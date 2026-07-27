Between Sacramento And San Francisco Is California's Affordable City With River Views And Great Weather

California consistently ranks among the most expensive states in the U.S., leading many budget travelers to assume a trip to the Golden State is just not in the cards. The reality, though, is that if you choose your destination wisely and look beyond the state's biggest cities, a California getaway can be much more affordable than you might expect. Oakley is one of the best examples.

Home to a reasonably priced hotel and local restaurants that won't break the bank, this Contra Costa County city is also packed with outdoor attractions. Visitors can attend free community events or take advantage of Oakley's access to the San Joaquin River. Big Break Regional Shoreline is the city's top-rated attraction on Tripadvisor, offering opportunities to walk, bike, fish, kayak, boat, and watch wildlife. The launch spots and parking spaces are free, as are some educational exhibits at the visitor center. Another reason to visit is the balmy weather. In true California fashion (broadly speaking), Oakley enjoys a Mediterranean climate, characterized by long, hot, clear summers and short winters, making it a great destination for those who enjoy spending time outdoors.

The city is remarkably well-connected and easy to reach, too. It's located almost perfectly between Sacramento and San Francisco, roughly an hour away from each. And thanks to California State Route 4 passing right along its border, cities like Fremont and Modesto can also be reached in less than 90 minutes. Driving is the easiest way to get here, though travelers can also fly into nearby Oakland International Airport (OAK).