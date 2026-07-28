Between Pittsburgh And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park With Lake Views And Serene Campsites
The sprawling heart of Pennsylvania between the cities of Pittsburgh and Allentown contains various communities scattered amongst state's forests, parks, lakes, and rivers. Around the confluence of the Juniata and Susquehanna rivers sits one of the state's most underrated state parks, home to creeks, walking trails, historic sites (a covered bridge and old mill), family-friendly amenities, and a well-equipped campground. Little Buffalo State Park might not have any actual buffalo, but it certainly contains a lot of outdoor recreation and beautiful natural scenery 110 miles from Allentown or 200 miles from Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania has 125 state parks, many of which vie for your attention with pristine natural landscapes and enthralling outdoor adventures. It's hard to stand out amongst the crowd, and Little Buffalo State Park might just be the most underrated of the bunch. It's overlooked on local travel guides like Only In Pennsylvania and even by Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. On AllTrails, it doesn't even crack the top 40 state parks. But as anyone who visits Little Buffalo will tell you, this is an incredible place.
Wandering Out Yonder, outdoor enthusiasts and adventure-seeking YouTube creators, said "Little Buffalo State Park is one of those places that quietly surprises you" and that "it's peaceful, photogenic, and incredibly easy to explore." Users on the r/Pennsylvania subreddit also rave about its beauty, peace, and activities. Then there's its 4.7-star rating on Google from over 2,150 reviews. Even if this place isn't in the spotlight, it's clearly leaving lasting memories for visitors. One reason for that is its central lake and the water views that find you almost everywhere you go.
Beautiful lake vistas at Little Buffalo State Park
This state park owes much of its aesthetic to the 88-acre Holman Lake. The placid water meets the everchanging colors of leaves sprouting along its shoreline. You can soak up views of the lake while driving along Little Buffalo Road or exploring the park's various walking trails. The 5.5-mile Little Buffalo State Park Trail is the most popular on AllTrails. Give yourself about three hours to complete the loop; that's plenty of time to stop and admire the water and its surrounding forest and streams. Keep an eye out for deer and tortoises along the way.
Hike the Buffalo Ridge Loop for a shorter trek. This one's just under 3 miles long and offers elevated views across Holman Lake from the ridgetop. It's hard going at the start, but most of it is a flat walk along the ridgeline though hardwood forest overlooking the water. You can shorten the walk even more if you just do the Fishermans Trail section, which makes it a 1.7-mile loop.
If you prefer your water views up close, launch a kayak or small electric-powered boat onto the lake. You can simply float or cast a line for largemouth bass, catfish, trout, and various panfish. Just make sure your bass are 15 inches or longer, as this is a designated Big Bass Lake. You'll also find some picnic tables on the grass overlooking the lake's southern shoreline. They're next to a seasonal public swimming pool with waterslides. The state park's historic sites, such as Clay's Covered Bridge and Shoaff's Mill, are unfortunately below the lake and don't have any views. But they're still worth visiting to learn more about the park's history.
Camping among Little Buffalo's tranquil nature
You can visit the park any time of the year, but between April and October you can also spend multiple days here by camping. Little Buffalo State Park Campground is set back from Holman Lake and has 30 powered campsites, 12 without power, five rustic sites tucked away amongst the trees, and four cottages with bunk beds (you still need to bring bedding and kitchen utensils for these). Campers have access to picnic tables, fire rings, showers, restrooms, and a playground. While these sites don't have lake views, you're still surrounded by dense forest that creates a serene setting.
"Little Buffalo State Park is peaceful and beautiful," one camper wrote in a Google review that also mentioned leisurely evening walks around the campground. Little Buffalo State Park is 3.5 miles away from New Bloomfield, a hiker's hub with wooded trails and diverse camping. So you have a range of camping options nearby if you prefer staying outside the actual state park. If camping doesn't appeal, you could book a hotel in Carlisle, a vibrant borough with walkable tree-lined streets and charm that's only 40 minutes away.
You can drive to Little Buffalo in about two hours from Allentown or 3.5 hours from Pittsburgh. The state park has ample parking and even offers an EV charging station with two plugs. It can get busy during holiday periods, especially when it's hosting special events, such as its annual Christmas Walk in December or Old Fashioned Apple Festival in October. Both are fun family days out with unique activities, food, and characters. Those who want to see other natural spots nearby can combine Little Buffalo with Whipple Dam State Park, the perfect place for lake swimming, paddling, and fishing.