Canada's Storied Small Town Once-Famously Known As 'Switzerland Of The North' Has Mountain Beauty And Lake Views
Canada's dramatic mountainscapes, vast lakes, and lush foliage make it a highly sought-after destination year-round. Aside from popular destinations like Montreal and Vancouver, head to the country's west coast in British Columbia, just under the Yukon border. Atlin is an awe-inspiring place often compared to Europe. In fact, it's been famously known as the "Switzerland of the North" (via Yukon Info) — not to be mistaken with Kaslo, also known as the "Little Switzerland of Canada." The nickname dates back to the 1920s, and travelers and locals alike still use it today.
During that era, the town had a tourism boom following the Yukon Gold Rush. Visitors would travel through the Inside Passage through the Alaska Panhandle, then board lake steamers across Atlin Lake to reach town. About a decade later, the Great Depression nearly drove everyone out of town, leaving it largely abandoned.
Now, under 500 people live there year-round, enjoying life in the storied small town with lake views and mountain silhouettes. In fact, the town is so quaint, there are no banks here, only ATMs. Neighbors gather for the Atlin Arts and Music Festival, with regional talent that visits for a weekend and gets to experience a tight-knit community in an expansive landscape. Regulars enjoy Atlin's over 300 square miles of waterway, the largest natural freshwater lake entirely within British Columbia. Its lakefront setting and surrounding snowcapped peaks attract hikers, kayakers, and anglers looking for alpine scenery.
Explore Atlin Lake's beautiful waterway
Atlin Lake, one of the focal points of the town's scenery, sits at the base of a snowcapped mountain range, creating scenery reminiscent of the Swiss Alps without ever crossing the Atlantic. It stretches through the province's remote northwestern corner and extends across the Yukon border. The water is glacier-fed by meltwater from the Coast Mountains and the Llewellyn Glacier flowing into it from above.
On the lakefront sits one of the lake steamers people used to take to travel into town, the M.V. Tarahne (pictured above). While it doesn't sail any longer, it serves as a monument to the town, where people can visit and see the three-story vessel. Today, the lake remains the centerpiece for most visitors' itineraries — kayaking, canoeing, and boating are the best ways to view it. Fishermen can even cast for lake trout, northern pike, and Arctic grayling in its cold, clear water. Explore panoramic vistas of the lake at Atlin's Provincial Park, where hiking trails lead you to viewpoints of the waterway. AllTrails claims there are easy, moderate, and hard routes for all levels of hikers — and when you get introduced to the town's mountain peaks, you'll never want to come back down.
Hike through Atlin's alpine wilderness
Atlin's stunning mountain-scapes don't show up quietly. The towering Coast Mountains, where jagged peaks, glaciers, and alpine meadows lie, create the scenery that earned the town its "Switzerland of the North" nickname. Whether you're looking for a leisurely walk or a challenging backcountry trek, the area offers trails with sweeping views of its turquoise lake. From the expert-level Monarch Mountain to the beginners Warm Springs Trail, the area offers everything from beginner-friendly walks to challenging alpine climbs.
Difficulty ratings vary depending on the source. While AllTrails classifies Monarch Mountain as a hard hike, the Atlin Alpine Society describes it as moderate, making it worth researching current trail conditions and choosing a route that matches your experience level. Adventurous visitors can also book guided excursions like seasonal dog sledding, or simply spend an afternoon taking in the scenery from one of the many lookout points. With few crowds and miles of pristine wilderness, Atlin offers a level of solitude that's increasingly difficult to find in more visited mountain destinations.
Getting there still requires commitment. There's no direct road from most of British Columbia. Travelers typically drive in via Whitehorse, Yukon, the province's capital that is brimming with Gold Rush history and is about a two-hour drive south on the Atlin Highway. Others choose to fly in by floatplane charter. Atlin's isolation is exactly why the scenery has stayed so undisturbed. Interested in finding more places that feel like Switzerland? Check out our feature on a small Virginia town popular for mountain views and maple syrup.