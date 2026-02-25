We Ranked All 14 Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts From Best To Worst, Based On Reviews

Palisades Tahoe's history as the host for the storied 1960 Winter Olympics influenced a few reviewers. But by and large, the resort's high 4.6 rating on Google came from its superbly groomed mountain, countless trails, and gorgeous views of Lake Tahoe below. Skiers also loved modern amenities such as a scenic gondola and an extensive network of lifts.

All this adds up to a ranking at the top spot, and according to this reviewer, Palisades deserves the spot: "It would be hard to say this isn't the best ski resort in the USA. In-bounds and off-piste terrain options here are unmatched. I skied over 30 days this season and there are still parts of the resort I have not explored ... Everyone, from beginners to the most advanced skiers, will be able to find exactly the kind of line they've been chasing." Palisades' unparalleled number of trails comes from its merger with Alpine Meadows, a nearby ski area that's now part of Palisades. In total, skiers have 296 trails, two gondolas, including one that connects the base areas of both mountains, and 39 lifts.

Beginners enjoy 25% of the trails, with gentle runs around Mountain Meadow. Advanced skiers looking for challenging terrain will find off-piste fun in Siberia Bowl. Experts who want to walk in the footsteps of freeskiing champion and pioneer, Shane McConkey, will want to head to the iconic KT-22 peak for a challenging run. The well-rounded resort has a village with accommodations and dining, and après ski options ranging from crêpes to Mexican. It's also considered one of the nine best ski resorts in California