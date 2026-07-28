Just North Of Allentown Is Pennsylvania's 'Million Dollar Town' With A Historic Main Street And Tasty Eats
You've heard of the expression "million-dollar question," and maybe you've even seen the 2004 hit movie "Million Dollar Baby," but have you heard of the "Million Dollar Town"? Yes, it's real, and no, it's not a town populated by millionaires — that is, not anymore. Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, got this one-of-a-kind moniker as a result of its history as a hub for anthracite iron. In the 19th century, during the United States' Industrial Revolution, Crane Iron Works was established in Catasauqua. Because of this lucrative business, by the time the turn of the 20th century rolled around, it was populated by a proportionally larger percentage of self-made millionaires than anywhere else in the U.S. As the story goes, the town's nickname does double duty, also referring to the fact that the townspeople, flush with cash at the time, raised a whopping million dollars for war bonds to fund World War II.
Catasauqua may not be brimming with millionaires today, but vestiges of this gilded history remain in Catasauqua's historic buildings and homes. Not that the town is stuck in the past. No post-industrial slump here. It's become a revitalized hub of delicious cuisine and charming ambiance — while embracing its historic charm and storied past. If you're eager to get a dose of up-close history and grab a good bite to eat along the way, add Catasauqua to your next Pennsylvania trip itinerary. It's less than 15 minutes by car from Allentown, a thriving, artsy city with world-class bites, making it an easy add-on or half-day excursion for a meal and a bit of sightseeing, and 19 minutes by car from Bethlehem, America's thriving Christmas Capital. If you're visiting from further afield, Catasauqua is also accessible: it's barely a 10-minute drive from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).
Dine on mouthwatering food in Catasauqua
Catasauqua is just as full of tasty local eats as Washington, Pennsylvania, on the other side of the state, making it a good starting or ending destination for a food tour of the Quaker State. For a delicious meal and relaxed ambiance, grab a table at the Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub & Pie, which bills itself as "providing a warm and inviting community neighborhood pub." Patrons speak highly of the friendly and helpful staff here, and the food is a hit as well. With an eclectic menu to choose from, you can order up classic American fare like a burger or Buffalo wings, opt for Italian-American favorites like stromboli or pizza, go for the Mexican menu options like quesadillas or tacos — or, if you're feeling brave, spring for the unique pickle pizza. This eatery is a local staple; as one Google reviewer puts it, "this is the local Cheers. Everyone knew everybody and I saw many of the same faces the multiple times I came here." Pro tip: don't overlook the weekly food and drink specials, which include Mexican Monday and Cheesesteak Tuesday, among other highlights.
For some different flavors, don't miss Sazon Dominicano Restaurante. Nestled unsuspectingly in a residential area of Catasauqua, this family-owned establishment has garnered beloved fans who appreciate — as one customer puts it in a Google review — how walking into this restaurant feels "like stepping right into a Dominican kitchen filled with love and tradition." From plantains to oxtail stew to chicharrón, diners here are spoiled for choice in terms of authentic and flavorful menu options that will have you feeling like you've been transported directly to the Dominican Republic.
Explore historic Front Street and its surroundings
To fully wrap your head around Catasauqua's abundant history, take a stroll down Front Street, a quaint main street that is one of the town's major thoroughfares, past and present. Catasauqua's historic center is a walkable gem with historic charm, much like Pennsylvania's riverfront borough near Pittsburgh, Ambridge. Running throughout the heart of town, this artery is the site of a plethora of 19th-century homes that are, remarkably, still standing today. If an independent walking tour is your preferred way to scope out this stretch of living history, you can read up on the materials provided online by the Historic Catasauqua Preservation Association, which offers numerous historic area walking tour resources and routes you can undertake on a self-directed basis, allowing you to explore and learn at your own pace based on your own interests.
Notably, on Front Street you'll find the historic George Taylor House, which dates all the way back to 1768. It's the former home of — you guessed it — George Taylor, a Founding Father who was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. The building is now a registered National Historic Landmark and well worth a visit for history buffs as well as for anyone who appreciates a gorgeous Georgian-style mansion (and that's not to mention the 5 acres of grounds). If you want to take a tour, plan your visit for the first Saturday or third Sunday of each month, or better yet, book an appointment. While the tours cost money, there's a family discount and kids enter for free, meaning this is a fun way for the whole family to see the richly historic main drag of this Million Dollar Town come to life.