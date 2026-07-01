Between Sacramento And Redding Is A Friendly Village With Lake Fun, River Trails, And A Sandy Beach

They may not be among the beaches with the clearest water in America (that'd be in Hawaii), but Thermalito's two reservoirs are nothing to sneeze at. At the Forebay, which encompasses two sections — the North Forebay and South Forebay — you can fish, kayak, paddleboard, swim, or sail, among other outdoor activities. Local realtor Brian Voigt also notes that the Forebay hosts events year-round, including the Fourth of July fireworks, which you can watch from the lake or on the beach. Notably, the North Forebay features a sandy beach with 200 yards of swimming access, and motorized vessels are prohibited there, making it ideal for a dip, a turn in a sailboat, or a paddling outing. Don't have your own watercraft? You can rent one for the day at the nearby Forebay Aquatic Center.

The larger of the two reservoirs, Afterbay, spans 4,300 acres and is a popular spot for various activities, including jet skiing, wakeboarding, paddling, fishing, water skiing, and more. As Explore Butte County explains, while motorized boats and water sports are permitted during the day, "no-wake speed lim­its before and after sun­set allow for peace­ful pad­dling, swim­ming and fishing," meaning that a more serene experience at the Afterbay is also possible. To take a vessel out on the water here, launch it at the two-lane Monument Hill Boat Ramp/Day Use Area on the eastern side of the Afterbay. The site also includes a recreation area and a swimming beach tucked along the reservoir's 17-mile shoreline. Before you soak up the sun, though, be sure you know about the type of sunscreen you should be wearing on every beach day.