Between Greensboro And The Tennessee Border Is A Beautiful Lake With Fishing, Swimming, And Mountain Views
The Blue Ridge Mountains are a breathtaking spectacle. Yet, even within this highly trafficked section of North Carolina, some hidden gems remain. Around 90 miles west of the charming, lively city of Greensboro, close to the Tennessee border, lies a tranquil recreational lake surrounded by high-elevation trails and white-sand beaches. Come summer, consider a cool, refreshing dip at W. Kerr Scott Reservoir outside Wilkesboro.
W. Kerr Scott Reservoir lies in the Yadkin River Valley by the Blue Ridge Mountains, fed by the valley's namesake river. It features pristine waters across 1,475 acres that anglers, boaters, and swimmers can easily share. The surrounding mountains include over 32 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails from which you can explore the woods and get occasional views of the lake below.
Despite the picturesque trails, the mountain views aren't quite as dramatic as you might expect from Blue Ridge. Instead, there's an easy-to-access overlook by the lake, near the town of Boomer, with the kind of dramatic vistas visitors hope for. The aptly named Mountain View Overlook is right by the road, making it easy to reach by car. Visitors are treated to panoramic views over the treetops down to W. Kerr Scott Reservoir far below, with distant mountains appearing as murky silhouettes in the early-morning fog. Google reviews also mention the nearby church bells that add to the serene vibe. It's an easy addition to your trip, as you can drive by to or from the lake to enjoy the sunrise/sunset.
Lakeside fun at W. Kerr Scott Reservoir
While the W. Kerr Scott Reservoir isn't one of the highest-elevation (non-Adirondacks) lakes on the East Coast, it still lies a respectable 1,030 feet above sea level. Even on hot days, the water typically hovers around a comfortable 80 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for swimming and fishing. For longer trips, camp overnight at one of the lake's campgrounds or set up base at a nearby town (try Boone for stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views).
Many anglers take advantage of the well-stocked lake to try their hand at fishing. The best fishing is typically near areas with flowing water, like creeks, but some have even caught fish in the lake's deeper waters. For avid fishers, the best part is the variety of fish available — smallmouth, largemouth, and spotted bass are here, with the latter two more likely to bite. Anglers may even net channel catfish, bluegill, and tiger muskellunge if they're lucky.
If waiting for fish isn't your idea of fun, there are five swim beaches around the lake — at Bandits Roost, Warrior Creek, Boomer Park, Fort Hamby, and Berry Mountain Park — of which the latter three are publicly accessible. The day-use swim beaches are open between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and the Bandits Roost and Warrior Creek beaches are only available to registered campers. Note: Warrior's Creek beach is indefinitely closed. All feature gorgeous, sandy beaches and clean, warm waters, making them ideal for a summer outing. "If you want a day of blue sky, white clouds, green water, and [a] fine sand beach, try Boomer Park," says one visitor on Tripadvisor.