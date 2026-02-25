Hidden In The Northern California Redwood Forests Is A State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Fishing

Between Humboldt Redwoods State Park's lush, towering trees and the beloved Jedediah Smith's timeless redwood groves, the Golden State can astound you with its natural skyscrapers. It almost feels like every time you cross off a redwood park from your list, there's yet another one to visit — and this time, you should turn your attention to Richardson Grove State Park. The Northern California redwoods are a humbling reminder that in the grand scheme of things, Mother Nature's grandeur endures through the ages. What better way to bask in all its glory than pitching a tent among the colossal trees and hiking the serene paths at Richardson Grove State Park? As one visitor said on Tripadvisor, "Old-growth redwoods, rare and beautiful as they are, are always worth seeing."

Originally home to the Sinkyone people, Richardson Grove State Park was founded in 1922, consisting of only 120 acres of redwood forests. Over the years, it expanded to a whopping 1,800 acres thanks to sustained support by Save the Redwoods League. As a result of effective conservation, the grove is filled with thousand-year-old titans — some double the size of the Statue of Liberty. As you wander the forest, you'll encounter other plant species like Douglas firs, madrones, ferns, oaks, and California laurel. The state park is a fishing hotspot, too, with the South Fork of the Eel River winding its way through the redwoods.

Summer is an ideal time for park visits if you prefer warm weather, with temperatures ranging between 75 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit — expect foggy mornings and evenings, though. While you can visit in the winter, there's a consistent chance of rain. The foliage is extra striking during the fall months and brings more wildlife viewing opportunities. Meanwhile, springtime blooms with colorful wildflower displays and mild weather.