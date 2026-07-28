Hidden In California's Lost Sierra Is A Wildly Underrated National Forest With Recreation Rivaling Lake Tahoe

California's Sierra Nevada mountain range is known for its rugged landscapes, making it an ideal destination for outdoor adventurers. It's also famous for one of the state's most well-known year-round mountain playgrounds: Lake Tahoe. But, while Lake Tahoe tends to hog the spotlight, the region is actually home to many more places to go and things to do, some of which are completely underrated and underappreciated. One such spot, Plumas National Forest, deserves much more than a simple nod. It's tucked away in what is known as the Lost Sierra (also commonly referred to as the Secret Sierra), and is known for mountainous terrain marked by peaks and valleys, serene lakes and wild rivers, and so much outdoor recreation that it gives Lake Tahoe a run for its money.

The forest is home to numerous towns and cities, including Oroville, Quincy, and Bucks Lake, along with mile after mile of wilderness to explore, no matter what time of year you visit. Unlike the Lake Tahoe Basin, which has enacted a stewardship program to help mitigate the damage from overtourism, you find peace and serenity in the Plumas National Forest. It sits south of the Cascade Mountain Range and west of the Lake Tahoe Basin and can be accessed year-round by US Highway 395.

That much acreage means there's plenty of room for exploring, and the versatile landscape gives you lots of ways to have fun, depending on what time of year you go. However, unlike other mountain hotspots, including Lake Tahoe, you should find this slice of the world uncrowded and virtually untouched by the crowds that can make it hard to enjoy nature.