This Scenic Ontario Town Is A Remote Lake Superior Gem With Outdoor Fun, Beaches, And Peaceful Vibes

Ontario's town of Marathon on the shores of Lake Superior is a riparian jewel. Dense forests meet the beaches, providing space for outdoor activities and soothing serenity far from the noise and hectic pace of large cities. Whether you hike among the trees or paddle on the lake, you'll enjoy this quiet town and its natural surroundings.

Getting here often involves a flight to Thunder Bay International Airport (YQT), and from there, either a flight to Marathon's own airport (YSP), or a three-and-a-half-hour drive eastward from Thunder Bay, accompanied by lake and forest views. Kasper Bus Lines also offers trips from Thunder Bay to Marathon, usually once per day. While remote, this destination warrants the journey.

Over 3,000 residents belong to the scenic Ontario town of Marathon, who, according to Superior Country, are exceptionally welcoming and open to visitors. It's easy to imagine that spending a lifetime within constant sight of remote, lush forests and vast waters makes for a better disposition than seeing only freeways and skyscrapers. City smog is replaced by breezy lakeside air and views of Lake Superior all the way to the horizon.