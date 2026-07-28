Between Greensboro And The Tennessee Border Is A Beautiful Lake With Fishing, Swimming, And Mountain Views

The Blue Ridge Mountains are a breathtaking spectacle. Yet, even within this highly trafficked section of North Carolina, some hidden gems remain. Around 90 miles west of the charming, lively city of Greensboro, close to the Tennessee border, lies a tranquil recreational lake surrounded by high-elevation trails and white-sand beaches. Come summer, consider a cool, refreshing dip at W. Kerr Scott Reservoir outside Wilkesboro.

W. Kerr Scott Reservoir lies in the Yadkin River Valley by the Blue Ridge Mountains, fed by the valley's namesake river. It features pristine waters across 1,475 acres that anglers, boaters, and swimmers can easily share. The surrounding mountains include over 32 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails from which you can explore the woods and get occasional views of the lake below.

Despite the picturesque trails, the mountain views aren't quite as dramatic as you might expect from Blue Ridge. Instead, there's an easy-to-access overlook by the lake, near the town of Boomer, with the kind of dramatic vistas visitors hope for. The aptly named Mountain View Overlook is right by the road, making it easy to reach by car. Visitors are treated to panoramic views over the treetops down to W. Kerr Scott Reservoir far below, with distant mountains appearing as murky silhouettes in the early-morning fog. Google reviews also mention the nearby church bells that add to the serene vibe. It's an easy addition to your trip, as you can drive by to or from the lake to enjoy the sunrise/sunset.