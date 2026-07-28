Nestled Between Sacramento And Redding Is A Scenic Lake Park With Fishing, Trails, And Camping
Northern California is home to natural attractions that draw visitors from around the country. From Lassen National Forest to Lake Tahoe, residents and visitors alike enjoy numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation and exploration. However, tucked away in the region's rolling oak-dotted hills is Black Butte Lake, one of the region's best-kept secrets.
Nestled over 100 miles north of the state capital of Sacramento and over 68 miles south of Redding near the town of Orland, this manmade lake was created when Black Butte Dam was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1963. Shortly after, a recreational area developed around the reservoir. The lake spans over 4,460 acres and features 40 miles of shoreline and includes six recreational areas: Burris Creek, Buckhorn, Observation Point, and Eagle Pass on the lake's north shore, Orland Buttes on its east, and Grizzly Flat on the western shoreline. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of amenities, from hiking the lake's challenging trails to camping along its peaceful shores.
Boating and fishing along Black Butte Lake
While there are plenty of recreational opportunities surrounding it, the lake is the centerpiece of this often overlooked area. Although there are no sandy beaches like what you will find at the reservoirs in Thermalito, the lake still offers a range of aquatic activities, from boating on the expansive waters to fishing. There are several areas where you can launch your boat or kayak into the lake. The Buckhorn ramp, located in the Buckhorn Recreation Area, is near Angler's Cove, a popular fishing spot. Across from Buckhorn is the Eagle Pass ramp, which provides access to the main part of the lake.
To the south lies Orland Buttes, at the center of the lake. Launching here offers a panoramic view of the water and its shoreline. Water levels in Black Butte Lake can fluctuate, so watch for shallow areas. Fishing is another popular recreational activity at the lake. According to the lake's website, the best time to fish is during the spring and early summer, and the lake is stocked with a variety of species, from crappie to largemouth bass. For those without a boat, Angler's Cove near the Buckhorn Recreation Area is a good spot for shoreline fishing. A valid fishing license is required to fish in or along the lake.
Hiking and Camping along Black Butte Lake's shores
Visitors to Black Butte come to enjoy the water, but the surrounding area is just as scenic. Much of the area's beauty can be experienced along the lake's 20 miles of trails, which offer sweeping views of the water and abundant wildlife. Four main trails make up its hiking network, all located on the northern end of the lake. The longest is the Osprey Trail, which starts at the Buckhorn Road parking lot and crosses the lake's hilly terrain on its north side, ending on the far side of Black Butte Dam near Observation Point. After a rest, continue on the Coyote Trail, which shares the same path as the Osprey Trail but treks further inland.
The other trails include the Bobcat Trail, which begins across the road from the Osprey Trail and loops around the western side of Buckhorn Road, and the Buckhorn Trail, which starts at the Buckhorn Recreation Area and follows a jagged route along the lake. On each route, you'll have opportunities to spot local wildlife, from jackrabbits to black bears. The lake is also popular with birdwatchers, as visitors can often see Wilson's Snipe and the California Gull, among other species. Black Butte Lake offers two overnight campgrounds: Buckhorn and Orland Buttes. Campsites can be reserved six months in advance, either by phone or online, and only the Buckhorn campground is open year-round. Camping costs between $18-$20, with group camping costing more. For day visitors, admission is $10.
If you want to explore more of Northern California's lesser-known destinations, head south to Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve near Sacramento, or north to the underrated Richardson Grove State Park.