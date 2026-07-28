Between Pittsburgh And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park With Lake Views And Serene Campsites

The sprawling heart of Pennsylvania between the cities of Pittsburgh and Allentown contains various communities scattered amongst state's forests, parks, lakes, and rivers. Around the confluence of the Juniata and Susquehanna rivers sits one of the state's most underrated state parks, home to creeks, walking trails, historic sites (a covered bridge and old mill), family-friendly amenities, and a well-equipped campground. Little Buffalo State Park might not have any actual buffalo, but it certainly contains a lot of outdoor recreation and beautiful natural scenery 110 miles from Allentown or 200 miles from Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania has 125 state parks, many of which vie for your attention with pristine natural landscapes and enthralling outdoor adventures. It's hard to stand out amongst the crowd, and Little Buffalo State Park might just be the most underrated of the bunch. It's overlooked on local travel guides like Only In Pennsylvania and even by Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. On AllTrails, it doesn't even crack the top 40 state parks. But as anyone who visits Little Buffalo will tell you, this is an incredible place.

Wandering Out Yonder, outdoor enthusiasts and adventure-seeking YouTube creators, said "Little Buffalo State Park is one of those places that quietly surprises you" and that "it's peaceful, photogenic, and incredibly easy to explore." Users on the r/Pennsylvania subreddit also rave about its beauty, peace, and activities. Then there's its 4.7-star rating on Google from over 2,150 reviews. Even if this place isn't in the spotlight, it's clearly leaving lasting memories for visitors. One reason for that is its central lake and the water views that find you almost everywhere you go.