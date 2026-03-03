The Lakes Basin In California's 'Secret Sierra' Offers Lakefront Camping, Scenic Hiking, And Outdoor Adventure
It's well-known that California's vast Sierra Nevada region is chock-full of natural beauty, providing an outdoor playground for visitors to enjoy. While many turn to popular destinations such as Lake Tahoe, there's a hidden side of the Sierras that's ripe for exploration. One of these places is Sierra City, the secret California town where outdoor adventures are endless. And just 13 miles away from there is yet another haven for nature excursions offering hiking and camping.
The Lakes Basin Recreation Area (LBRA) is commonly known as "Secret Sierra" (per Weekend Sherpa) or "Lost Sierra," given its remote and less-traveled location within the 1.1 million-acre Plumas National Forest, with the statuesque 8,500-foot-high Sierra Buttes towering above it. There are approximately 50 alpine lakes formed by glacier activity at 6,500-foot elevation to explore. The largest and most accessible lake is the 510-acre Gold Lake, and it's the only one with a boat launch for car-top vessels. You can access the LBRA from the Gold Lake Highway, a 15-mile mountain route, about one hour north of Truckee, the under-the-radar mountain hub for outdoor activities.
Adventure seekers looking for a peaceful, off-the-beaten-path Sierra location can head to LBRA year-round; however, winter access is limited, and the ideal months are May through October when an abundance of recreational activities is available. It's a worthy trek to witness pristine lakes, a plunging waterfall, unique geology, and picturesque mountain views.
Hit a trail and explore within the Lakes Basin Recreation Area
Many of the lakes and scenic terrain within LBRA are best explored via a network of 30 miles of hiking trails from several trailheads, leading to stunning mountain vistas and other natural landscapes. An online interactive map to plan your routes is available in the Trailforks app or by visiting a Plumas National Forest Service office.
For an easy hike with a rewarding payoff, take the 1.1-mile loop route to Frazier Falls, culminating in an overlook at the 176-foot-high cascading falls. Peak enjoyment is during late spring, following the snowmelt, but abundant vistas are visible even when the falls are on the drier side. The Bear Lakes Loop runs for about 4.1 miles round-trip past four lakes — Long Lake, Cub, Little Bear, and Big Bear. It goes through lush forest land and connects to other pathways in Lakes Basin. The Sierra Buttes Lookout Trail is a five-mile trek with approximately 180 steep steps to the top, where there's a fire lookout at 8,591 feet with panoramic views. Plans are in the works for a 500-mile Lost Sierra trail route, considered a game-changing town-to-town trail, and the first leg is already open. It aims to connect the small, rural, and lesser-known towns of the Sierra region.
Other outdoor adventures in Lakes Basin include mountain biking, horseback riding, off-road vehicle use, and fishing at various locations such as Salmon Lake and Jamison Lake. During the winter months, much of the area and main road is closed, but the Gold Lake Staging Area allows access for snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.
Extend your adventure overnight at the Lakes Basin Recreation Area
To fully immerse yourself in the LBRA, spend the night under the stars with lakefront camping at five established campgrounds. Given their wilderness location, they tend to be on the primitive side, without hookups, shower facilities, or potable water, and equipped with only vault or portable toilets. Their typical seasonal availability is May to October and can be booked online at Recreation.gov.
The Gold Lake Campground is the largest, offering 37 lakefront campsites at 6,400 feet with access to the boat launch, allowing for fishing and other water-based recreation. Amenities feature picnic tables and food lockers, and you'll need to bring your own water. Two miles away, Lakes Basin Campground has 22 sites for tents and small RVs, and is set amongst a variety of towering trees and granite boulders. Spots include picnic tables and fire rings, and this campground features potable water. The 13-site Goose Lake Campground is also lakefront, and you can enjoy serenity and swimming since no motorized boating is permitted. High-clearance vehicles (and no large trailers or RVs) are recommended due to unpaved, narrow roads.
If you're not a camper, the LBRA has historic, rustic lodges available for overnight accommodations. The 1912 Gold Lake Lodge features seven one-bedroom, two two-bedroom, and three tent cabins with full meals included, and a recreation hall for entertainment. Gray Eagle Lodge has 20 cabins of varying configurations, nestled in the forest alongside Graeagle Creek, and includes breakfast and dinner at the on-site restaurant.