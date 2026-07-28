Nestled Between Sacramento And Redding Is A Scenic Lake Park With Fishing, Trails, And Camping

Visitors to Black Butte come to enjoy the water, but the surrounding area is just as scenic. Much of the area's beauty can be experienced along the lake's 20 miles of trails, which offer sweeping views of the water and abundant wildlife. Four main trails make up its hiking network, all located on the northern end of the lake. The longest is the Osprey Trail, which starts at the Buckhorn Road parking lot and crosses the lake's hilly terrain on its north side, ending on the far side of Black Butte Dam near Observation Point. After a rest, continue on the Coyote Trail, which shares the same path as the Osprey Trail but treks further inland.

The other trails include the Bobcat Trail, which begins across the road from the Osprey Trail and loops around the western side of Buckhorn Road, and the Buckhorn Trail, which starts at the Buckhorn Recreation Area and follows a jagged route along the lake. On each route, you'll have opportunities to spot local wildlife, from jackrabbits to black bears. The lake is also popular with birdwatchers, as visitors can often see Wilson's Snipe and the California Gull, among other species. Black Butte Lake offers two overnight campgrounds: Buckhorn and Orland Buttes. Campsites can be reserved six months in advance, either by phone or online, and only the Buckhorn campground is open year-round. Camping costs between $18-$20, with group camping costing more. For day visitors, admission is $10.

If you want to explore more of Northern California's lesser-known destinations, head south to Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve near Sacramento, or north to the underrated Richardson Grove State Park.