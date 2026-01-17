A Quaint Town Hidden In Virginia's 'Little Switzerland' Is Famed For Mountain Views And Maple Syrup
From Blue Ridge beauty in Shenandoah County to communities bursting with Civial War history, Virginia is full of reasons to visit. Situated about 150 miles from Virginia's capital city and cobbled street hub of Richmond, lies a hidden gem. With a population of 200 residents as of 2023, Monterey is a quaint location with small-town vibes. It sits deep in the Allegheny Highlands of Highland County and isn't connected to any major interstates. Highland is one of the least populated counties in the Old Dominion state, and it's home to historic inns like the Monterey Inn and small shops like Highland Roots Market (a family-owned natural food store) and Fantastic Finds (a thrift store).
Another reason Monterey is so quaint is its beautiful mountain setting. Surrounded by the Allegheny Mountains, striking scenery is right at travelers' doorsteps, including Sounding Knob Fire Tower, a restored fire tower that offers a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Monterey also boasts historic buildings with distinct architecture, like the Highland County Courthouse, which has been there since the mid-19th century. It has a Greek Revival style with large columns.
Highland County is called Virginia's "Little Switzerland" because it resembles the Central European country with its rugged mountains and steep valleys. According to Cardinal News, H.B. Wood, a newspaper publisher, and his wife coined the nickname "Little Switzerland" for Highland County. Highland County's nickname is meant to describe its landscape and does not have an association with any Swiss immigrant community. This distinct landscape also allows for maple syrup to be produced as the climate (cold nights and warm days) is ideal for syrup-making.
Monterey's maple festival is a treat
Indeed, Monterey is filled with maple syrup, so much so that it rivals the "Maple Syrup capital of the world" that is Québec City. So why is Monterey famed for maple syrup? Highland County has been known for producing this economic staple for a long time. There are more than 12 establishments in Highland County that produce maple syrup, many of them family-owned. One of the biggest attractions is the annual Highland County Maple Festival. If you're visiting the area around the time of this celebration, it is worth checking out, especially if you have a sweet tooth.
Highland County has held its countywide annual festival since 1959. Monterey's role as the central hub for the Maple Festival is largely due to its status as the geographic, commercial, and social center of Highland County. Thousands of visitors arrive during the second and third weekends in March to see how syrup is made and to try maple foods, including doughnuts from local and regional producers. One local vendor is Duff's Sugar House, a family-owned and operated sugarhouse that manually makes maple syrup by drilling into trees and going through the tedious, labor-intensive process of creating the sweet treat. The sugarhouse attracts visitors during the festival and offers not only a chance to try the syrup but also to see how it's made.
Places to eat and to stay in Monterey
Virginia has a plethora of rural retreat destinations with tasty eats, like North Garden, and Monterey is no different. For example, Claire's Cakes & Cafe offers up a variety of fresh-baked pastries (croissants or biscuits, anyone?). You'll also find a warm atmosphere as reviewers on restaurantji.com praise the cafe for its ambiance, friendly staff, and delicious food and coffee. High's Restaurant is rated the number one restaurant to visit in Monterey on Tripadvisor and serves up delicious American fare. Its menu includes items such as homestyle chili and hamburger steaks. One reviewer on wanderlog.com wrote that the "food was really good. Our waitress, working all the tables, didn't miss a beat. Always helpful and attentive."
If you're looking for places to stay, Monterey Inn is a fantastic choice, as it is located in a 1905 Victorian building. Inside, you'll find five newly renovated bedrooms, each with its own respective charm, including views looking out at the Highland countryside. It is rated the number one small hotel in Monterey on Tripadvisor, with reviewers on the site praising the breakfast and attentive staff. Another excellent lodging option is Monterey Campground, which offers those seeking to embrace nature the chance to fully immerse themselves in the picturesque mountains of Highland County. The location offers tent camping and the option to rent the Clubhouse for up to six people.
If you want to travel to Monterey in Highland County, then your best bet would be to fly to Richmond International Airport, which is about 160 miles from the town. From the airport, you'll want to rent a car, as there are limited public transit options.