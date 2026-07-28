Ohio's Former Glass Factory Between Columbus And Akron Is Now A Popular Park With Scenic Lake Views

The historic state of Ohio has its fair share of notable parks. From the breathtaking gorges of Hocking Hills State Park to the lush forests of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, even including the thrilling rides at Cedar Point Amusement Park, there is no shortage of outdoor adventure in the Buckeye State. For one of the state's most unique parks, look no further than Ariel-Foundation Park in Central Ohio, one of the state's most interesting, must-visit green spaces.

History, art, and nature converge on the picturesque Ariel-Foundation Park. This location, spanning 250 acres, sits on the site of a former glassmaking factory, and the ruins have been converted into historic sites and awe-inspiring works of art surrounded by stunning natural scenery. The original factory, the Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG) manufacturing plant, first opened in 1907 and was one of the largest glass manufacturing factory in the world. It closed in the 1970's, crumbling into ruin for decades until 2012, when the land was repurposed into the impressive park that exists today. The park first welcomed visitors in 2015, and has become a community staple for the city of Mount Vernon.

This popular park sits about 50 miles northeast of Columbus and about 90 miles southwest of Akron, making it a great day trip from one of these travel hubs. The park is free to enter and remains open from April to November, with countless events and celebrations filling the park's schedule. Three large lakes, sculptures, and a huge event venue are just a few of the fascinating sites for visitors to look forward to in this beautiful architectural gem.