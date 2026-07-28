Near The Ohio Border Between Cleveland And Erie Is A Village With Historic Charm, Covered Bridges, And Good Food

It wouldn't be a trip to Jefferson without traveling back in time by hitting up the Jefferson Depot Village. Billing itself as a "living history" village, this is the place to go if you've ever wondered what life would have been like in the 19th century. Here, you can embark on a guided tour during the months of June to October or by appointment, or time your visit to coincide with one of the historic village's numerous year-round special events – like June's strawberry festival and craft bazaar, July's 1890-themed reenactments, or December's Christmas extravaganza.

More of a lone wolf when it comes to exploring Jefferson's old-timey charm? The town's historical society has put together a self-guided walking tour itinerary you can follow as you amble around town. This will take you an estimated 2.5 hours at most, and will take you to sites such as gorgeous Greek Revival-style homes, a cemetery, and even Jefferson's historic town hall.

While it may not quite be the world's "covered bridge capital," Jefferson is also home to multiple covered bridges that are nothing to sneeze at. The Historic Doyle Road Covered Bridge, built in 1868, was restored in the 1980s and spans nearly 100 feet in length. Stretching over a creek and sparkling with lights at night, it's a charming sight to behold. There's also the scenic Caine Road Covered Bridge. Built in 1986, this newer bridge was constructed in honor of Ashtabula County's 175th anniversary. These bridges, and other nearby ones, are the highlight of the annual Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival — so if you're a fan of infrastructure, history, or simply eager for a niche community festival, plan your visit here for the second weekend of October.