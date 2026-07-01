Between Sacramento And Redding Is A Friendly Village With Lake Fun, River Trails, And A Sandy Beach
The next time you find yourself looking for an outdoorsy Northern California getaway, set your sights on the welcoming hamlet of Thermalito, a census-designated place with a population of around 6,600, adjacent to the city of Oroville. This friendly community, nestled in the shadow of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains, offers abundant outdoor recreation alongside a small-town vibe, with one resident noting the "great atmosphere" and "generous" people. If your idea of a fun vacation involves hitting the trails, the beach, the lake, or all of the above, you're in the right place. Thermalito's Forebay and Afterbay both offer sandy beaches and lake access, while nearby Riverbend Park is a scenic nature area with miles of trails to explore.
From "Easy Rider" to "Little Miss Sunshine," the concept of a California road trip holds a mythical place in popular culture. If you've ever dreamed of making an iconic and cinematic California journey of your own, Thermalito is well-positioned for one. It's around an hour's drive north of Sacramento and less than two hours south of Redding. This part of Northern California offers no shortage of prime views, and if you're feeling inspired, you can soundtrack the drive with these one-hit wonders from the '70s that belong on every road trip playlist. If you're flying in, the closest major airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF), about an hour from Thermalito.
Enjoy lake and beach fun in Thermalito
They may not be among the beaches with the clearest water in America (that'd be in Hawaii), but Thermalito's two reservoirs are nothing to sneeze at. At the Forebay, which encompasses two sections — the North Forebay and South Forebay — you can fish, kayak, paddleboard, swim, or sail, among other outdoor activities. Local realtor Brian Voigt also notes that the Forebay hosts events year-round, including the Fourth of July fireworks, which you can watch from the lake or on the beach. Notably, the North Forebay features a sandy beach with 200 yards of swimming access, and motorized vessels are prohibited there, making it ideal for a dip, a turn in a sailboat, or a paddling outing. Don't have your own watercraft? You can rent one for the day at the nearby Forebay Aquatic Center.
The larger of the two reservoirs, Afterbay, spans 4,300 acres and is a popular spot for various activities, including jet skiing, wakeboarding, paddling, fishing, water skiing, and more. As Explore Butte County explains, while motorized boats and water sports are permitted during the day, "no-wake speed limits before and after sunset allow for peaceful paddling, swimming and fishing," meaning that a more serene experience at the Afterbay is also possible. To take a vessel out on the water here, launch it at the two-lane Monument Hill Boat Ramp/Day Use Area on the eastern side of the Afterbay. The site also includes a recreation area and a swimming beach tucked along the reservoir's 17-mile shoreline. Before you soak up the sun, though, be sure you know about the type of sunscreen you should be wearing on every beach day.
Explore Thermalito's river trails
If you're more of a landlubber, don't miss the opportunity to spend time at Riverbend Park, a 210-acre park with pavilions, sports fields, disc golf, another boat launch, and a network of paved trails running through it for walkers, cyclists, and hikers alike to traverse. One visitor even called it one of the "best (prettiest, well planned) river access public parks I've seen along the Pacific coast states." If you're on two wheels, one fun trail option is the Feather River Bike Trail, a 3.6-mile out-and-back route with multiple access points. The trail runs upstream along the — you've guessed it — Feather River, offering scenic views of the river, the Table Mountain Bridge, and a panoramic vista over Oroville. If you'd rather walk or run the trail with Fido's company, that's also an option: Dogs are permitted on the Feather River Bike Trail as long as they're leashed, with one park-goer noting that Riverbend Park is a "great park to walk your dog along the river."
For a shorter route that still provides a workout, there's the Riverbend Park Half-Mile Fitness Trail. As its name suggests, this path connects six outdoor fitness stations installed through a partnership with CalFresh Healthy Living. Visitors also praise the park for its clean trails and kid-friendly atmosphere. If you're still craving more waterfront paths to wander after your visit to Thermalito, continue your Northern California travels to Rancho Cordova, Sacramento's vibrant suburb with river views and trails.