Just North Of Allentown Is Pennsylvania's 'Million Dollar Town' With A Historic Main Street And Tasty Eats

You've heard of the expression "million-dollar question," and maybe you've even seen the 2004 hit movie "Million Dollar Baby," but have you heard of the "Million Dollar Town"? Yes, it's real, and no, it's not a town populated by millionaires — that is, not anymore. Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, got this one-of-a-kind moniker as a result of its history as a hub for anthracite iron. In the 19th century, during the United States' Industrial Revolution, Crane Iron Works was established in Catasauqua. Because of this lucrative business, by the time the turn of the 20th century rolled around, it was populated by a proportionally larger percentage of self-made millionaires than anywhere else in the U.S. As the story goes, the town's nickname does double duty, also referring to the fact that the townspeople, flush with cash at the time, raised a whopping million dollars for war bonds to fund World War II.

Catasauqua may not be brimming with millionaires today, but vestiges of this gilded history remain in Catasauqua's historic buildings and homes. Not that the town is stuck in the past. No post-industrial slump here. It's become a revitalized hub of delicious cuisine and charming ambiance — while embracing its historic charm and storied past. If you're eager to get a dose of up-close history and grab a good bite to eat along the way, add Catasauqua to your next Pennsylvania trip itinerary. It's less than 15 minutes by car from Allentown, a thriving, artsy city with world-class bites, making it an easy add-on or half-day excursion for a meal and a bit of sightseeing, and 19 minutes by car from Bethlehem, America's thriving Christmas Capital. If you're visiting from further afield, Catasauqua is also accessible: it's barely a 10-minute drive from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).