along with picnic tables, decks, and private fire pits, so you can really settle in.
For something a bit more secluded, the Douglas Fir cabins are set behind the lodge, farther away from the campgrounds. These duplex-style cabins come with a fireplace, a private deck, either a king bed or two queens, and a half bath. There's a bath house nearby, which has showers as well as a dry sauna and an outdoor fireplace where anyone can sit and relax.
There are a few other bath houses around the property, which are available for guests staying in the tent bungalows, Costanoa's version of glamping. These canvas-walled tents are in villages throughout the property, and the smallest ones have room for just two people in a queen bed while the largest can sleep up to five. Most have electric blankets, and some have amenities like heaters, bathrobes, and maid service, picnic tables, and fire pits. You can also bring your own home with you. There are dozens of campsites with spaces for car camping with a tent or RVs with full hookups; some of the sites even have ocean views.
Trails, tidepools, and games at Costanoa
Many of the activities at Costanoa are connected to nature. For hiking, there are both coastal and inland trails. The 3.5-mile-long Franklin Point Trail takes you over the dunes and down to the water. When the tide is low, the nearby Whitehouse Creek Beach is a good spot for tidepooling. I went on the 3.1-mile Ohlone Ridge Trail into the hills to the east of the resort, where I was treated to views out over the coast and out to Año Nuevo Point from the Adirondack chairs placed at the top of the trail.
The goats on the property are fun to watch for kids and adults alike as they play on their teeter-totters and head butt each other, and there are new baby goats each spring. You can even pet and hand-feed them; goat food is available at the General Store. There's a range of different activities each day throughout the summer for all ages, like yoga, wind chime making, geode cracking, live music, and trivia. You can also play lawn games, like oversized chess and cornhole.
Costanoa is about an 1 hour and 15 minute drive south from San Francisco and about 45 minutes north from Santa Cruz. It makes for a good stop on a Highway 1 road trip through California. For more to do along this stretch of coastline, Davenport, with beaches and trendy eateries, is about a 15- to 20-minute drive south from Costanoa. If you keep heading south from Davenport for another 10 minutes, you'll get to Wilder Ranch State Park, a coastal park with hiking and biking trails.