This Scenic Ontario Town Is A Remote Lake Superior Gem With Outdoor Fun, Beaches, And Peaceful Vibes
Ontario's town of Marathon on the shores of Lake Superior is a riparian jewel. Dense forests meet the beaches, providing space for outdoor activities and soothing serenity far from the noise and hectic pace of large cities. Whether you hike among the trees or paddle on the lake, you'll enjoy this quiet town and its natural surroundings.
Getting here often involves a flight to Thunder Bay International Airport (YQT), and from there, either a flight to Marathon's own airport (YSP), or a three-and-a-half-hour drive eastward from Thunder Bay, accompanied by lake and forest views. Kasper Bus Lines also offers trips from Thunder Bay to Marathon, usually once per day. While remote, this destination warrants the journey.
Over 3,000 residents belong to the scenic Ontario town of Marathon, who, according to Superior Country, are exceptionally welcoming and open to visitors. It's easy to imagine that spending a lifetime within constant sight of remote, lush forests and vast waters makes for a better disposition than seeing only freeways and skyscrapers. City smog is replaced by breezy lakeside air and views of Lake Superior all the way to the horizon.
Outdoor activities in the woods and on the water in Marathon
Outdoor enthusiasts are in for an abundance of adventures, with endless boreal forests and Lake Superior's waters awaiting exploration. Some of Canada's most scenic campgrounds are nearby, like those found at Pukaskwa National Park, just down the shore. In autumn, you can view the northern lights in the sky and reflecting off the lake's surface for an impressive natural light show. Penn Lake Park and Campground is at the edge of town with ample amenities, hookups, and tent sites, according to Lake Superior Circle Tour.
In Neys Provincial Park, roughly 18 miles from Marathon, visitors can enjoy outdoor fun in the woods and traverse ancient volcanic landscapes on Under the Volcano Trail. The scenery is worth soaking in, with an AllTrails reviewer stating, "Gorgeous trail, easy and could be very short but I highly recommend allowing several hours for it just to take in the views." Nature trails surround the town of Marathon, and hikers can tackle them all with this trail map.
Lake Superior provides abundant fishing from shore or by boat, with walleye, pike, and brook trout being the most common species, according to Northern Ontario Travel. Whether you want to fish the deeper waters, access remote trails, or simply take in the views, North Shore Adventures will charter a boat for you to enjoy the vastness and beauty of the lake and the tree-lined shores.
Soak up the serenity of Marathon and its lakeside beaches
Marathon's peaceful vibes permeate the town and its idyllic natural surroundings, and it's never difficult to find a place to just breathe. Hike the remote trails with the winds whispering through the pines, stroll the beaches and listen to the water lapping the shore, or sit by a crackling fire at night, hearing the soft hooting of owls as you gaze at the stars. Stress would have a hard time gaining a foothold here.
Pebble Beach is a long strip on the southern edge of town with multicolored, naturally tumbled rocks along the shore where rockhounds can have a field day. It leads into The Lagoon, which features large, flat stones forming natural tide pools. Cummings Beach on the north end of town includes a boat launch and scenery that compels multiple visits, with a Google reviewer saying, "It's a place you always want to return to." These could easily be considered some of the most beautiful beaches in the Great Lakes region.
Indigenous heritage is intrinsic to this remote Lake Superior gem, and the Gchi-Waaswaaganing cultural center is a must-visit, with educational programs, art showcases, handmade goods for sale, and occasional events. While in town, enjoy some Canadian comfort food at the Oar House Family Restaurant, which serves the "best food in Marathon by far," according to a local guide on Google. If you're heading back to Thunder Bay, make a pit stop to discover the rugged cliffs and harbor charm of Red Rock, a small town on Lake Superior.