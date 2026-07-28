Oregon's Underrated Campground Is A Gorgeous Mountain Gem With Lake Views, Fishing, And Boating

Oregon's nearly 100,000 square miles of land are a scenic wonderland for travelers to explore, given its diverse landscape featuring four of Earth's five major ecosystems. The Beaver State is also the 9th most mountainous state with approximately half of its acreage covered in forest, and home to more than 6,000 lakes. In Oregon's southeastern region lies Delintment Lake, which combines the mountain, forest, and lake terrains into one destination. Here, you can find Delintment Lake Campground, an underrated campground and beautiful mountain gem featuring lake views, fishing, and boating.

The 62-acre Delintment Lake is situated at 5,600-feet elevation in Oregon's Blue Mountains in the Ochoco National Forest in Harney County. The man-made lake began as a collection of beaver ponds along the creek prior to the U.S. Forest Service deciding to expand and connect them into one body of water. The campground features 29 campsites across two loops, a group site, boat launch, fishing pier, and beach area.

With so many waterways across the state to uncover, Delintment Lake and its campground fly under the radar for its privacy and picturesque landscape while remaining accessible along a paved road from the town of Burns, Oregon, approximately 50 miles away. Anglers and boaters appreciate this access given its inclusion of a fishing pier and area for launching boats. The rustic campsites offer both waterfront and hillside forested site options with ample privacy between. Compared to more crowded and expensive options, campers here can enjoy well-maintained facilities at a budget cost, starting at $10. It operates on a first-come, first-served basis, seasonally from mid-May to November, depending on the weather.