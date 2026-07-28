Canada's Storied Small Town Once-Famously Known As 'Switzerland Of The North' Has Mountain Beauty And Lake Views

Canada's dramatic mountainscapes, vast lakes, and lush foliage make it a highly sought-after destination year-round. Aside from popular destinations like Montreal and Vancouver, head to the country's west coast in British Columbia, just under the Yukon border. Atlin is an awe-inspiring place often compared to Europe. In fact, it's been famously known as the "Switzerland of the North" (via Yukon Info) — not to be mistaken with Kaslo, also known as the "Little Switzerland of Canada." The nickname dates back to the 1920s, and travelers and locals alike still use it today.

During that era, the town had a tourism boom following the Yukon Gold Rush. Visitors would travel through the Inside Passage through the Alaska Panhandle, then board lake steamers across Atlin Lake to reach town. About a decade later, the Great Depression nearly drove everyone out of town, leaving it largely abandoned.

Now, under 500 people live there year-round, enjoying life in the storied small town with lake views and mountain silhouettes. In fact, the town is so quaint, there are no banks here, only ATMs. Neighbors gather for the Atlin Arts and Music Festival, with regional talent that visits for a weekend and gets to experience a tight-knit community in an expansive landscape. Regulars enjoy Atlin's over 300 square miles of waterway, the largest natural freshwater lake entirely within British Columbia. Its lakefront setting and surrounding snowcapped peaks attract hikers, kayakers, and anglers looking for alpine scenery.