Ohio's Former Glass Factory Between Columbus And Akron Is Now A Popular Park With Scenic Lake Views
The historic state of Ohio has its fair share of notable parks. From the breathtaking gorges of Hocking Hills State Park to the lush forests of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, even including the thrilling rides at Cedar Point Amusement Park, there is no shortage of outdoor adventure in the Buckeye State. For one of the state's most unique parks, look no further than Ariel-Foundation Park in Central Ohio, one of the state's most interesting, must-visit green spaces.
History, art, and nature converge on the picturesque Ariel-Foundation Park. This location, spanning 250 acres, sits on the site of a former glassmaking factory, and the ruins have been converted into historic sites and awe-inspiring works of art surrounded by stunning natural scenery. The original factory, the Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG) manufacturing plant, first opened in 1907 and was one of the largest glass manufacturing factory in the world. It closed in the 1970's, crumbling into ruin for decades until 2012, when the land was repurposed into the impressive park that exists today. The park first welcomed visitors in 2015, and has become a community staple for the city of Mount Vernon.
This popular park sits about 50 miles northeast of Columbus and about 90 miles southwest of Akron, making it a great day trip from one of these travel hubs. The park is free to enter and remains open from April to November, with countless events and celebrations filling the park's schedule. Three large lakes, sculptures, and a huge event venue are just a few of the fascinating sites for visitors to look forward to in this beautiful architectural gem.
The Ruins and Lakes of Ariel-Foundation Park
On the southern side of the Kokosing River that flows through Mount Vernon, a friendly city with a charming downtown, Ariel-Foundation Park's most notable feature is the Rastin Observation Tower. Built in 1951, the 280-foot tower is actually an old smokestack and happens to be the tallest structure in Knox County. The tower features a spiral staircase that takes visitors 140 feet up to the observation platform, where you get sweeping panoramic views of the stunning park.
The park houses several interesting art pieces, such as sculptures made by repurposing the remains of the steel ridge trusses from the roof of the old Coxey Building. These trusses that were salvaged from the World's Columbian Exhibition in Chicago in 1893. Elsewhere in the park, the "River of Glass" honors the site's glassmaking history; the "river" is composed of large blue glass cullets, a byproduct of glassmaking that is usually considered too flawed to be usable, flowing down the park's scenic terraces. As one comment states on TripAdvisor, "It's a shining example of reclaiming space for the community's benefit."
In addition to the ruins and sculptures, Ariel-Foundation Park features three beautiful lakes that many people seem to miss during their visit. Visitors can enjoy boating and fishing in the clear, calm waters; however, swimming is not allowed. In Central Lake, you'll find the Red Arched Bridge, which will take you to Mavis Island, a small patch of land with benches that allow you to relax and take in the tranquil park views.
Trails, Wildlife, and Events in Ariel-Foundation Park
Ariel-Foundation Park is also a good option for a bit of outdoor recreation, thanks to the meandering trails that are great for enjoying a stroll. The wooded section of the park was once untraversable, but now features a little over a mile of trails through the trees' shade. These trails have plenty of birdwatching opportunities, with the diverse trees attracting a ton of different bird species, including Blue Jays, Song Sparrows, and Woodpeckers. Additionally, the park connects to two of Central Ohio's popular trail routes, allowing visitors a chance to explore some of the other towns and scenic areas of Knox County. One is the Kokosing Gap Trail, a 14-mile paved trail along the Kokosing River that begins in Mount Vernon and concludes in Danville, a charming "Gateway to Amish Country" town. There's also the busy Heart of Ohio Trail, spanning almost 17 miles through the center of the state, beginning in Mount Vernon and ending near Centerberg, a little village deemed the "Heart of Ohio," with stunning trails and fun festivals.
In addition to the historic structures, lakes, and trails, Ariel-Foundation Park draws many visitors to the picturesque area for their special events. The park often hosts free public events in the Schnormeier Events Center, a building that once made up part of the historic glassmaking factory. During the summer, families can look forward to the Free Family Movie Night series, where you can cozy up with a blanket and some snacks to enjoy a movie with your loved ones. There is also the Summer Concert Series, which features a packed schedule of diverse musical performances ranging from jazz to heavy metal to country.