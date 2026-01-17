A Quaint Town Hidden In Virginia's 'Little Switzerland' Is Famed For Mountain Views And Maple Syrup

From Blue Ridge beauty in Shenandoah County to communities bursting with Civial War history, Virginia is full of reasons to visit. Situated about 150 miles from Virginia's capital city and cobbled street hub of Richmond, lies a hidden gem. With a population of 200 residents as of 2023, Monterey is a quaint location with small-town vibes. It sits deep in the Allegheny Highlands of Highland County and isn't connected to any major interstates. Highland is one of the least populated counties in the Old Dominion state, and it's home to historic inns like the Monterey Inn and small shops like Highland Roots Market (a family-owned natural food store) and Fantastic Finds (a thrift store).

Another reason Monterey is so quaint is its beautiful mountain setting. Surrounded by the Allegheny Mountains, striking scenery is right at travelers' doorsteps, including Sounding Knob Fire Tower, a restored fire tower that offers a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Monterey also boasts historic buildings with distinct architecture, like the Highland County Courthouse, which has been there since the mid-19th century. It has a Greek Revival style with large columns.

Highland County is called Virginia's "Little Switzerland" because it resembles the Central European country with its rugged mountains and steep valleys. According to Cardinal News, H.B. Wood, a newspaper publisher, and his wife coined the nickname "Little Switzerland" for Highland County. Highland County's nickname is meant to describe its landscape and does not have an association with any Swiss immigrant community. This distinct landscape also allows for maple syrup to be produced as the climate (cold nights and warm days) is ideal for syrup-making.