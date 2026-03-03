The Lakes Basin In California's 'Secret Sierra' Offers Lakefront Camping, Scenic Hiking, And Outdoor Adventure

It's well-known that California's vast Sierra Nevada region is chock-full of natural beauty, providing an outdoor playground for visitors to enjoy. While many turn to popular destinations such as Lake Tahoe, there's a hidden side of the Sierras that's ripe for exploration. One of these places is Sierra City, the secret California town where outdoor adventures are endless. And just 13 miles away from there is yet another haven for nature excursions offering hiking and camping.

The Lakes Basin Recreation Area (LBRA) is commonly known as "Secret Sierra" (per Weekend Sherpa) or "Lost Sierra," given its remote and less-traveled location within the 1.1 million-acre Plumas National Forest, with the statuesque 8,500-foot-high Sierra Buttes towering above it. There are approximately 50 alpine lakes formed by glacier activity at 6,500-foot elevation to explore. The largest and most accessible lake is the 510-acre Gold Lake, and it's the only one with a boat launch for car-top vessels. You can access the LBRA from the Gold Lake Highway, a 15-mile mountain route, about one hour north of Truckee, the under-the-radar mountain hub for outdoor activities.

Adventure seekers looking for a peaceful, off-the-beaten-path Sierra location can head to LBRA year-round; however, winter access is limited, and the ideal months are May through October when an abundance of recreational activities is available. It's a worthy trek to witness pristine lakes, a plunging waterfall, unique geology, and picturesque mountain views.