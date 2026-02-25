Hidden In The Northern California Redwood Forests Is A State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Fishing
Between Humboldt Redwoods State Park's lush, towering trees and the beloved Jedediah Smith's timeless redwood groves, the Golden State can astound you with its natural skyscrapers. It almost feels like every time you cross off a redwood park from your list, there's yet another one to visit — and this time, you should turn your attention to Richardson Grove State Park. The Northern California redwoods are a humbling reminder that in the grand scheme of things, Mother Nature's grandeur endures through the ages. What better way to bask in all its glory than pitching a tent among the colossal trees and hiking the serene paths at Richardson Grove State Park? As one visitor said on Tripadvisor, "Old-growth redwoods, rare and beautiful as they are, are always worth seeing."
Originally home to the Sinkyone people, Richardson Grove State Park was founded in 1922, consisting of only 120 acres of redwood forests. Over the years, it expanded to a whopping 1,800 acres thanks to sustained support by Save the Redwoods League. As a result of effective conservation, the grove is filled with thousand-year-old titans — some double the size of the Statue of Liberty. As you wander the forest, you'll encounter other plant species like Douglas firs, madrones, ferns, oaks, and California laurel. The state park is a fishing hotspot, too, with the South Fork of the Eel River winding its way through the redwoods.
Summer is an ideal time for park visits if you prefer warm weather, with temperatures ranging between 75 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit — expect foggy mornings and evenings, though. While you can visit in the winter, there's a consistent chance of rain. The foliage is extra striking during the fall months and brings more wildlife viewing opportunities. Meanwhile, springtime blooms with colorful wildflower displays and mild weather.
Arriving and camping at Richardson Grove State Park
Richardson Grove State Park is located in Garberville, a funky little artsy town that's a charming NorCal escape. The drive from San Francisco takes around 3.5 hours, while Fort Bragg is 1.5 hours away. Santa Rosa is also manageable at 2.5 hours. The best course of action for those flying in is to look at flights landing at California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV), then drive south for 1.5 hours. The state park is conveniently situated on U.S. Route 101, with the highway passing directly through the park.
Given the distance you're traveling, camping is the best way to relax and unwind before you put on your hiking shoes and cast a line. You can secure your camping spot well in advance — up to six months ahead of your chosen dates. There are a total of 170 sites spread across three different campgrounds at the state park. Huckleberry Campground features 36 sites with restroom and shower facilities. Madrone Campground has 40 spots with similar amenities. However, as of this writing, sites 77 to 170 at Oak Flat Campground are closed. Those camping with their RVs must keep in mind that their vehicles are restricted to a 30-foot length, while the limit for trailers is 24 feet.
You'll find water access points throughout the premises, which you can use to fill your tank. The campgrounds are dog-friendly as well; however, dogs must be leashed and remain inside with their owners at night (whether in a tent or RV) — and they're also not allowed to join you on the trails. You can only burn firewood in metal rings or camp stoves. Campers can take advantage of the day-use area, self-guided trails, and visitor center, which is open seasonally in the summer.
Hiking and fishing at Richardson Grove State Park
You'll come across Richardson Grove State Park's top highlights along the Durphy Creek Trail Loop, offering unparalleled vistas and unforgettable moments. Stretching for 4.4 miles, this path starts from Madrone Campground and takes you through the redwood forests toward Lookout Point. It then climbs steadily to a ridge, followed by a downhill hike to Tanoak Springs and Durphy Creek. This trail is your best chance to witness the iconic redwoods all at once. You can also opt for shorter hikes in the park, such as the Woodland Loop. The 1.1-mile path may be short, but it can take up to 40 minutes to complete due to its 328-foot elevation gain. The brief yet sweet journey through the redwoods provides solitude despite its campground proximity.
The Richardson Grove Interpretive Trail is a leisurely stroll you can go on with kids. Only 0.3 miles in length, the scenic redwood walk is a great way to learn about the trees. Whatever you do, make sure to check out the "bat tree," where you may spot the mosquito-eating Yuma myotis bat.
Don't forget your fishing equipment at home — the Eel River is a popular place to catch salmon. The best time to go fishing here is during wintertime when they swim from the ocean back to the river. Steelhead is a common catch, too. To preserve the fish population, the river only offers catch-and-release fishing. Those visiting in the summer can go for a river swim. Want to swap the redwood views for the Pacific? Head to Sinkyone Wilderness State Park for secluded beaches with no crowds.