We Ranked All 14 Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts From Best To Worst, Based On Reviews
With its long history as a premier skiing destination, a picturesque lake, and an amazing nightlife scene, the Lake Tahoe area between California and Nevada is a good base for skiers during powder season. The heartbreaking avalanche in February 2026 temporarily disrupted the season and reminded us of the importance of safety. Stay safe with the preparation tips and other avalanche safety resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you're planning a trip, narrowing the options down to one ski resort will be difficult, considering that the area has 15 ski destinations.
Iconic names like Palisades Tahoe and Heavenly call the region home. The Lake Tahoe area is also where a hidden alpine lake with ski resorts and year-round fun awaits discovery. And skiers traveling with friends will find one of the U.S.'s best ski towns for a friend group getaway in the area. We dug through all of Lake Tahoe's ski destinations to rank them from best to worst based on Google reviews. While the region has 15 such destinations, our list contains 14, as Sky Tavern didn't meet our criteria to be considered a ski resort. We've also included feedback from real skiers who visited the resorts.
1. Palisades Tahoe
Palisades Tahoe's history as the host for the storied 1960 Winter Olympics influenced a few reviewers. But by and large, the resort's high 4.6 rating on Google came from its superbly groomed mountain, countless trails, and gorgeous views of Lake Tahoe below. Skiers also loved modern amenities such as a scenic gondola and an extensive network of lifts.
All this adds up to a ranking at the top spot, and according to this reviewer, Palisades deserves the spot: "It would be hard to say this isn't the best ski resort in the USA. In-bounds and off-piste terrain options here are unmatched. I skied over 30 days this season and there are still parts of the resort I have not explored ... Everyone, from beginners to the most advanced skiers, will be able to find exactly the kind of line they've been chasing." Palisades' unparalleled number of trails comes from its merger with Alpine Meadows, a nearby ski area that's now part of Palisades. In total, skiers have 296 trails, two gondolas, including one that connects the base areas of both mountains, and 39 lifts.
Beginners enjoy 25% of the trails, with gentle runs around Mountain Meadow. Advanced skiers looking for challenging terrain will find off-piste fun in Siberia Bowl. Experts who want to walk in the footsteps of freeskiing champion and pioneer, Shane McConkey, will want to head to the iconic KT-22 peak for a challenging run. The well-rounded resort has a village with accommodations and dining, and après ski options ranging from crêpes to Mexican. It's also considered one of the nine best ski resorts in California
2. Sierra-at-Tahoe
The fact that both beginners and advanced skiers at Sierra-at-Tahoe are pleased with the resort's trails shows the resort is highly beloved. Reviews also cited the resort's three eateries and affordable season and day passes, contributing to its healthy 4.6-star rating on Google.
With 12 of Sierra's 50 trails dedicated to beginners, and skiing and snowboarding lessons for both kids and adults, this reviewer's praise resonates: "Sierra-at-Tahoe is an awesome ski resort! This is where my daughters first learned to snowboard, so it was exciting to come back." The resort's remaining 38 runs, a vertical rise of 2,212 feet, and backcountry access to Huckleberry Canyon make the resort equally attractive for advanced skiers. One advanced skier wrote: "The terrain is varied ... the west bowl is great to get away from beginner skiers and boarders."
Sierra makes downtime fun with a lineup of events ranging from live music to special taco-themed apres ski and a variety of dining options. For lunch or dinner, Solstice Eatery serves up outdoor fire pits, pizza, Hawaiian barbecue, poke bowls, and more. Mama's Kitchen and Java Junction serve breakfast in the main lodge. Other eateries range from a barbecue spot to a pub.
3. Kirkwood
While skiers of all levels loved Kirkwood Mountain Resort for its trail variety, advanced skiers sang the most praises. Some liked that many of the black trails were long and challenging. Others mentioned that the trails went in many directions, making it easy to continue skiing when the wind affected one side of the mountain. For these skiers, the resort highly deserves the 4.6-star rating it gets on Google.
Kirkwood offers skiing for beginners. Twelve percent of its 86 trails and 2,300 acres of skiing area are reserved for novices. But adrenaline junkies seeking the thrill of cliffs and steeps and backcountry terrain know that Kirkwood is where they'll get their heart's desire. From Glove Rock's steep descents to the famous cliffs on The Sister, and more snow than any other ski area in Lake Tahoe, advanced skiers will find much to like. Martin Point offers backcountry runs for even more challenges. The resort also operates 15 lifts.
This skier summed up Kirkwood perfectly: "Kirkwood is about the mountain – its terrain, a balance of blue and black runs and an abundance of snowfall. Kirkwood attracts the loyalists who come to spend most of the day outside skiing and riding as opposed to the weekend tourists ...If you are here to hang out at restaurants and bars and visit all the shops and cafes, you've come to the wrong place." Between the mountain and the village area, the resort has six eateries and bars.
4. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe
Many reviewers said Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe's smaller size and numerous beginner and intermediate trails make it well-suited for those learning to ski. However, advanced skiers also raved about the resort, making it an all-around pleaser. Other reviewers praised the food, and many appreciated the authentic, homey feel of the resort. With 1,682 Google reviews and a 4.6-star rating, the resort ranks fourth on the list.
This skier provided the best overview: "Perhaps one of the best all around mountains to ski. Big open runs for beginners and plenty of intermediate and advanced runs for advanced riders ... Perfect family skiing place." As the reviewer alluded, there's a place for every skier at the resort. With 1,200 acres littered with skiing trails for every skill level, the resort will be fun for everyone, from beginners to expert skiers. There's also access to Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest backcountry for those seeking off-piste fun. Eateries range from a spot serving tacos and margaritas to craft beer and live music at Timber Bar, providing options after skiing.
5. Sugar Bowl Resort
Skiers reviewing Sugar Bowl raved about the challenging runs. Many also loved the slopeside accommodations at the resort's Village Lodge Hotel. With so many things to love, the ski resort's 4.6-star rating on Google landed it in the number five spot on our list. The resort has four peaks with plenty of trails for all skill levels. Intermediate, advanced, and expert trails dominate, with Crow's Nest Peak and Mt. Disney featuring primarily single-black and double-diamond runs. Crow's Nest also offers tree skiing. A beginner's area is nestled further down Mt. Judah (next to the parking lot) with gentler runs like Caboose and Chipmunk. And, intermediates have a majority of Mt. Lincoln and some of Mt. Disney to play on.
Skiers who book one of the rooms or suites at Village Lodge Hotel will be steps away from Sugar Bowl's lifts while enjoying well-appointed spaces, according to this skier. "We stayed in a Mountain View room at the Lodge for 2 nights. The cozy room was well appointed, quality coffee/tea, boot warmer ... The skiing is good with some challenging slopes. We've season passes in most Sierra resorts and Sugar Bowl is now our favorite."
6. Diamond Peak
Diamond Peak is one of the few ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area with a direct view of Lake Tahoe from the mountain. These breathtaking views, delicious eats, and a decent number of trails garnered the resort 4.6 stars on Google and sixth place on this list. Advanced skiers did find the skiing limited, with one saying the resort was good for only a day.
Another reviewer wrote on Google: "Great Mountain Resort. Small size but enough varied runs to ski and enjoy. Friendly local staff ... Snowflake Lodge has awesome views and great chili bowls! And the Happy Hour Jäegermeister with hot chocolate is awesome!" At Diamond Peak, small means 40 runs on 655 acres of snow. Of the 655 acres, 500 are covered with tree runs, and for experts, Diamondback, Luggi's, Lightning, and Battleborn offer some of the steepest runs. There's also access to backcountry terrain, and after skiing, Base Lodge has a food court with options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
7. Northstar California
Northstar California Resort is a favorite among families for its gentler slopes and receives high ratings for its village at the base area. "Well-rounded, family friendly ski resort near Lake Tahoe offering extensive terrain, a lively base village, and amenities for all levels of visitors," is how one skier reviewed the resort. With 4.5 stars on Google and 6,183 reviewers, Northstar is seventh on the list.
The resort is the perfect mix of fun and laid-back skiing for less advanced skiers. With 3,170 acres and 100 trails, it's on the larger size, so the 20 lifts come in handy. Of the 100 trails, more than 70% are dedicated to beginners and intermediate skiers. Absolute beginners will find lessons for both kids and adults, along with ice skating and a Nordic center with snowshoeing and fat-tire biking. Northstar also boasts Lake Tahoe's only ski-up bubbly bar at the champagne-serving Tost With A View. The village area offers shopping and eateries.
8. Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort
Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort got 4.5 stars on Google, with many skiers raving about the resort's suitability for kids and beginners looking to learn the sport. A few reviewers also commented on the resort's affordability. "Amazing for families. I have gone to the more pricey places like Palisades and also budget options like Granlibakken but Tahoe Donner is the best for families especially if you have kids learning. The coaches were awesome, " raved one parent.
The resort has a dedicated ski and snowboard school and boasts that it is the best place for families to learn the sports in Tahoe. Donner also offers additional programs for fledgling skiers who want to join a group while learning. Of the resort's 17 trails, 13 are designated for beginners and intermediate skiers, giving children and adult novices the majority of the terrain for practice. The resort's Snowplay area offers additional space for tubing and sledding. After skiing (or sledding), Downhill Kitchen + Grill is perfect for après-ski, though it also serves breakfast.
9. Heavenly Lake Tahoe
Many reviewers loved the famous Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort for its wide variety of advanced and beginner trails."My Dad and I have been skiing here for five years now and love it. Good challenging runs, moguls, trees, but also relaxing runs and chill runs to bring sister on," raved one skier. The resort's terrain covers 4,800 acres and includes 111 runs, 15% of which are designated for beginners. More advanced skiers will want to head to Gunbarrel Run for its storied bumps. Mott Canyon and Killebrew Canyon have the steepest runs. And the Milky Way Bowl is made for freeriders. With two terrain parks, snowboarders will also find a place at Heavenly.
Reviewers also praised views of Lake Tahoe from the mountain and amenities such as the resort's gondola, which transports skiers to a base village with ice skating, art galleries, mini golf, shopping, and dining. Next to the village is Zalanta Resort for those wanting accommodations close to the gondola. With a 4.4-star rating on Google, the resort ranks ninth on the list.
10. Homewood Mountain Resort
With 4.4 stars from 1,032 reviewers, Homewood Mountain Resort ranks tenth on our list for laid-back vibes, a decent number of trails, and amazing views of Lake Tahoe. 66 runs scattered around 1,260 acres of skiable area provide fun for skiers, from beginners to experts. Beginners looking for good practice will want to try Rainbow Ridge, Homewood's longest run at 2 miles, which just happens to be a beginner trail. Experts who make it up to Quail Face will find all the challenge they need in a 55-degree chute and other extreme terrain.
Homewood is also popular for being family-friendly and offering amazing Lake Tahoe views. From kids' lessons to a children's ski teams program, families with kids will also enjoy the resort — especially when you consider that each of Homewood's 66 trails offers views of Lake Tahoe.
One skier wrote: "This place still has its charm. Great groomer. Personable staff. Amazing views of the lake."
11. Donner Ski Ranch
Reviewers in our research conceded that Donner Ski Ranch was a no-frills skiing resort. Many did not mind, citing its "buy local" ethos, family atmosphere, and terrain as reasons for their loyalty. Donner's more affordable rates (which are up to 75% lower than nearby ski resorts according to their website) were the icing on the cake, helping give the resort an average of 4.4 stars from 1,000 reviewers. While the resort wouldn't qualify as fancy, it gets good powder and has a decent vertical drop of 1,000 feet along with 52 runs, 18 of which are black runs.
This loyal visitor summed up Donner nicely. "It's always a good day at DSR! Spend your money here, supporting a local family owned business ... don't come here for fancy gondolas or apres ski champagne cocktails. You come here with your family to ride the humble but beautifully maintained 2 or 3 person chairs and enjoy some of the best snow on the north side."
12. Boreal Mountain Resort
Skiers in our review consistently called Boreal Mountain Resort words like "affordable" and "beginner – friendly." Many also raved about the resort's night skiing program, which allows skiing during extended hours. Here is one skier's review: "I live in San Francisco, which takes me 3 hours to drive here and another 3 hours back. This is the only place that closes at 8 pm, making it the most worthwhile option for me. The lift tickets and equipment rentals are the most affordable in the Tahoe area."
The resort offers dozens of trails, including expert, intermediate, and beginner runs. A tubing zone offers tubing for kids of all ages. And with a membership, skiers can also access Woodward Park. Amenities like restaurants complete the resort. Boreal's thoughtful offerings earned it 4.3 stars on Google and 12th place in our ranking.
13. Granlibakken Tahoe
Granlibakken Tahoe is more of a hotel with a ski area than it is a ski resort. Most reviewers only spoke about the accommodations, but those who did use the small ski area described it as family-friendly. The resort ranks 13th with a 4.3-star rating on Google, and many serious skiers use it as a base to explore other ski areas in Lake Tahoe. Still, as one of America's oldest ski resorts, skiing at Granlibakken is worthwhile.
Granlibakken's ski area is a small hill with a vertical rise of 330 feet. Two surface lifts provide access to gentle slopes perfect for kids and beginners looking for an introduction to the sport. The resort also offers ski and snowboard lessons, along with a sledding hill. After skiing, head to Cedar House Pub in the Main Lodge to warm up by a crackling fire while you wait for a handcrafted cocktail or meal.
14. Soda Springs
As California's oldest operating ski area, Soda Springs is still going strong with a decent 4.1 stars on Google. While the resort boasts 15 trails, reviewers who visited Soda Springs went almost exclusively for its kids' play area and bunny slopes. These areas of the resorts generally got the highest praise from reviewers, including this parent: "I decided to take my eight-year-old daughter to the mountain adventure at Soda Springs even though some of the reviews were rough. It definitely exceeded my expectations. Most places give you only snow tubing, but this place is amazing because there are multiple activities to do."
Planet Kids is dedicated to kids of all ages, with many activities to fill a few hours. A tube carousel spins kids carousel-style in tubes, and the snowman area is perfect for snow play. The resort also offers bunny slopes for beginners and access to Woodward Park for lessons. There's also a lodge with a cafe serving meals and drinks.
Methodology
We defined a ski resort as an area dedicated to skiing with added amenities like eateries, accommodations, and entertainment. While the resorts on this list didn't need to have every amenity, they had to offer more skiing. This excluded one area (Sky Tavern) from the 15 skiing destinations around Lake Tahoe.
We used Google to rank the 14 resorts by reviews. In cases of a tie, the higher number of reviews was used as a tiebreaker. The ability to sustain ratings across more reviews was considered an indicator of consistency. Each resort's official website was consulted for additional information.