Oregon's Underrated Campground Is A Gorgeous Mountain Gem With Lake Views, Fishing, And Boating
Oregon's nearly 100,000 square miles of land are a scenic wonderland for travelers to explore, given its diverse landscape featuring four of Earth's five major ecosystems. The Beaver State is also the 9th most mountainous state with approximately half of its acreage covered in forest, and home to more than 6,000 lakes. In Oregon's southeastern region lies Delintment Lake, which combines the mountain, forest, and lake terrains into one destination. Here, you can find Delintment Lake Campground, an underrated campground and beautiful mountain gem featuring lake views, fishing, and boating.
The 62-acre Delintment Lake is situated at 5,600-feet elevation in Oregon's Blue Mountains in the Ochoco National Forest in Harney County. The man-made lake began as a collection of beaver ponds along the creek prior to the U.S. Forest Service deciding to expand and connect them into one body of water. The campground features 29 campsites across two loops, a group site, boat launch, fishing pier, and beach area.
With so many waterways across the state to uncover, Delintment Lake and its campground fly under the radar for its privacy and picturesque landscape while remaining accessible along a paved road from the town of Burns, Oregon, approximately 50 miles away. Anglers and boaters appreciate this access given its inclusion of a fishing pier and area for launching boats. The rustic campsites offer both waterfront and hillside forested site options with ample privacy between. Compared to more crowded and expensive options, campers here can enjoy well-maintained facilities at a budget cost, starting at $10. It operates on a first-come, first-served basis, seasonally from mid-May to November, depending on the weather.
What to know about Delintment Lake Campground
Of the sites at the campground, there are 16 pull-thru, eight non-pull-thru, and five tent-only sites without parking access. For those coming with an RV or trailer, the maximum length is 20 feet, and the primitive sites don't offer electric hookups or water, nor are dump stations available. Drinking water is provided during the height of the summer months, when the staff is present, but shut down during the offseason. Campers will want to keep some rules in mind for use, including quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., packing in and packing out all of your trash, and monitoring for constantly changing weather conditions. During the summer months, this means keeping an eye out for greenish colored algae in the water prior to swimming. The area has no cell service and is prone to gnats and other flying bugs in the summer, per The Dyrt, so visitors should be prepared for both issues.
The peaceful, unsung site has fewer than 30 reviews on Google, but has a 4.7 rating among those, for scenic views, nice facilities, and quiet atmosphere. One Google Reviewer says, "Awesome campground. Lots of space between campsites. Clean. Nice tables and fire pits. Bathrooms. Water pump. Not too costly. I will go back." A user on The Dyrt calls it a "Hidden gem with super clean bathrooms. It was gorgeous."
If you're seeking some day trip excursions from the campground, consider two Blue Mountain wilderness areas: Strawberry Mountain with epic views, alpine lakes, and ecological diversity, and the stunning wilderness with scenic trails and breathtaking woods straddling two national forests, Monument Rock Wilderness.
Enjoy lake time and water activities from Delintment Lake Campground
Fishing is a popular activity along the 18-foot-deep lake, which can be done from an accessible fishing pier. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife stocks the reservoir with rainbow trout on an annual basis. Anglers can choose either the Delintment Lake Dam or the pier for casting their lines, provided they have the proper license from the state. One Google reviewer stated, "Loved it, fishing was great!! Fish were jumping everywhere in the lake when we showed up. My grandson caught a beautiful trout as well as his brother and myself."
If you're hitting the water, non-motorized boating only is allowed, and the lake speed for boating is 5 mph. You can use the ramp from the campground, making sure you follow Oregon Marine Board boating regulations and provide your own life jacket. Human-powered small watercraft like canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding, and swimming are also popular activities, but there are no onsite rentals, so you'll have to bring your own.
You can also enjoy the water views on foot using the 1.7-mile-long Delintment Lake Loop trail for an easy and dog-friendly stroll from the campground. According to AllTrails, the route is suitable not just for sauntering, but for stopping to enjoy a picnic, a swim, or testing out your fishing skills. As an undeveloped and non-maintained trail, trekkers will need to plan for some irregular surfaces. One reviewer noted, "Nice campground and beautiful lake. Great hike around the lake. There's a pair of nesting bald eagles at the lake too." A similar destination in the Willamette National Forest, Carmen Reservoir, is Oregon's artificial lake in the mountains and a scenic haven for fishing and camping.