Between Sacramento And San Francisco Is California's Affordable City With River Views And Great Weather
California consistently ranks among the most expensive states in the U.S., leading many budget travelers to assume a trip to the Golden State is just not in the cards. The reality, though, is that if you choose your destination wisely and look beyond the state's biggest cities, a California getaway can be much more affordable than you might expect. Oakley is one of the best examples.
Home to a reasonably priced hotel and local restaurants that won't break the bank, this Contra Costa County city is also packed with outdoor attractions. Visitors can attend free community events or take advantage of Oakley's access to the San Joaquin River. Big Break Regional Shoreline is the city's top-rated attraction on Tripadvisor, offering opportunities to walk, bike, fish, kayak, boat, and watch wildlife. The launch spots and parking spaces are free, as are some educational exhibits at the visitor center. Another reason to visit is the balmy weather. In true California fashion (broadly speaking), Oakley enjoys a Mediterranean climate, characterized by long, hot, clear summers and short winters, making it a great destination for those who enjoy spending time outdoors.
The city is remarkably well-connected and easy to reach, too. It's located almost perfectly between Sacramento and San Francisco, roughly an hour away from each. And thanks to California State Route 4 passing right along its border, cities like Fremont and Modesto can also be reached in less than 90 minutes. Driving is the easiest way to get here, though travelers can also fly into nearby Oakland International Airport (OAK).
Affordable accommodation, eateries, and events in Oakley
Oakley sits in Contra Costa County, known as California's affordable Napa Valley alternative and a bay area full of hikes, shops, and local flavor. Compared with nearby San Francisco, everyday costs, including travel-related expenses like food and transportation, are notably lower. That goes for accommodation, too.
Best Western Plus Delta Inn & Suites regularly offers nightly rates in the low $100 range, though prices vary by season and demand. Amenities include free parking, a swimming pool, and a fitness center, and visitors regularly compliment the location and breakfast buffet. Speaking of food, budget-friendly eateries abound here, starting with the local favorite La Costa. It's a popular spot praised for serving authentic Mexican food at reasonable prices. Dishes include enchiladas, burritos, and even seafood specialties, and almost all mains are priced at under $20 at the time of writing. Looking for a family-owned place? Stop by Da Nang Vietnamese Restaurant. Serving everything from banh mi and Vietnamese curry to fried rice, the restaurant is lauded for its cozy, inviting atmosphere, great prices, and generous portions.
Once you're fueled up, you can attend one of the many free events organized by the city. Concerts in the Park, which runs from May through October, is worth checking out. It's held on the first Friday of every month, with locals and visitors gathering to enjoy the live music, food, refreshments, and lively atmosphere. More of a film buff? Movies on Main Street instead is another no-cost option. Also happening on Fridays during the warmer months, this event lets people watch family-friendly films. Bring a seat and a blanket; while snacks are sold on-site, outside food is welcome, so you can truly make this a no-spend experience.
Enjoying the San Joaquin River views, outdoor recreation, and great weather in Oakley
These parts aren't short on waterfront charm — just look at Lathrop, California's fast-growing city with river access and nearby parks. Still, Oakley holds its own, thanks largely to its proximity to the San Joaquin River. One of the best places in town to take in the waterside scenery and fish for bass, sturgeon, sunfish, and other species is Big Break Regional Shoreline. The visitor center features interactive exhibits about the Delta and explains how water flows through the region. Step outside and you'll find expansive river views, passing ships, and cooling breezes, even on warm summer days.
Big Break is also home to over 70 bird species and even several special-status wildlife species. Keep an eye out for great blue herons, otters, beavers, and more. For those looking to kayak, there are several rental places nearby, and staff can offer valuable tips on routes to take. Hikers and bikers can follow over 8 miles of mostly flat trails surrounded by varied landscapes. The city is home to dozens of other parks, and Creekside Park is a worthwhile stop. It has a water play area and skate park, and visitors often praise it for being well maintained.
Oakley's Mediterranean climate makes spending time outdoors even more enjoyable – the city sees 259 sunny days a year according to Best Places. Next, you can drive about 40 miles to Pleasanton, a thriving California suburb with parks and a vibrant art scene.